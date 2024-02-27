Embark on a gastronomic adventure at Nico’s Grill & Craft House in Thonglor

Nico's Grill & Craft House

Amidst the vibrant pulse of Bangkok’s Thonglor district, a new culinary beacon is set to illuminate the gastronomic landscape. Nico’s Grill & Craft House promises a dining experience unlike any other. Situated in the heart of Thonglor 13, this establishment is not merely a restaurant; it’s a destination where the art of wood-fired grilling meets the soul of Mediterranean cuisine, creating a symphony of flavours ready to captivate the city’s foodies.

A culinary expedition led by expertise and passion

The driving force behind this culinary venture is Nico Merten, a chef whose name has become synonymous with culinary excellence. With a rich tapestry of experience spanning over 16 years in the food and beverage and hospitality sectors, Nico’s journey has been marked by prestigious tenures at some of Thailand’s luxury hotels, including the esteemed Anantara Siam Bangkok and Anantara Riverside Bangkok. His foray into the culinary world is defined by an unwavering dedication to quality and a relentless pursuit of innovation, making him the perfect architect to bring the vision of Nico’s Grill & Craft House to life.

Nico’s culinary philosophy is deeply rooted in the belief that every meal should transcend the ordinary, offering not just nourishment but an experience that delights and surprises. This belief is the cornerstone of the restaurant’s menu, which features an eclectic mix of dishes designed to cater to a myriad of tastes. From the acclaimed best grill platters in Bangkok to the succulent and meticulously prepared premium Doners, each offering is a testament to Nico’s commitment to culinary craftsmanship, made with only the freshest ingredients sourced daily.

Crafted for accessibility and atmospheric delight

Nico’s Grill & Craft House has been meticulously designed to ensure that every aspect of the dining experience is imbued with convenience and pleasure. Its prime location in Thonglor 13 guarantees easy access for both drivers and BTS commuters, with ample parking space to accommodate over 20 vehicles.

The restaurant’s ambience is a thoughtful blend of contemporary design and warm, inviting interiors, creating a perfect backdrop for any dining occasion. Whether it’s a leisurely lunch, an intimate dinner, or a celebratory gathering, the atmosphere at Nico’s is crafted to make every visit memorable.

An inclusive and diverse menu

At the heart of Nico’s Grill & Craft House is a menu that celebrates diversity and inclusivity. The culinary team, led by Nico, has developed a range of dishes that promise to cater to every palate and dietary preference. With price points thoughtfully set between 300 to 1000 Thai Baht per person, the restaurant is committed to making gourmet dining accessible without compromising on the richness and quality of the experience.

As an example, There are a variety of dishes that you can find here such as the German Turkish Kebab, a German favourite that originates from Turkey. You can also find appetising Hummus with tomato salsa and a sharing plate of Truffle Croquettes, Feta Spring Rolls, Tomato Salad, and the signature bread that you can share. Finally, there is the complex Mediterranean prawn with subtle and tantalising tastes as well as the Big Grilled Platas which presents a board of mouth-watering grilled meats.

From the robust flavours of the wood-fired meats sourced from Australia to the delicate nuances of the freshly prepared salads and sides, every dish is a journey of discovery, inviting diners to explore the vast landscape of Mediterranean cuisine and beyond.

A digital presence that connects and engages

In an era where digital connectivity shapes much of our experiences, Nico’s Grill & Craft House embraces this trend by offering comprehensive delivery options through popular platforms like Food Panda and Grab. This ensures that the exquisite flavours of Nico’s can be savoured beyond the confines of the restaurant, bringing gourmet dining to the comfort of one’s home.

Additionally, the restaurant’s vibrant presence on social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok serves as a dynamic platform for engagement, allowing patrons to stay abreast of the latest news, specials, and culinary creations.

Nico’s Grill & Craft House has the power of culinary innovation and passion. It is more than just a restaurant; it is for those who seek to immerse themselves in a gastronomic adventure of the mixture of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern tastes with a flair of Thai taste.

You can find and engage with them through their Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

