Top 5 Insurance Companies for Expats in Thailand
As an expat living in Thailand, finding the best insurance company can be difficult. This is because the insurance industry in Thailand is big. Besides local and offshore insurance companies, banks also offer insurance.
Insurance is a business of trust. When you buy insurance, you need to make sure that the insurance company will actually pay your claims. Therefore, they need to have both a good reputation and financial stability. In addition to their reputation, you also have to make sure that the policies they offer can fit your needs and budget. Therefore, to help you find the right match, we’ve compiled a list of the 5 best insurance companies for expats in Thailand.
The 5 Best Insurance Companies for Expats in Thailand
Of course, there is no single-best insurance company in Thailand. However, these companies are reputable and offer a wide range of policy options.
1. Cigna Global
If you are looking for a more affordable international insurance company in Thailand, you can consider Cigna Global. Although they are comparably cheaper, they do provide some really great insurance options and excellent customer service. They offer a modular plan design, which allows you to tailor the plan to your needs and budget by picking and choosing different modules.
Near the end of last year, they introduced Cigna Global Health Thailand, which is specifically designed for expatriates and Thai nationals who reside in Thailand. Aside from health insurance, Cigna also offers travel insurance, critical illness insurance, and personal accident insurance. Their insurance is available for a wide range of people, including seniors, company’s executives, and can even cover the needs of an entire family.
2. Dhipaya
Dhipaya is one of the largest insurance companies in Thailand that has provided insurance in the country for 69 years. They have great health insurance plans that are focused on expats. In addition, the premiums are affordable, with reasonable coverage. There are 4 health insurance plans in total, 2 of which have deductibles, making the insurance cheaper.
Besides health insurance, Dhipaya also offers a wide range of other insurance types. For example, if you have a car, you can consider their 6 different types of car insurance. They even provide pet insurance and insurance for bike lovers. In addition, they also have specifically designed insurance for their Muslim customers.
3. AXA
AXA is one of the major players in the local insurance market. Since it is a large international company, it is easy to see why people want to be covered by them. They offer a wide range of insurance types, including health insurance, personal accident insurance, travel insurance, motor insurance, and property insurance. Furthermore, they provide mandatory health insurance to enter Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic as well. In addition, each type of insurance comes with numerous different plans to fit various budgets.
AXA health insurance plans are indeed more expensive than most insurance companies in Thailand. However, they do offer more benefits. Also, AXA doesn’t have a waiting period when it comes to making medical claims compared to most other insurance companies in Thailand.
4. Luma Health
Among other insurance companies that specialize in health insurance, Luma Health is one of the best. They offer a wide selection of health insurance, including individual, family, and company plans. Their comprehensive health insurance includes inpatient care, maternity care, and even cancer care. On top of that, they also offer excellent benefits, such as member privileges and second-medical opinion from their in-house expat doctor. Additionally, they also offer Covid-19 Insurance to enter Thailand and travel insurance, both providing great medical coverage.
Aside from covering your medical bills, Luma Health also promotes prevention. They educate their members on how to look after themselves and how to be healthy. They provide an app as well, which can help members live a healthier lifestyle.
5. Pacific Cross
For expats who are looking for affordable health insurance but with a wide range of options, Pacific Cross can be a great option. The best thing about Pacific Cross is that they have an expat department, so clients who can only speak English are well-taken care of. They also provide worldwide assistance for their members.
Pacific Cross is also an excellent choice if you prefer cashless claims. They have around 300 network hospitals in Thailand and a few across Southeast Asia.
Make sure to compare all these companies and see the reviews of each one to pick the one that will suit your needs best.
