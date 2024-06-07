What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 7 to 9)

Are you looking for fun things to do in Bangkok this weekend? The city offers two days (three if you count Friday) full of delicious special menus, lively parties, nostalgic music, and five-star art. If you’re not sure what to fill your weekend yet, check out our top picks of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 7 to 9).

For pride events, check out our list of Bangkok Pride Events 2024.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 7 to 9)

Gigi Ferocious as Beyoncé at Lost and Found

When: Friday, June 7, from 19.00

Where: Lost and Found Bangkok

How much: Free entry

Head over to Lost and Found on Friday night to witness Gigi Ferocious in action as Beyoncé. Get your fill of Queen Bey’s greatest hits as Gigi takes the stage in a unique and intimate setting. It’s the perfect time to sing along and dance!

City Pop Night at Find the Photo Booth

When: Friday, June 7, from 19.00

Where: Find the Photo Booth

Enjoy a fun night out at Find the Photo Booth, where City Pop Night is calling your name! With 5 DJs and 2 bands playing all your favourite city pop tunes, you’ll be grooving all night long. And don’t miss out on their drink promos to keep the party vibes going strong.

Thai Vegan Cheese Buffet at VIVIN Grocery Thonglor

When: Friday, June 7 from 17.00

Where: VIVIN Grocery Thonglor

How much: 1,190 THB net per person

The popular Thai Vegan Cheese Buffet at VIVIN Grocery Thonglor is back! Savour innovative vegan cheese creations and plant-based delights as much as you want. Plus, there’s a complimentary glass of Thailand’s only GI-certified wine from GranMonte Vineyard and Winery because nothing goes together as well as cheese and vino, right?

World Gin Day and Chronicles VII at The Pickwicks Chronicles

When: Saturday, June 8, from 18.00 (World Gin Day) and from 20.00 (Chronicles VII)

Where: The Pickwicks Chronicles

Did you know that June 8 is World Gin Day? And The Pickwicks Chronicles is celebrating it with 15% off on all botanical brews, so get ready to go wild. In addition, The Pickwicks Chronicles is also hosting Chronicles VII on the same night. This event will feature STIR Saigon’s top cocktail masters, Thep Dinh and Huy Ngo.

Ceramic Painting with Eyestudio at Gigi Eatery Ekkamai

When: Saturday, June 8, from 11.30 to 16.30

Where: Gigi Eatery Ekkamai

How much: Start from 300 THB

If getting creative and unleashing your inner artist sounds like the perfect thing to do this weekend, then make sure to swing by Gigi Eeatery Ekkamai for a ceramic painting workshop with Eyestudio. You’ll get the chance to pick out a cool design made by ceramic master Eyes Sathinee. Then, add your own creative flair starting from just THB 300. It’s the perfect activity for artists, families, and friends looking for a colourful and laughter-filled day out.

M.O.N.G at Decommune

When: Sunday, June 9, from 19.00

Where: Decommune Bangkok

How much: 350 THB including merch (regular) / 400 THB including merch (at door)

For rock n’ roll lovers in Bangkok, this is one of the best things to do for you this weekend – M.O.N.G: Sex Durg Rock N’ Roll at Decommune Bangkok. You’ll get to enjoy hits from Oasis, Nirvana, Metallica, and Gun N Roses. The band lineup includes Liam ft. Henshin, REVIVE 90’s, Metallikluay (Metallic Banana), and BULLETGUYZ.

Bluegrass brunch at Public House Bangkok

When: Sunday, June 9, from 13.00 to 15.00

Where: Public House Sukhumvit 31 Hotel

How much: Free entry (RSVP to receive a complimentary welcome drink)

Sundays are for relaxing in bed and having brunch. But where to brunch? Well, Public House Bangkok’s Bluegrass Brunch is the place to go if you want to enjoy delicious food accompanied by the sounds of banjo music performed by Chaya and the Big Banjo. Imagine indulging in your favourite comfort foods, trying special brunch cocktails like Little Maggie & Banjos Bang Bang, while enjoying live music – nothing could top that!

So, are you ready to have fun this weekend? With so many exciting things to do in Bangkok this weekend, feeling bored is just not an option!

