Trang unveils Nang Fa Waterfall, capturing the hearts of tourists

Trang province boasts a brilliant new tourist attraction that has already grabbed the attention of foreign visitors. Named Nang Fa Waterfall, also known as the slider, offers shimmering water amid a backdrop of stunning nature and enthralling activities. The local community plays a part in preserving and promoting this tourist spot.

Residents of Tambon Chong in Trang’s Na Yong district today journeyed to visit this growing eco-tourism destination. Located in the Bantad Mountain Range, the Nang Fa Waterfall presents a rather challenging route for explorers. Travellers must make a left turn at Huai Wua junction, drive for approximately 2 kilometres along a narrow dirt road from the sixth-kilometre marker on the Ka Chong-Laem Had Road, before embarking on a 2-kilometre walk through rubber and palm oil plantations, as well as dense forests.

Sections of the journey also involve wading through small streams. The full journey, which takes nearly 45 minutes, is well worth the effort after viewing the captivating beauty of the waterfall. The waterfall has been in existence for over 30 years, but it was initially narrow and overgrown. However, since residents discovered and began to develop the waterfall as a source of drinking water and leisure within the village, the once-narrow and ragged landscape is now transformed into a magnificent sight.

The waterfall’s basin is a huge pool with a depth of 4 metres during the monsoon season. It is complemented by a waterfall flowing from the cliff with an approximate width of 25 metres and height of 50 metres. Beyond this, the upper regions of the waterfall are adorned with small and large rocks, forming various layers along a 6 to 7-kilometre stretch, creating a splendid view against the backdrop of diverse flora and fauna such as ta-khian trees, teak, elephant foot yam, and wildlife such as gibbons, squirrels, deer, monkeys, wild boars, beautiful butterflies, and indigenous fish. Thanks to communal efforts, there have been no reports of illicit logging or any detrimental activities in years, KhaoSod reported.

Some tourists have had exhilarating water-slide experiences at parts of the waterfall.

Furthermore, the Nang Fa Waterfall, flowing into the Yan Ta Khao district, is reputed to have the clearest and purest water in this region.

Foreign tourists who visited and conducted water analysis in 2017 didn’t find any impurities. The pristine water from the waterfall is safe for direct consumption without any need for purification processes.

Visitors have expressed immense satisfaction with the crystal clear, cool, refreshing waters superior to any other waterfalls, making it worth the challenging trek to visit and experience this natural wonder in person.