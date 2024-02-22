How High Times want to change the cannabis culture in Thailand

PHOTO: High Times Thailand

Cannabis has been legal in Thailand for almost two years now. However, many still see the plant in a negative light. High Times, a weed dispensary in Bangkok, is on a mission to change this negative perception. Founded by Canadians, they seek to bring the positive changes witnessed by cannabis legalisation in their home country to Thailand. They believe that by helping people understand the health benefits of cannabis, they can help break down the stigma associated with it. And here’s how they’re planning to do it.

A new approach to pricing

One way High Times encourages more people to explore the potential health benefits of cannabis is by focusing on affordability. That’s why they offer prices that are reasonable but also tempting enough for sceptics to give it a chance. When you see their menu offering, whether you walk into their store in Sukhumvit Road or visit their website, you’ll find potent Thai weed priced up to 50% lower than other competing dispensaries in Thailand.

Their goal is to make cannabis accessible to both locals and foreigners, debunking the notion that cannabis is only for those with deep pockets or that shops are solely profit-driven. For them, the public’s doubt about cannabis will always linger in Thailand if people cannot afford to try it.

Taking control of better products and prices, from seed to sale

Quality is another top priority for High Times. They’re determined to keep their products from being anything less than excellent – no subpar substances or, even worse, cannabis with mould. And to respond to worries about poor-quality products at sky-high prices from vendors, they took matters into their own hands by establishing their own farm.

Backed by more than 20 years of cannabis expertise and boasting a master grower in Canada, High Times Thailand doesn’t cut corners when it comes to quality. Their rigorous testing covers everything from checking the soil quality to the purity of the water, maintaining strict standards. If any issues arise, they will repeat the cultivation process from the start to ensure top-notch quality.

In addition to having control over the entire production process, starting their own farm also gives High Times Thailand the power to set the prices. This way, they can provide customers with quality cannabis without burning a hole in their pockets.

Friendly guidance for informed choices

Thailand’s cannabis history is quite fascinating. It was commonly used in cooking and medicine until it was made illegal in 1935. Even in the 70s and 80s, attitudes towards cannabis were relatively relaxed, but the government’s intensified ‘war on drugs’ changed that. Unfortunately, this led to an unfair moral stigma against cannabis, which still affects the perception of the industry in Thailand today.

In an effort to clear things up and remind people in Thailand about cannabis’s medicinal use and its ongoing potential in the future, High Times takes a proactive approach. They display detailed information about the benefits of each strain in their store. When you walk in, you can learn about the therapeutic properties of each strain. Thus, creating a transparent and educational experience for everyone.

But aside from the displays, High Times also boasts knowledgeable staff who are ready to assist customers in making well-informed choices. Whether you need something to sleep better, help you with anxiety, or you want to get more creative, their goal is to personalise the cannabis experience. Thus, fostering understanding and appreciation for the plant’s medicinal properties.

High Times Thailand’s commitment to affordable prices, quality assurance, and education reflects a broader mission to create a positive shift in Thailand’s view of cannabis. As they work towards bridging the gap between traditional beliefs and a growing understanding of cannabis, High Times Thailand stands out as a force for change in the Land of Smiles.

If you want to see for yourself or even join High Times’ effort in changing the cannabis culture in Thailand, be sure to swing by their store at 764/3 Sukhumvit Road, Klongton, Klongtoei, Bangkok 10110 or visit their website.