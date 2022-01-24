City Guide: Top gyms in Bangkok to achieve your fitness goals for 2022

Bangkok’s workout craze has been gaining momentum in recent years. In light of the pandemic, people are more aware of their health and concerned about their fitness than ever before. Now Bangkok is so full of gyms, you might think it’s always been that way. These days you can find one in nearly every shopping centre. But if you’re new to the scene or never considered yourself a gym buff before, then where to go and how to start? We’ve created a list of gyms where you can go to achieve your personal health and fitness goals — and sculpt that sexy beach bod — for 2022!

BASE BASE has three locations in Bangkok: Sathorn, Amarin and Thonglor. They won Asia’s Gym of the Year in 2018. BASE provides group programs and personal training for people of all fitness levels. Personal training at BASE is provided by certified and experienced fitness trainers that take into account factors such as your fitness objectives, commitment duration and availability. Their trademark combination of HIIT and strength training is extremely effective at burning fat and building muscle. They have a proprietary technology that tracks your accomplishments in real-time, allowing you to track your progress secretly by seeing how you stand on their leaderboards. Their standard group class membership costs 7,900 baht for 1 month, 19,200 baht for 3 months, 35,400 baht for 6 months and 66,000 baht for 1 year. For individual training sessions, they have a variety of options, so it’s better to check their website for details.

Muscle Factory The Muscle Factory should be your first pick for classic physical training. This large gym is completely equipped with a wide range of equipment, from old-school to cutting-edge. Aside from fitness and gym enthusiasts, this gym also attracts bodybuilders due to the variety of weights available. Muscle Factory gives advice to people interested in a variety of workout styles and preferences, including Crossfit, powerlifting, strongman, bodybuilding and general fitness. The gym goes a step further, offering you assistance with nutrition or even preparing for a competition. There are two locations: one is located on Sukhumvit 56 in Bangkok and the other in Pattaya. You don’t have to become a member to use their facilities since day passes are available at 400 baht. It’s 1,900 baht for 1 month, 10,200 for 6 months and 18,000 for 1 year.

Jetts Fitness Jetts, which has numerous branches throughout Thailand, allows you to train solo or with a trainer. They want exercising and working out to be accessible to as many people as possible, and their tagline sums it up: “Get results without spending hours and hours at the gym.” Jetts has all of the equipment you need for a great workout. Every gym has a Cardio Area and strengthening exercises. There will also be a large area of weightlifting equipment, from barbells and dumbbells to fancy machines. There are no locked-in contracts and they have qualified trainers. It costs 1,600 baht per month, but we advise taking advantage of their free trial before you decide to pay for a membership.

Virgin Fitness Virgin Active is a fitness club featuring a variety of activities. Their community include a gym and spa facility with sleep pods, salt inhalation rooms, steam rooms, grid training, a mind and body studio, and finally, a swimming pool and a hot tub. Virgin is located in three cities in Thailand: Bangkok, where most of the gyms are located, Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, and Chiang Mai. Their motto is “It’s not just exercise, it’s an experience.” They have three memberships to choose from. Casual membership costs 235 baht for one visit a week. The Goal-Getter membership starts from 470 baht per week with unlimited access, but a commitment of 12 weeks. The Long Termer membership starts from 720 baht per week for 12 months. All of the membership levels have access to workouts on demand and free coaching sessions.

Fitness First If you’ve been to Bangkok before, chances are you’ve come across a Fitness First facility somewhere. If you live here, you’ve probably seen a fair share of them around — there’s 34 clubs across the city. The vast majority of these gyms are in or near department stores, with their main club located at Siam Paragon. There are two plans available. My Fit is a membership where you can customise your own fitness plan, starting at 1,390 baht per month. You can sign up for 5, 12 or 24 months. The other membership plan is Unlimited Access for 2,756 baht per month, also for 5, 12 or 24 months.

Urban Playground Climbing OK, we know this place doesn’t fall in the traditional “gym” category, but it will definitely get your heart racing and your sweat dripping. With almost 7,000 square feet, Urban Playground is one of Thailand’s best indoor climbing facilities. Expect to feel the burn with the bouldering zone’s 70+ levels and more than 40 boulder challenges. If you’re looking for a struggle and a challenge, you can also attempt their 12 metre top rope and lead climbing area. There are other services there, too, including a yoga studio, a swimming pool and a fitness centre. There are two membership plans available: an individual plan and a family plan. You can choose between 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 1 year. Don’t want a membership? No problem. A non-member pass costs 475 baht on weekdays and 575 on weekends.

Bangkok Fight Lab Bored of the average gym? Not a fan of rock climbing? Interested in Muay Thai? Visit Bangkok Fight Lab. Bangkok Fight Lab is the city’s leading combat sports and martial arts training facility. They provide high-quality teaching, a pleasant and inviting environment, and a professional training area of 1,000 square metres, which includes strength and conditioning equipment, a striking area and a boxing ring. You can take part in one of the many classes they offer for judo, boxing, MMA, Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission grappling. There are countless membership prices: monthly, single/multiple, private and junior. Generally speaking, an All Access Membership for 1-month costs 6,220 baht, while an All-Day Pass costs 1,100 baht.

What’s your take?

So there you have it, our top picks for gyms in Bangkok to help you achieve your health and fitness goals in 2022. We hope it helps you find the best training facility for you. But whether you go all-in and sign up for a yearly gym membership, or simply settle for the small exercise room at your condominium, it’s important to get started and check in every day. So what’s your take? Have you tried any of the gyms mentioned above? Or are you a member of one that didn’t make the list? Where’s your favourite place to workout in Bangkok? Let us know in the ThaigerTalk comments section down below!