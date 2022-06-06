Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday

Needless to say, Pattaya’s hotels are on par with those in other big cities. When it comes to finding a location to stay when you are not out and about, you have a lot of possibilities. Your lodging demands, whether you’re a large spender or a budget visitor, are obviously within reach. You may be guaranteed to experience convenience as well as some genuine 5-star lodgings because most hotels provide free shuttles to tourist spots.

5 Top Hotels In Pattaya

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is a 5 star hotel that features an ocean view. Set on the northern end of Pattaya Bay, the location is great for accessing shopping and sunbathing. Visitors can explore the nearby shopping mall or dine at one of the seafood restaurants at night. Art in Paradise and cabaret shows are some of the areas other attractions, making for fun outings from the hotel.

Guests can enjoy the rooftop infinity pool, while having delicious drinks from the cocktail bar. Furthermore, kids can also enjoy the children’s swimming pool while warming back up by the fireplace. The hotel features 2 restaurants and a café, for added convenience. Thus, Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya is a great place to stay where all your needs are met.

Facilities: Buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), 2 restaurants, bar/lounge, a coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar. 2 pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, snorkelling nearby, minibar in room, coffee/tea maker, fireplace.

Pricing: 1,500 baht-15,500 baht.

Address: 390 Moo 9, Tambon Nong Prue, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

The entire fam bam can have a dream vacation here at Centara while taking in the surrounding scenes. The Lost World waterpark alone, definitely provides hours of entertainment for the little ones. Adults, however, can have their own time by escaping to the SPA Cenvaree, the hotel’s onsite relaxation haven.

Each room in the Centara has an ocean view, where even escaping from the heat can still give you a feeling you are in a tropical paradise. And, if your beach body needs a bit of tuning up, guests can take up the free gym offer at the hotel, or play a bit of tennis at the on-site courts. Here, at the Centara, the world is your oyster as guests can be sure to find almost anything to keep themselves entertained and healthy.

Facilities: Children’s club (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), restaurants, bars/lounges, coffee shop/cafe, snack bar/deli, poolside bar, bbq grills, 4 outdoor pools, children’s pool, health club, tennis court, spa, fitness classes on site, kayaking on site, playground on site, sailing on site, volleyball on site, free water park access, waterslide, sauna, steam room, arcade/game room.

Pricing: 3,900 baht-50,000 baht.

Address: 277, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150.

The Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is known for its stunning facilities without compromising location. As it is located in South Pattaya, the Pattaya Beach is a haven for water sports enthusiasts. Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street is also nearby, in which guests can take in the crazy nightlife while experiencing a different side of entertainment.

The rooms feature an amendable pillow menu, where guests can choose pillows to their comfort. Guests can also take a break out on their private balcony or in the separate sitting area featured in each room. And, for a more relaxing experience, the hotel offers a spa, steam room, 6 pools, sauna, and hair salong among other amenities. Staying at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel is a great choice for anyone, with families enjoying its kid-friendly attractions as well.

Facilities: Pillow menu, separate sitting area, balcony, desk, WiFi, in-room safe, in-room childcare (surcharge), supervised childcare/activities (surcharge), buffet breakfast daily (surcharge), restaurants, bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, bbq grills, outdoor pools, children’s pool, tennis courts, spa, playground, racquetball/squash, tennis lessons, waterslide, steam room, sauna, arcade/game room, billiards, laundry service, hair salon, garden, terrace.

Pricing: 2,800 baht-25,000 baht.

Address: 353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Dusit Thani Pattaya is what most think of as the classic beachfront resort. A 5 star luxury hotel, the design and decor feature classic Thai-inspired art, with a traditional feel. The lobby itself features ocean views, gardens and classic musicians playing string instruments, making guests’ entry one to remember. Located on the Beach Road, in north Pattaya, it is surrounded by other restaurants and hotels. Moreover, shopping is just a stone’s throw away as well as popular shows.

At Dusit Thani, guests don’t have to look far in order to end up on the beach, taking in the sun, sea, and sand. With 2 restaurants and poolside bars, spending a day in the sun with friends or family definitely offers some good times to be had. Once you have had enough of the hot rays, you can venture inside the hotel and relax by taking advantage of the hotel’s full-service spa. A children’s club is featured on site as well as 3 tennis courts for a bit of family fun. Lastly, your nights can be spared from noise as each room is soundproof, making for a good night’s sleep.

Facilities: Restaurants, poolside bars, outdoor pools, spa, breakfast available, free children’s club, tennis courts, airport shuttle, minibar, soundproofed rooms, LCD TV, satellite TV channels, DVD player, WiFi, refrigerator, free bottled water.

Pricing: 1,700 baht-10,800 baht.

Address: 240/2 Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Siam Bayshore Resort is a peaceful resort hotel that provides a calm place to revitalize your senses in a beautiful tropical location. It has 270 rooms, making the outside world look like it doesn’t exist. Here, soaking in the rays at the outdoor pool gives guests an amazing view of the beach.

The Bali-Hai pier provides easy speed boat access to a beautiful, natural reef. The famous Walking Street of Pattaya provides a great place to find bargains and to find entertainment. The Siam Bayshore Resort and Spa provides perfectly fitted rooms, new furniture and clean bedding and is decorated with hints of greenery from the gardens

Facilities: In-room childcare (surcharge), buffet breakfast (surcharge), bar/lounge, coffee shop/cafe, poolside bar, outdoor pools, children’s pool, fitness facilities, tennis courts, spa, spa treatment rooms, personal motorised watercraft on site, golfing nearby, snorkelling nearby, waterslide, balcony, minibar, garden, picnic area, terrace, safety deposit box in room.

Pricing: 2,144 baht-2,827 baht.

Address: 559 Moo 10, Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

Pattaya’s hotels offer a place to go for rest and relaxation after you are done seeing the best of the city. From luxurious digs to smaller-scale resorts, travellers can find any accommodation to suit their needs. In fact, coming home to a spa, sauna, and outdoor pool may be just what you need to unwind from a fun day!

