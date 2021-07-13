Top 10 budget Airbnbs to rent in Bangkok

For Bangkok visitors, finding a place to rest is certainly at the top of lists, especially when there is so many accommodations in which to choose. From hotels to apartments, Thailand’s capital has it all available at your fingertips. Moreover, some of the coolest places to stay the night are, surprisingly, quite affordable.

Instead of booking a hotel where you will have nearby neighbours, why not book an Airbnb? For those wanting a bit more privacy and the amenities offered for a longer staycation, renting directly from an owner definitely has its perks. Here, we show you some of the top Airbnbs offered in the City of Angels, that are friendly to your company and pocketbooks.

10 Top Budget Airbnbs to Rent in Bangkok

1. Greenary

This cozy residence is surrounded by a green environment that is suitable for nature-loving guests. Featuring 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, the room is located inside a boutique hotel. Guests will find its location to be convenient as it is located by the Huai Khwang MRT and the Ratchada Rod Fai night market. Even the famous JJ Market is just a few stops away on the MRT.

The room has 1 king sized bed and can be booked as part of a 3 storey house featuring 3 rooms or part of a 5 storey building with 18 rooms. Rooms come with a balcony and a communal swimming pool. Additionally, guests can take advantage of the free bicycle to explore the local area.

Facilities: Balcony in each room, air conditioner, refrigerator, water, flat screen TV, WiFi, hair dryer, electricity, rain shower, free toiletries, swimming pool, shared kitchen, laundry service.

Pricing: From 1,304 baht.

Address: Huai Khwang, Bangkok, Thailand.

2. Editor Condominium

This room is part of the Editor Condominium and is located by the BTS Saphankwai station. Here, guests are near the Chautchak weekend market as well as supermarkets, Siam Paragon Mall, and Central Mall in Sukhumvit. The room is modern and elegantly decorated with simplicity in mind.

For those who want a bit of exercise, the condominium offers a gym, squash court, a library and a rooftop garden overlooking the city. And, for the price, the location and amenities certainly make booking a room here worth it!

Facilities: Library, WiFi, swimming pool, rooftop garden, gym, squash court, lobby.

Pricing: From 1,020 baht.

Address: Bangkok, Thailand.

3. The Mark

With a 360-degree city view, The Mark is a great choice for those who want to enjoy Bangkok’s city scene. The rooftop garden and swimming pool make emphasize the stunning views of the city. Furthermore, guests can also access a gym and library inside the apartment. Located just 9 minutes from the MRT station, its convenience makes travelling around the city easy.

The modern space holds up to 5 guests as the bedroom has 2 beds. Moreover, the room also features a sofa bed for added accommodation. Near shopping centres such as Central Grand Rama 9, Fortuner Town, and Esplanade Ratchada, The Mark is centrally located making it easy to explore the city.

Facilities: Hair dryer, washing machine, kitchen, salt water swimming pool, massage tub, fitness centre, stove, refrigerator, toiletries, LED TV, WiFi, cable channels, workspace, kitchen and dining, microwave, elevator, free parking, DVD player, library.

Pricing: From 850 baht.

Address: Bangkok, Thailand.

4. Mini Chic Apartment

This small but stylish apartment can hold 2 guests comfortably and is just a 5 minute walk to the Sky Train. Moreover, it is near the central boat pier of Bangkok, allowing guests to access transportation quickly. The room is studio sized with a big TV and sofa. And, the furniture is hand-made, adding a chic touch.

The room is definitely a place where you can rest and put your valuables without needing to worry about anyone disturbing you. With a floor to ceiling window, it is easy to see the night lights while relaxing in your bed. With a urban feel, the room fuses convenience and comfortability for guests.

Facilities: Hair dryer, toiletries, laundry machines, TV, cable channels, WiFi, workspace, lockbox.

Pricing: From 834 baht.

Address: Bangkok, Thailand.

This large room can fit up to 4 guests and is located in the upscale area of Asoke. Here, relaxation is key as its luxurious bedding and simple, yet modern design creates a serene atmosphere. Complete with a rooftop pool that offers a panoramic view of the city, the room has an additional sofa bed for an extra person. Furthermore, it offers a chic terrace and coffee table that overlooks a quiet road. Guests can relax in the shared living room and entertainment area as well as make breakfast in the kitchen.

Located by the Asoke BTS Station and the MRT Sukhumvit Station, travellers can definitely check out Terminal 21 shopping mall, Food Land, Emporium shopping mall, and EmQuartier shopping mall. And, the condo also offers a shuttle service to the BTS/MRT stations. The condominium also offers free access to the swimming pool and fitness centre.

Facilities: WiFi, sofabed, large TV, iron/ironing board, toiletries, baby cot/crib, CCTV, safety lock box, refrigerator, balcony/terrace, True Vision channels, microwave, toaster, washing machine, stove, kitchen utensils.

Pricing: From 643 baht.

