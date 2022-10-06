Connect with us

Foodie Zone: Where to get vegan desserts in Bangkok 2022

PHOTO: The Banana Warrior

Gone are the days when going vegan meant settling for salads and giving up on all the pleasures of eating desserts. With the vegan lifestyle gaining more attention, many restaurants and bakeries around Bangkok are coming up with creative creations to satisfy the growing demand for vegan-friendly options. And if you have a sweet tooth, you’ll be happy to know that many spots around the city are ready to fill your bellies with decadent vegan desserts that rival their counterparts. Whether you are vegan, dairy-free, following a special diet, or just craving a sweet treat, here are the best places to get vegan desserts in Bangkok.

1. The Banana Warrior

PHOTO: The Banana Warrior

Opening Hours: Daily, 10:00 – 20:00

Address: LukKai Thong Restaurant in EmQuartier, The Helix Building Floor 4, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Plant-based, organic, ethically sourced, and cross-cultural, The Banana Warrior makes the first on the list for its offering of beautiful vegan desserts. Everything on the menu is almost too beautiful to eat. But take one bite, and you’ll never want to stop. Don’t miss out on their titular dessert, the original banana bread called The Banana Warrior. It’s flavourful, moist, and tastes like the traditional banana bread you know and love. For the chocolate lovers, the Triple X It chocolate banana bread will get your taste bud dancing. Another favourite is The Hobnob, which is a biscuit made with almond flour and oat base, drizzled with homemade chocolate glaze. It’s so good you wouldn’t believe it’s vegan. 

2. HEBE Plant Bar

Where to go for vegan dessert in Bangkok

PHOTO: HEBE

Opening Hours: Monday – Friday, 10:00 – 19:00

Address: 66 Pridi Banomyong 26 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 1011

Who can live without ice cream, especially in a city as hot as Bangkok? Thanks to HEBE Plant Bar, those who are vegan and dairy-free don’t have to live in a sad ice cream-less existence anymore. HEBE offers fully vegan ice cream made with 100% natural ingredients. Plus, each cup is only between 40 and 120 calories, so you can enjoy it without any guilt — just total pleasure. For something made with healthy ingredients and so low in calories, there’s nothing artificial in the flavour. Each one is surprisingly rich, creamy, and smooth. After tasting it, you will never miss non-vegan ice cream anymore. We recommend trying Viva Violet, a tasty blueberry yoghurt with a lemon swirl. The Twilight Thai Tea, Macchiato Mojo, and Mighty Matcha will also melt your heart.

3. Veganerie

Foodie Zone: Where to get vegan desserts in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Veganerie

Opening Hours: Daily, 09:30 – 22:00

Address: Several locations around Bangkok. Featured: 35 2 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Veganerie is one of the most popular places to get vegan dessert in Bangkok. It’s one of the city’s vegan key players, offering all kinds of vegan dishes, ranging from fulfilling meals like massaman curry to desserts and smoothies. Almost everything on the menu is delicious, but the dessert options are just next-level. Their coconut and soy-based ice cream have won so many hearts, including ours. They also have got a cake for everyone, so no one misses out on their favourite sweet treats. Some crowd favourites include the Red Velvet Cake, Almond Chocolate Fudge Cake, and Carrot Cake. 

4. Theera Healthy Bake Room – Vegan Dessert

Where to go for vegan dessert in Bangkok

PHOTO: Theera Bake Room

Opening Hours: Daily, 09:00 – 20:00

Address: Several branches around Bangkok. The Original Bake Room: Sukhumvit 42 Khwaeng Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Perhaps almost everyone who follows the vegetarian and vegan food scene in the city has heard of Theera Healthy Bake Room. A popular spot to get vegan dessert in Bangkok, Theera offers a rotating range of baked treats. Everything is gluten-free and allergen-free, so no one gets left behind. Their warm raspberry bites with vanilla ice cream and strawberry sauce taste like a hug in a cup. And their Dreamy Strawberry — whole wheat waffle with vanilla ice cream, strawberry compote, and rice puffs — is too delicious to miss out on. All kinds of delicious cupcakes, brownies, cookies, smoothies, and sweet breakfasts like pancakes are available as well. So, if you’re ever in the mood for a vegan dessert that’s both scrumptious and almost too endearing to eat, Theera Healthy Bake Room is the place for you.

5. Kind Cafe – Vegan Dessert

Foodie Zone: Where to get vegan desserts in Bangkok 2022 | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Kind Cafe

Opening Hours: Wednesday – Monday, 10:00 – 19:00

Address: 50 Soi Praditmanutham 25, Ladprao, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok 10230

Kind Cafe is one of the newest cafes where you can find drool-worthy vegan dessert in Bangkok. Their vegan sweet treats aren’t as extensive as the others on this list, but they are still very much worth a visit. The Whole Wheat Pancakes from their all-day breakfast menu are a delightful treat. It consists of whole wheat pancakes, homemade berry sauce, maple syrup, and chopped walnuts. Yummy! They also make some of the most mouthwatering vegan dark chocolate tarts you will ever have the privilege to taste. Be sure to try the oatmeal banana bread and triple berry crumble as well. Everything they offer on the menu might look and taste sinful, but they are perfectly healthy.

These vegan desserts show that dairy-free doesn’t always mean taste free!

 

