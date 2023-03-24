South Thailand island to be developed as world-class tourism spot

Koh Adang, photo by Trip Advisor.

An island in South Thailand is set to be developed as a world-class tourism spot. Koh Adang, located in the southern border province of Satun, is set to become a world-class tourism destination like Langkawi in Malaysia, according to the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC).

Satun province is renowned for its picturesque natural scenery, with jungles, mountains, and beaches. The SBPAC recently held a meeting to discuss ways to step up the province’s tourism, The Phuket Express reported today.

The SBPAC’s Deputy Secretary-General, Chanathan Saengphum, stated that relevant agencies would work together to develop Koh Adang into a major tourist destination within the next five years. The project aims to dub Koh Adang the “Rivera of Southeast Asia” and develop it as a major eco-tourism destination and recreational centre.

Koh Adang, located on the Andaman Sea in the Tarutao sub-district, Mueang district, covers an area of around 30 30 square kilometres and is surrounded by small islands such as Ko Lipe, Ko Dong, Ko Hin Ngam, and Ko Yang. The island is full of tall mountains and dense green forests. Other natural attractions include Mae Mai Bay, a waterfall called “Namtok Chon Salat,” and a scenic viewpoint called Pha Chado. Pha Chao was an observatory point in the past for pirates looking to attack commercial ships.

Koh Adang is also a haven for scuba diving with its coral reefs.

Follow us on :













To prepare for the tourism development project, Satun needs to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills, such as foreign languages, according to Professor Dr Sukree Langputae, Vice-President for International Relations and Alumni of Fatoni University.

Koh Adang is the second largest island in the Tarutao National Park, with Koh Tarutao being the largest. With its natural beauty and abundant tourism resources, Koh Adang has the potential to become a major player in the world tourism market.