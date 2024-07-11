What to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 12 to 14)

Looking forward to the weekend but don’t have any fun plans yet? Well, you’re in luck! We’ve compiled some of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend. And with Le Quatorze Juillet, or Bastille Day, happening this weekend, there are also plenty of celebrations included in this list for you to enjoy.

Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 12 to 14)

Weekly live sports schedule and Friday Football Free Flow at The Clubhouse Bangkok

When: Daily, 09.30 to 00.00. Sports screenings depend on game schedules.

Where: The Clubhouse Bangkok, 21/1-3 Soi Sukhumvit 23

This weekend is the final of Euro 2024! The only proper way to root for your favourite team is with fellow fans at The Clubhouse Bangkok, where the excitement is sure to be contagious. Not a soccer fan? No worries, the sports club has a diverse lineup ready for you this weekend, including AFL – Aussie Rules, NRL, UFC, and Wimbledon matches.

While you cheer on your team from The Clubhouse Bangkok’s large HD TVs and Sony HD projectors, satisfy your tastebuds with a range of dishes from their international menu, like the classic chicken parmigiana or their popular signature Clubhouse wrap. A variety of drinks, from beer on tap to creative cocktails, are available to quench your thirst as well. Take a seat in their air-conditioned bar or their outdoor terrace, and their friendly staff will be ready to make sure you have a fantastic experience. Plus, their upstairs lounge is perfect for playing darts, hosting big meetings, and booking private events for any celebration.

And have we mentioned The Clubhouse Bangkok’s Friday Football Free Flow? Yep, you can enjoy unlimited Singha beer, house pour spirits, and house wines every Friday for 2 hours during AFL/NRL games.

For the latest updates and sports event schedules, visit The Clubhouse Bangkok’s Facebook page.

Exclusive Bar Takeover by Jeremie Tan at Gir

When: Friday, July 12, from 20.00

Where: Gir Bangkok, T-One Building

If you’re seeking a spot to unwind and savour quality drinks tonight, Gir is the place to be. Jeremie Tan, the Brand Ambassador for Exquisite Elixir, will be taking over Gir this Friday. Nicknamed “The Rockstar,” he’s an expert in the world of French brandies such as Armagnac, Cognac, and Calvado.

Conscious Living Fair at EKM6

When: Saturday, 13 July, from 08.30

Where: EKM6, 26 Ekkamai 6 Alley

This Saturday is the perfect day to nurture your body, mind, and spirit at the Conscious Living Fair. You’ll find a variety of interesting talks, fun workshops, cool vendors, and a live DJ to make sure you feel good and connected when you leave.

National French Weekend at CALM Bangkok

When: Saturday, 13 July to Sunday, 14 July, from 16.30

Where: CALM Bangkok – Grill, Garden & Guinguette

If you’re looking to join in the Bastille Day festivities in Bangkok, head over to CALM for a two-day celebration. On Saturday, there will be a fun photobooth and DJ sets to keep you grooving all night long. On Sunday, enjoy live jazz music by Francesco and his band. Treat yourself to special food and drinks available both days for an extra special celebration.

Sunday Jazzy Brunch: A Taste of France

When: Sunday, July 14, from 12.00 to 15.00

Where: The Living Room and Rossini’s, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

How much: 2,690++ THB per adult / 1,600++ THB per teenager (13 to 18 years old) / 1,400++ THB per child (6 to 12 years old)

Want to celebrate France national day with a leisurely brunch? Then Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit is the best place to go. They’re hosting a special French-themed brunch for one day only where you can indulge in the delicious flavours of France with live jazz music in the background.

On the menu, you can find dishes like Coq au Vin, Canard à l’orange, Imported French cheeses, Paris Brest and La Pistache. Additionally, there will be Seafood on Ice featuring Alaska king crab, rock lobster, blue crab and tiger prawns. Special Carvings will include Roasted Australian prime rib and lamb chops. And if that’s not enough variety for you, there will also be International Cuisines available such as Thai, Japanese, Italian, Indian and Chinese cuisines among others.

So, are you ready for the weekend? With so many things to do in Bangkok this weekend, there’s no reason not to have fun!