Top 5 International Schools in Thailand

There are many excellent international schools in Thailand, but finding the right one can be difficult. One of the biggest challenges about moving to Thailand, or any new country, will be finding the best school for your children.

For the parents, choosing a good school in a new place can be a hassle. There’s always a fear of making the wrong choice, and end up sending your kids to a bad school.

For the children, there’s all the trouble of adjusting to different education systems and languages. They also have to deal with the hassle of having to make new friends. Thus, an international school is a better option for expats kids who live in Thailand. Instead of forcing them to follow the local education curriculum, they provide an international curriculum. They also use English as the language of instruction.

In addition, international schools also offer numerous advantages. These institutions provide a high quality of education. Therefore, parents can watch their children get the best education with no worries. Below, we have compiled some of the better international schools in Thailand to help you with your search! It’s not a definitive or graded list…

British International School, Phuket

Curriculum: IB, UK Curriculum.

Address: 59 Moo 2, Thepkrasattri Road, T. Koh Kaew, A. Muang, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000.

Founded in 1996, British International School Phuket (BISP) is Phuket’s largest international school. It now offers a wide range of education from pre-school (18 months old) to Year 13 (18 years old). The school offers the National Curriculum for England with an international slant. Moreover, it has consistently achieved high results in both IBDP and IGCSE exams.

BISP is also known for its Aspirational Curriculum. The school runs five sports academies, including football, swimming, tennis, triathlon, and golf. In addition to sport, the Aspirational Curriculum also includes Art & Design Academy, Business Academy, and STEM Academy. Students can take part in numerous extra-curricular activities in this school, such as movie making, Thai cooking, street dancing, and touch rugby.

BISP has one of the most beautiful campuses in Thailand. The 44-acre campus includes eight boarding houses, as well as primary and secondary schools. You can also find science labs, a refectory, art and music centres, and a 300-seat auditorium within the campus. In addition, the school is highly praised for their sports facilities, including swimming pools, football pitches, tennis courts, and a golf centre.

Regents International School Pattaya

Curriculum: IB, UK Curriculum.

Address: 33/3 Moo 1 Pong, Banglamung Chonburi Pattaya, 20, 20150.

Since its opening in 1994, Regents International School Pattaya has built up a reputation as one of the top international schools in Eastern Seabord. This all-through day and boarding school offers the British curriculum, IGCSE, and the IBDP.

Regents International School Pattaya is popular for its well-rounded education. Collaborating with MIT, the school is particularly known for its innovative teaching of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

Aside from its focus on academic excellence, it also emphasizes global citizenship, leadership, languages, and music. The school has ICT rooms and a music technology suite, along with fully-equipped art studios. Their music curriculum is based on a repertoire curated by Juilliard. Furthermore, students can join the school choirs, orchestra, tuned percussion ensemble, and rock bands.

This fully inclusive school has a nursery, primary school, and secondary school. Additionally, it also provides boarding to students from Year 3 upwards.

NIST International School, Bangkok

Curriculum: IB.

Address: 36 Sukhumvit Soi 15, Klongtoey-nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110.

NIST International School first opened its door in 1992. Many considered this school as one of the best of Tier 1 international schools in Thailand. Furthermore, it is one of the few schools in Thailand that offers the full International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, as well as a variety of programmes ranging from kindergarten to high school graduation. Furthermore, NIST was the first school in Thailand to receive triple accreditation – CIS, NEASC, and ONESQA accredited them.

Students in NIST International School can enjoy the top-of-the-range facilities that the school offers. The facilities include a creative arts building, counselling lounges, science labs, a sports complex (with a FIFA-standard pitch), theatre, tech centres, and more.

NIST also offers 300+ extra-curricular activities (ECAs). ECAs consist of drama, sports, art, music, language, technology, and many more.

Brighton College Bangkok

Curriculum: UK Curriculum.

Address: 8 8 ซอย กรุงเทพกรีฑา 15 Hua Mak, Bang Kapi District, Bangkok 10240, Thailand.

Located in the lush suburb of Krungthep Kreetha, Brighton College Bangkok is the bee’s knees for academic excellence in children aged 2-18. Closely knitted with England’s top Independent School of the Decade, Brighton College, this fabulous institution sits comfortably as one of the leading British Curriculum schools in Thailand.

Outstanding UK qualified teachers give their very best to our young prodigies, ensuring top-notch education and above par pastoral care right from Pre-Nursery to A Level in Sixth Form. Moreover, the school boasts unrivalled facilities like a 650-seat theatre, music studios and enough sport facilities to make young athletes swoon.

Splendidly green and spacious, the campus is divided into the Preparatory School (ages 2-11) and the Senior School (ages 11-18), ensuring our students have the optimal learning environment tailored to their growth.

Brighton College Bangkok is an international melting pot with around 40% of pupils from diverse foreign lands. Their incredible range of co-curricular activities gives students a chance to create podcasts, learn Taekwondo, or even join the Dance Company.

United World College (UWC) Thailand, Phuket

Curriculum: IB.

Address: 115/15 Moo 7 Thepkasattri Road, Thepkasattri, Thalang, Phuket, 83110.

Like NIST International School, United World College Thailand (UWCT) is one of only a few schools in Thailand to offer the complete IB program. Thus, the school is an excellent choice for parents looking for international education for their children. The school was originally Phuket International Academy in 2009 then changed to UWC school in 2016.

UWCT is acknowledged for encouraging its students to flourish intellectually, physically, and emotionally. The school is also recognized internationally for its focus on embedding mindfulness and Social-Emotional Learning (SEL). That is to say, it stands out for its holistic educational program that covers academia, service, mindfulness, and outdoor education.

Sitting at the foothills of a national park in Phuket, UWCT boasts a stunning green campus. The campus includes a performing arts centre, black box theatre, sports hall, and multi-purpose hall. It is situated near the Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort. Therefore, students have access to the resort’s beach volley pitch, fitness centres, sports pitches, sports courts, athletics track, and swimming pools.

If you’re looking for the best international school in Thailand to send your children, you can consider and reach out to some of the schools listed above. Some of these schools usually hold open houses to give you a closer look at how the schools run.

