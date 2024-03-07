What to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 8 – 10)

Looking for ways to unwind and escape the heat this weekend in Bangkok? Look no further! We’ve curated a list of activities to help you relax and beat the stress of city life in Thailand. From cultural experiences to artistic endeavours, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Join us as we explore the best ways to chill out and make the most of your weekend in the vibrant city of Bangkok.

Things to do in Bangkok (March 8 – 10)

Dasa Book Cafe, a unique haven for book lovers

Nestled in the heart of the bustling city, Dasa Book Cafe offers a serene escape for book enthusiasts seeking a blend of relaxation, exploration, and cultural immersion. Despite the secondhand nature of the books within, the cafe serves as a treasure trove for avid readers, offering rare finds at affordable prices. With a cosy atmosphere and a small coffee corner, patrons can unwind with a cup of coffee while indulging in the pleasure of reading amidst tranquil surroundings.

Google maps: Dasa Book Cafe

Finding serenity in nature’s symphony at Melody of Leaves

Venturing into the mountains, one often finds solace in the gentle rustle of leaves caressed by the wind. Though lacking explicit meaning, this natural symphony has a profound effect, soothing the soul with its inexplicable beauty. In an exhibition titled “Songs of Leaves,” female artists showcase their talents, celebrating not just external beauty but also inner strength and resilience.

Duration: March 7 – 19

Location: RCB ARTERY, 1st Floor

Google maps: River City Bangkok

Lion Dance, a cultural spectacle of strength and tradition

Originating from ancient Chinese legends, the lion dance symbolises the offspring of the dragon, possessing the ability to ward off evil and bring prosperity. This centuries-old tradition has become an integral part of various celebrations, including weddings and business openings, serving as a testament to its enduring significance in Thai communities.

Duration: March 7 – 23

Location: Room 249, 2nd Floor

Google maps: River City Bangkok

A journey through memories and relationships in Chalotte’s Castle

In her second solo art exhibition, Chalotte invites viewers to explore her castle of memories, where every painting holds a hidden story or person waiting to be rediscovered. Through her artwork, she captures the essence of relationships, memories, and the passage of time, inviting visitors to reflect on their own journey through life.

Duration: March 2 – April 28

Location: Trendy Gallery

Google maps: River City Bangkok

Exploring contemporary art at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

The Museum of Contemporary Art offers a multi-level experience, showcasing over 800 pieces of artwork from both Thai and international artists. From rotating exhibitions on the ground floor to permanent displays on the upper levels, visitors can immerse themselves in a diverse range of artistic expressions, including highlights from renowned artists like Tack Bongkot and Boonchai Benjarongkul.

Google maps: Museum of Contemporary Art

