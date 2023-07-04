Feeling ‘Genki’ at Izumo Green, a unique cannabis dispensary in Bangkok

PHOTO: Izumo Green

Konichiwa, Ganja enthusiasts! Picture a place where Japanese culture and cannabis weave together in a deliciously decadent dance. Been scouring the bustling streets of Bangkok for that? Good news, your search ends here! Nestled in the vibrant Asoke district, you’ll find Izumo Green. Mind you, it isn’t just any old establishment. Rather, it’s a bona fide bud hub right around the block from Soi Cowboy.

Founded by Kenji, a former DJ and now CEO, Izumo Green’s flagship store is conveniently located on the first floor of the FICO building. As you step into Izumo Green, their amiable budtenders will greet you with a warm ‘Irasshaimase’. They’ll introduce you to a world that is 100% organic and incredibly inviting.

Stroll further into this chilled-out haven, and you’re about to get a noseful of their premium product line-up. From blooming beautiful locally grown flowers to high-end Japanese whiskey, it’s all hidden away in their cosy bar and lounge. And hey, don’t think they’re just here to have a good time. In addition to lighting up your world, this dispensary also rocks at supporting the local Thai economy. Thus, showing us all just how to blend two cultures in turbo-charged style.

The mysterious Geisha

One product that’s creating quite the stir is their signature strain: ‘Geisha’. This mysterious and enticing strain boasts a 90% Sativa dominance. Additionally, it has a whopping 25% THC. Not only is it organically grown in Thailand, but it also offers users a sense of Genki – a powerful, joyful feeling that leaves you relaxed yet energised. Trust us, you’ll be gushing for the Geisha in no time!

Ready for a tickle encounter with the majestic ‘Geisha’? Or perhaps the mellowness of Japanese whisky has you geared up for more. Izumo Green is here to pull you right into the cultural melting pot. It’s nothing short of fascinating! The story of Izumo Green is one of twists and turns. It offers a fresh perspective on cannabis culture. However, the intrigue doesn’t stop there. It also intertwines seamlessly with cultural practices from across the globe. Now, how’s that for versatility? At the end of the day, Izumo Green is proof that when it comes to cannabis culture, there’s more than leaf meets the eye.

So the next time, while you might be strolling through the bustling streets of Asoke, pause for a moment; look around. The scent of Japan wafts through the lanes, calling you to enjoy a session at Izumo Green with the company of their amiable budtenders. And who knows? It may turn out to be the most genki moment of your day!