Waxing poetic: Ubon Ratchathani candle workshop goes up in smoke

A fire engulfed a renowned candle-carving workshop at Wat Jaeng in Ubon Ratchathani, causing over 2 million baht in damages. The blaze started when sparks from a metal grinder ignited foam, rapidly spreading through the building.

The fire broke out at 3.40pm yesterday, September 29, at the candle-carving workshop of Wat Jaeng, located on Sappasit Road in Ubon Ratchathani city. Vinai Prathumpim, an officer from the Ubon Ratchathani City Police Station, received the report and coordinated with the Ubon Ratchathani Municipality fire brigade, the provincial administrative organisation, and nearby rescue teams to combat the flames.

Firefighters arrived to find the tall-roofed building, used for storing and carving large-sized candles, consumed by intense flames. The presence of foam and candle wax, highly flammable materials used in the candle-carving process, fuelled the fire.

The situation was exacerbated when water used to douse the flames reportedly caused the candle wax to burn more fiercely. It took the fire department approximately 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. The workshop building was destroyed, along with two motorcycles, resulting in damages estimated at over two million baht.

A candle raftsman at the workshop, 53 year old Rangsarn explained that the fire started while he and his colleagues were using a metal grinder to dismantle a sculpture. Sparks from the grinder landed on the foam below, igniting it.

The fire quickly spread to a pile of candles, becoming uncontrollable. Rangsarn and his team managed to move some vehicles and equipment out of harm’s way. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, reported KhaoSod

Wat Jaeng is a prominent contender in the annual large-sized candle-carving competition. In 2023, the temple secured the first runner-up position in the large-sized candle category.

Candle carving is a significant cultural activity in Ubon Ratchathani, particularly during the annual Buddhist Lent season when elaborately carved candles are paraded through the streets. The loss of the workshop is a significant setback for Wat Jaeng, known for its exquisite candle designs that have consistently earned accolades in competitions.