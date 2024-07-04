What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 5 to 7)

Image via Embassy Room - Catalan Cuisine (left) / Kad Kokoa (right)

The weekend is finally here! If you want to go out and have fun, there are plenty of things to do in Bangkok this weekend. From watching the quarter-finals of EURO 2024 in a sports bar to enjoying Catalan dishes, here’s our pick of the best events and activities in Bangkok to keep you entertained this weekend.

Weekly live sports schedule and Friday Football Free Flow at The Clubhouse Bangkok

When: Daily, 09.30 to 00.00. Sports screenings depend on game schedules.

Where: The Clubhouse Bangkok, 21/1-3 Soi Sukhumvit 23

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time to cheer on your favourite teams with your friends and fellow fans at The Clubhouse Bangkok. As Bangkok’s premier sports bar, they have plenty of HD TVs and Sony HD projectors spread across two floors for optimal viewing pleasure. While you’re catching all the action, chow down on tasty bites like chicken parmigiana and their famous clubhouse wraps. Plus, you’ll have access to a fully stocked bar, with cocktails crafted by expert mixologists and beer on tap.

This weekend, The Clubhouse Bangkok is screening live broadcasts of Euro 2024, AFL – Aussie Rules, Rugby Union Internationals, NRL, and F1 – British Grand Prix. They also show Wimbledon matches daily. You have the option to watch these games either indoors in their air-conditioned space or outdoors on the terrace.

On Fridays, The Clubhouse Bangkok offers a special deal where you can drink unlimited Singha beer, house pour spirits, and house wine for 2 hours during AFL and NRL games.

Rock the Box at Speakerbox

When: Friday, July 5. Door opens at 19.00, show starts at around 20.40

Where: Speakerbox, Liberty Plaza, Thong Lor

How much: 200 THB

If you’re an alternative rock enthusiast, swing by Rock The Box at Speakerbox this Friday. The event will feature three excellent bands. Warhall will play some of their alternative rock songs along with covers. The Chocolate Cosmos will perform hits from bands like Arctic Monkeys and The Killers. Lastly, Skydonkey will cover bands, such as Nirvana and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Fatty’s Independence Days at Fatty’s Bar & Diner

When: Friday, July 5

Where: Fatty’s Bar & Diner

How much: Free entry

Fourth of July might have passed, but you can still celebrate it at Fatty’s Bar & Dinner. For the second day of their Fourth of July celebration, they have a special menu packed with special surprises from Door County, Wisconsin. There’s also a deal on craft beer, as well as buy one get one free hot dogs all day and night. Plus, every order comes with a free watermelon because who doesn’t love a juicy slice of summer goodness?

Global Desi Night at Finch Bangkok

When: Saturday, July 6, from 20.00 to 00.00

Where: The Finch Bangkok, Sukhumvit Soi 11

Head over to Finch Bangkok this Saturday for their Global Desi Night with a live performance by the amazing Sarvpreet Singh. Dance like there’s no tomorrow to the hottest desi tracks, and party it up with your friends and family.

Gastronomy Dinner Series at Embassy Room

When: Saturday, July 6, from 19.00

Where: Embassy Room – Catalan Cuisine, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Witthayu Road

How much: 5,500++ THB per person

No dinner plans yet? Why not expand your palate by trying Spanish Catalonian Cuisine at the Embassy Room this weekend? Enjoy a 5-course menu crafted using the best ingredients and cooking techniques. Plus, you get to wash it all down with special cocktails made by mixologist Khun Singto from Penthouse Bar & Grill.

Sake Week Thailand 2024 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

When: Saturday and Sunday, July 6 to 7, 10.00 to 20.00

Where: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

How much: 899 THB per person including a sake glass, NFC wristband, and 11 digital coins for food and drink.

This weekend, Bangkok will welcome its first-ever sake event. With over 40 types of sake from Japan and top restaurants in Thailand, this event is a dream come true for all sake enthusiasts. The participating restaurants have even been recognized by prestigious awards like Michelin Thailand and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. Feeling competitive? Join the Sato competition, where your sake knowledge will be put to the test by experts from both Thailand and Japan.

Kid’s Chocolate Workshop at Kad Kokoa

When: Sunday, July 7, from 10.00

Where: Kad Kokoa Bangkok

How much: 700 THB per child

If you’re looking for a fun but educational thing to do for your child, sign them up for the Kid’s Chocolate Workshop with Kad Kokoa. In this workshop, they will gain knowledge and creativity about chocolate. The 2-hour workshop is perfect to make their summer holiday even sweeter.

Whether you want to dance all night, spend quality time with your family, or hang out with friends, you’ll always find something to keep you occupied in Bangkok this weekend.

