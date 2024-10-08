How to spend less on high-quality cannabis in Thailand

Cannabis often comes with a hefty price tag. For many frequent consumers, especially those who need it for medical purposes, finding premium cannabis without breaking the bank can be a challenge. The good news is, it’s not impossible. To help you get the best without overspending, here are some easy tips from Four Twenty Thailand, one of the top cannabis dispensaries in the country.

5 Simple tips to save money on cannabis in Thailand

1. Shop at licensed dispensaries

The first and most important step to saving money on quality cannabis is to buy only from licensed dispensaries. These shops are regulated and must meet certain standards, which means you’re less likely to encounter subpar or overpriced products.

As one of the first fully licensed dispensaries in the country, Four Twenty Thailand is known for their quality assurance standards and transparency about their product. They make sure that every purchase is safe, legal, and worth every baht.

2. Prioritise quality over quantity

When it comes to cannabis, prioritising quality is essential. High-quality cannabis offers a more potent and consistent experience, often meaning that less product is needed to achieve the desired effects. This is particularly important for medical users, where consistency in dosage and effects can significantly impact therapeutic outcomes.

3. Look for discounts and special offers

Thailand’s cannabis market has become highly competitive. As such, many dispensaries, including established names in the industry, regularly offer promotions, bundle deals, and discounts, particularly for first-time customers or loyalty members. These offers can provide substantial savings without sacrificing quality. Keep an eye on the dispensaries’ social media pages or websites to stay updated on exclusive deals, which can make a significant difference, especially for regular users.

For instance, Four Twenty Thailand offers a unique “Pick and Mix” promotion, which allows customers to customise their smoking experience. With this deal, you can choose your preferred strains and flavours in pre-rolled joints. This promotion is available in two options: Special Price and Economy.

The Special Price option offers premium value, with 5 pre-rolls available for 2,000 THB and 10 pre-rolls for 3,500 THB. For those looking for even more affordable choices, the Economy option provides 1 pre-roll for 420 THB, 5 for 1,500 THB, and 10 for 2,800 THB. This promotion gives you the flexibility to mix and match different cannabis varieties and create a blend that suits your personal taste while providing value for money.

In order to stay updated on exclusive deals, you can keep an eye on the dispensaries’ social media pages or websites. Alternatively, you can join online cannabis communities and attend cannabis events around the country.

4. Join a membership for year-round discounts

For regular cannabis consumers, the best way to save is by becoming a member of your favourite dispensary. Four Twenty Thailand’s Tier 1 Membership, priced at just 7,000 THB per year, provides a 15% discount on all purchases. Plus, it also includes free gifts and other perks throughout the year, which can lead to significant savings over time. Membership applications are available both online and at all Four Twenty branches, including Sukhumvit 22, Asoke, and Thong Lor.

5. Buy in bulk for better value

While buying in bulk might seem like a large upfront cost, it’ll help you save money if you need cannabis regularly. It’s like buying wholesale, where you get more for less. Remember, the smaller the package, the bigger the price tag.

It’s not hard to find a cannabis dispensary in Thailand that offers bulk pricing. The Green Giant Deal from Four Twenty Thailand is one of the best options available. It offers 1 ounce (about 28 grams) of high-quality cannabis for 10,000 THB. Available across all their locations, you can choose from any strain, any day. But remember, to keep your cannabis fresh, invest in a good container and store it in a dry, dark, and cool place.

6. Know your cannabis strains

Understanding the difference between cannabis strains can also help you get more value for your money. Some strains are more potent or have specific effects that cater to different needs, such as relaxation, pain relief, or creativity boosts. Knowing what you’re looking for will help you avoid spending money on products that don’t meet your needs. If you’re not sure, the staff at Four Twenty Thailand are always available to guide you through their variety of strains. They believe that informed customers make better choices and save more in the process. Therefore, don’t hesitate to ask your questions – whether you’re after a high-THC sativa for energy or a soothing indica for relaxation.

Finding high-quality cannabis in Thailand doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. With options like membership discounts, bulk deals, and customisable products, Four Twenty Thailand makes it easy to enjoy premium cannabis affordably.

To explore these savings and more, visit Four Twenty Thailand at their branches in Sukhumvit 22, Asoke, or Thong Lor, as well as Phuket or check out their website for additional details. Be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook as well.

Sponsored

Please remember that cannabis in Thailand is only legal for individuals over the age of 20 and must be used responsibly in designated areas. Always follow local laws and guidelines to ensure a safe and legal experience.