Address: Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

6. The Green Oasis- Sukhumvit 12

This new condominium features spacious 1 bedrooms for rent and is full of natural light facing a quiet area of greenery. Close to the upscale Asoke BTS Station, guests can enjoy easy access to some major shopping malls and restaurants. Located on Sukhumvit Soi 12, next to Korean Town, visitors can find their morning joe just 150 metres away at the Starbucks.

The rooms feature 1 king sized bed with premium bedding and an optional queen sized bed for another person. The condominium also has CCTV for added protection. Each room is elegantly designed with classic decor, making guests certainly feel like they are in a posh hotel.

Facilities: Kitchen, private bathroom, bath tub, balcony, kitchen utensils, kitchen appliances, filtered drinking water tap, Smart TV with Netflix available, fiber WiFi, sofa, table/chairs, laundry services, toiletries, detergent, pool, gym, rooftop area with sun beds.

Pricing: From 921 baht.

Address: Khlong Toei, Bangkok, Thailand.

7. Breezy Condo

This luxurious and spacious room features a queen sized bed against the backdrop of modern decor. The condominium has a rooftop jogging area along with a pool, sauna and fitness centre. Located in Asoke, the condo is just 2 minutes away from the night life in Sukhumvit Soi 11, where the popular Soi Nana can be found.

Each room features a Blu ray player, True Channel HD package, and private bathroom. Moreover, guests can take advantage of the canal ferry which is located behind the building for quick transportation to Central World shopping mall. Additionally, taking the canal ferry offers a window into the local Thai life as it follows the Chao Phraya River.

Facilities: Large swimming pool, garden, fitness centre, library, WiFi, free car park, CCTV, safety deposit box, washing machine, toiletries, sofa bed, shuttle service.

Pricing: From 600 baht.

Address: Khlong Toei Nuea, Bangkok, Thailand.

8. The Trendy Condominium Sukhumvit 13

This centrally-located condominium is located in Sukhumvit Soi 13, which is near the popular Soi Nana. Furthermore, the Asoke district is known for being upscale, surrounded by nice shopping malls. The space hosts a swimming pool and fitness room, along with a nearby sports bar, beer house, and restaurants as well as a 24 hour convenient store near the lobby.

Guests here can enjoy the comfortable beds after a long day of sightseeing. And, for those digital nomads, the rooms feature a workspace as well as a refrigerator and microwave for quick meals. With its convenient location and upscale surroundings, this space is definitely a bang for your buck!

Facilities: Swimming pool, fitness centre, laundry service, toiletries, TV with cable channels, office, WiFi, workspace, kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, stove, free parking, elevator.



Pricing: From 420 baht.

Address: Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand.

9. Nara Suite Residence

Nara is perfect for families as there are 2 bedrooms that can hold up to 5 guests. Located in Narathiwas Soi 24/Sathupadit Soi 19, this is one of Bangkok’s most popular areas for expats. Just 5 minutes away from Sathorn and 10 minutes from Silom, the residence is close to embassies, businesses and entertainment.

Guests here have access to a swimming pool, gym, free WiFi, cable TV and public transportation. The hosts strive to accommodate guests by offering assistance for excursions and even organising a massage or taxi. Furthermore, guests can choose from daily, weekly or monthly rates. With a spacious design, visitors will definitely feel at home with the amenities that cater to large groups.

Facilities: WiFi, cable TV, bathrooms, kitchen, washing machine, swimming pool, pool table, gym, bicycle, microwave.

Pricing: From 680 baht.

Address: Yan Nawa, Bangkok, Thailand.

10. XT Ekkamai

This new condominium features rooms that can fit up to 2 people comfortably. Thus, it is perfect for a couple. With its super modern skyrise design, staying here will surely make visitors feel they are on top of the world, or rather, Bangkok!

Beds are comfortable amidst an urban room decor that allows guests to feel like they are truly in a metropolis. The popular area of Ekkamai BTS Station is just 1.6 kms away, while Thonglor BTS Station is a mere 2 kms. The rooms come with communal spaces such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi, theatre, gym, bar and lounge and co-living area that allows mingling and socialising in high places-quite literally!

Facilities: Hair dryer, lobby, swimming pool, jacuzzi, theatre, gym, bar and lounge, co-living area, game room, outdoor pavillion, CCTV, toiletries, laundry services, WiFi, workspace, kitchen, cooking utensils, free parking, pool, elevator.

Pricing: From 800 baht.

Address: Watthana, Bangkok, Thailand.

Make no mistake that Bangkok is a sprawling city, with many travellers wondering where to end up at night. From the downtown area featuring mega shopping, bars, clubs, and amazing food markets to the outskirts that offer privacy and a taste of local life, visitors surely will find a place that fits their travel plans.

As Airbnb offers spaces to rest your head in all areas of the city, finding an awesome deal is just a click away. From condominiums with full service amenities to high-rise apartments, luxurious and modern rooms are accessible at a great price-often lower than that of a hotel room!

