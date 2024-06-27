What to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 28 to 30)

Image via Made By Legacy Flea Market Number 16

The weekend is almost here, and, as always, Bangkok offers a range of exciting things to do and enjoy. From watching the UEFA Euro 2024, catching a Guatemalan film screening, or shopping at a flea market, there’s no such thing as a dull weekend in this city. But if you still can’t decide where to go and what to do yet, let us help you out. Here are the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 28 to 30).

For Pride events, check out our list of Bangkok Pride Events 2024.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 28 to 30)

Weekly live sports schedule and Friday Football Free Flow at The Clubhouse Bangkok

When: Daily, 09.30 to 00.00. Sports screenings depend on game schedules.

Where: The Clubhouse Bangkok, 21/1-3 Soi Sukhumvit 23

Sports fans in Bangkok, are you looking for a spot to catch all the action? Head over to The Clubhouse this Friday for their Friday Football Free Flow. For just 575 THB, you can enjoy unlimited Singha beer, house spirits, and wines for 2 hours while watching your favourite AFL and NRL games. Aside from Australian Football and Rugby, the bar is also screening UEFA Euro 2024, State of Origin, F1 – Australian Grand Prix, and UFC 303 this weekend.

The Clubhouse Bangkok boasts large HD TVs and Sony HD projectors across two floors, so you won’t miss a moment of action! And while you cheer on your favourite teams, you can delight in an international menu such as chicken parmigiana and signature Clubhouse wraps

For the latest updates and sports event schedules, visit The Clubhouse Bangkok’s Facebook page.

Made By Legacy Flea Market Number 16

When: Friday to Sunday, 28 to 30 June, from 13.00 to 23.00

Where: PAT ARENA, Khlong Toei, Bangkok

How much: 150 THB per day, at the door (free entry for children aged 0 to 13)

The famous flea market ‘Made By Legacy’ is back by popular demand. This time, the experience will be much more comfortable since it will be held at PAT ARENA, a semi-indoor pitch with air conditioning. Prepare to shop for a mix of old and new at the flea market, with vendors selling vintage clothes, designer items, art pieces, books, watches, records, home decorations, and furniture. Plus, there will be plenty of food and drinks available. And with music playing in the background, the atmosphere will be so much fun!

Peruvian Cuisine Takeover at Vertigo TOO

When: Friday and Saturday, June 28 to 29, from 18.00 to 22.00

Where: Vertigo TOO, Banyan Tree Bangkok

How much: 1,399 THB (food only) or 1,699 THB (with wine pairing) per person

This weekend, why not let your taste buds fly to Peru? Chef Abel Ortiz Alvarez, the founder of Chullschick, is taking over Vertigo TOO’s kitchen, bringing the vibrant flavours of Peru. You can enjoy a 3-course menu featuring ceviche, grilled octopus, and Pollo a la Brasa with the stunning views of Bangkok from the 60th floor as your backdrop. There will be live music, too, to make the atmosphere even more lively. And if you want to make it extra special, you can opt for the wine pairings.

September – The Silent Cry, Opening Film at TK Park

When: Saturday, June 29, from 16.00 (audiotorium will be open from 15:30)

Where: Thailand Knowledge Park (TK Park), 8th floor centralwOrld, Bangkok

How much: 20 THB

TK Park is bringing back the Contemporary World Film Series this year. The opening film is September, a film from Guatemala and directed by Kenneth Mueller. It will be the first film from the country to be shown in Thailand for the first time. The Embassy of Guatemala in Bangkok is supporting the screening and will provide local snacks and drinks. Ambassador H.E. Ms. Shirley Dennise Aguila Barrera herself will introduce the film, which explores themes of love, resilience, and the human spirit.

Due to limited space, it’s recommended to reserve tickets by emailing filmforum17@gmail.com.

The Shamrock Grand Launch

When: Saturday, 29 June, from 17.00

Where: The Shamrock Irish Pub

How much: Free entry

If you don’t have any plans yet this Saturday, head over to The Shamrock, a new Irish Pub near BTS Bang Chak. There will be live music from Lee Shamrock, complimentary buffet, free drinks and promos, and exciting giveways!

African Ride New Song Release Party by Didier Mpondo

When: Sunday, June 30, from 20.00 (door open at 19.00)

Where: Livecube (upstars of Okinawa Restaurant Kinjo), Sukhumvit soi 69, Bangkok

How much: 400 THB per person (including one drink)

Didier Mpondo, a talented Cameroonian drummer, has been combining African rhythms with different music genres since 2016. His performances mix Afrobeat, jazz, and soul, creating a unique and captivating experience for the audience. Witness for yourself the energy, wit, lyricism, and a sense of timelessness that Didier Mpondo and his African Ride band bring this Sunday at Livecube!

Whether you’re in the mood for some shopping or cheering on your favourite sports team, one thing’s for sure: you’ll have plenty of fun in Bangkok!