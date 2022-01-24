Travel
City Guide: Top gyms in Bangkok to achieve your fitness goals for 2022
Bangkok’s workout craze has been gaining momentum in recent years. In light of the pandemic, people are more aware of their health and concerned about their fitness than ever before. Now Bangkok is so full of gyms, you might think it’s always been that way. These days you can find one in nearly every shopping centre. But if you’re new to the scene or never considered yourself a gym buff before, then where to go and how to start? We’ve created a list of gyms where you can go to achieve your personal health and fitness goals — and sculpt that sexy beach bod — for 2022!
BASE BASE has three locations in Bangkok: Sathorn, Amarin and Thonglor. They won Asia’s Gym of the Year in 2018. BASE provides group programs and personal training for people of all fitness levels. Personal training at BASE is provided by certified and experienced fitness trainers that take into account factors such as your fitness objectives, commitment duration and availability. Their trademark combination of HIIT and strength training is extremely effective at burning fat and building muscle. They have a proprietary technology that tracks your accomplishments in real-time, allowing you to track your progress secretly by seeing how you stand on their leaderboards. Their standard group class membership costs 7,900 baht for 1 month, 19,200 baht for 3 months, 35,400 baht for 6 months and 66,000 baht for 1 year. For individual training sessions, they have a variety of options, so it’s better to check their website for details.
Muscle Factory The Muscle Factory should be your first pick for classic physical training. This large gym is completely equipped with a wide range of equipment, from old-school to cutting-edge. Aside from fitness and gym enthusiasts, this gym also attracts bodybuilders due to the variety of weights available. Muscle Factory gives advice to people interested in a variety of workout styles and preferences, including Crossfit, powerlifting, strongman, bodybuilding and general fitness. The gym goes a step further, offering you assistance with nutrition or even preparing for a competition. There are two locations: one is located on Sukhumvit 56 in Bangkok and the other in Pattaya. You don’t have to become a member to use their facilities since day passes are available at 400 baht. It’s 1,900 baht for 1 month, 10,200 for 6 months and 18,000 for 1 year.
Jetts Fitness Jetts, which has numerous branches throughout Thailand, allows you to train solo or with a trainer. They want exercising and working out to be accessible to as many people as possible, and their tagline sums it up: “Get results without spending hours and hours at the gym.” Jetts has all of the equipment you need for a great workout. Every gym has a Cardio Area and strengthening exercises. There will also be a large area of weightlifting equipment, from barbells and dumbbells to fancy machines. There are no locked-in contracts and they have qualified trainers. It costs 1,600 baht per month, but we advise taking advantage of their free trial before you decide to pay for a membership.
Virgin Fitness Virgin Active is a fitness club featuring a variety of activities. Their community include a gym and spa facility with sleep pods, salt inhalation rooms, steam rooms, grid training, a mind and body studio, and finally, a swimming pool and a hot tub. Virgin is located in three cities in Thailand: Bangkok, where most of the gyms are located, Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, and Chiang Mai. Their motto is “It’s not just exercise, it’s an experience.” They have three memberships to choose from. Casual membership costs 235 baht for one visit a week. The Goal-Getter membership starts from 470 baht per week with unlimited access, but a commitment of 12 weeks. The Long Termer membership starts from 720 baht per week for 12 months. All of the membership levels have access to workouts on demand and free coaching sessions.
Fitness First If you’ve been to Bangkok before, chances are you’ve come across a Fitness First facility somewhere. If you live here, you’ve probably seen a fair share of them around — there’s 34 clubs across the city. The vast majority of these gyms are in or near department stores, with their main club located at Siam Paragon. There are two plans available. My Fit is a membership where you can customise your own fitness plan, starting at 1,390 baht per month. You can sign up for 5, 12 or 24 months. The other membership plan is Unlimited Access for 2,756 baht per month, also for 5, 12 or 24 months.
Urban Playground Climbing OK, we know this place doesn’t fall in the traditional “gym” category, but it will definitely get your heart racing and your sweat dripping. With almost 7,000 square feet, Urban Playground is one of Thailand’s best indoor climbing facilities. Expect to feel the burn with the bouldering zone’s 70+ levels and more than 40 boulder challenges. If you’re looking for a struggle and a challenge, you can also attempt their 12 metre top rope and lead climbing area. There are other services there, too, including a yoga studio, a swimming pool and a fitness centre. There are two membership plans available: an individual plan and a family plan. You can choose between 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year. Don’t want a membership? No problem. A non-member pass costs 475 baht on weekdays and 575 on weekends.
Bangkok Fight Lab Bored of the average gym? Not a fan of rock climbing? Interested in Muay Thai? Visit Bangkok Fight Lab. Bangkok Fight Lab is the city’s leading combat sports and martial arts training facility. They provide high-quality teaching, a pleasant and inviting environment, and a professional training area of 1,000 square metres, which includes strength and conditioning equipment, a striking area and a boxing ring. You can take part in one of the many classes they offer for judo, boxing, MMA, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling. There are countless membership prices: monthly, single/multiple, private and junior. Generally speaking, an All Access Membership for 1-month costs 6,220 baht, while an All-Day Pass costs 1,100 baht.
What’s your take?
So there you have it, our top picks for gyms in Bangkok to help you achieve your health and fitness goals in 2022. We hope it helps you find the best training facility for you. But whether you go all-in and sign up for a yearly gym membership, or simply settle for the small exercise room at your condominium, it’s important to get started and check in every day. So what’s your take? Have you tried any of the gyms mentioned above? Or are you a member of one that didn’t make the list? Where’s your favourite place to workout in Bangkok? Let us know in the ThaigerTalk comments section down below!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
City Guide: Top gyms in Bangkok to achieve your fitness goals for 2022
Government mulls legalising e-cigarettes to reduce number of cigarette smokers
Policeman charged following death of Bangkok pedestrian hit by speeding bike
What makes Supalai Icon Sathorn the ideal property choice
Red tape remains for foreign retirees in Thailand
WHO says Europe could be heading for end of pandemic following Omicron surge
Thailand News Update | Easing of alcohol ban in Thailand
Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia as guest of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman
Alcohol sales restrictions in Thailand ease again! I GMT
Government to make more Covid insurance options available to foreign tourists
Alcohol until 11 pm at food venues in 8 Blue provinces from tomorrow
Local farmers accused of setting 100 elephant traps near sanctuary
Free Covid-19 testing events in Bangkok daily throughout January
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 7,686 infections, 13 deaths,
Government plans to gather data, combine tourism databases
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
Swedish man enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach files police report after being slapped, threatened by Thai men
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Thailand approves plan to attract highly-skilled foreign workers, investors, wealthy retirees
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene4 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Opinion2 days ago
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
- Pattaya1 day ago
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
- Crime2 days ago
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
- Cannabis3 days ago
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
VERSO – The School of the Future