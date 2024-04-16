Bangkok’s hidden delights: Unique and unmissable things to do in Bangkok

PHOTO: The Alley Neon Studio Bangkok

Bangkok is bursting at the seams with an abundance of temples, museums, restaurants, music venues, parks, and malls that one could spend a lifetime exploring without checking off everything on their bucket list. But while the list of attractions in this lively metropolis seems never-ending, there are some hidden gems that offer a taste of Bangkok’s unique side. From dazzling neon photoshoots to exhilarating gaming trucks, here are some of the most unique activities and things to do in Bangkok!

Top 5 unique things to do in Bangkok

The Alley Neon Studio

Opening hours: Subject to inquiry through Instagram DM or call 0851662731.



Address: The Alley Neon Studio, 976 10 Soi Rong Phayaban Phra Ram 9, Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Want to spice up your portraits? Whether you’re a content creator or you just want a fun (but professional) photo of yourself, head to The Alley Neon Studio. As you’ve probably already guessed from the name, everything in this studio is neon and full of colours. Stepping inside the studio is like entering the futuristic Blade Runner world. Each and every neon piece in the studio is handcrafted by a skilled artisan who has over 30 years of experience in neon artistry. Their expert craftsmanship ensures that every neon creation here is truly one-of-a-kind.

Aside from exploring and learning the history of neon lights, be sure to try The Alley Neon Studio’s photoshoot sessions. No need to worry if you’re not a seasoned model. Here, even the most camera-shy people will feel comfortable in front of the lens, thanks to their professional photographer. With over a decade of experience, a keen eye for detail, and exceptional listening skills, they’ll guide you through posing techniques while keeping the atmosphere light and friendly.

There are various photoshoot packages to choose from. If you’re a solo traveller looking for a special and enjoyable experience that is not overly time-consuming, opt for the Solo Package. Priced at 2,500 per session, you’ll get an online album with RAW images as well as seven professionally edited photos.

In addition to photography services, The Alley Neon Studio also provides access to their well-equipped studio space for content creation purposes. This additional feature allows you to explore your creativity and experiment with different settings and themes. To learn more about the Solo Package or other offerings, you can reach out to The Alley Neon Studio via direct message on Instagram. One thing to note, no walk-ins are allowed so please book at least one day in advance through Instagram or call 0851662731.

Bangkok Gaming Truck

Opening hours: By reservation only.

Bring a fun gaming experience straight to your doorstep with Bangkok Gaming Truck, where entertainment comes rolling right to you. Perfect for birthday parties, weddings, corporate events, weekend hangouts with friends, or just indulging in your passion for gaming, this mobile gaming hub eliminates setup and logistics worries so you can focus solely on the thrill of playing.

If you want to take your gaming outdoors, there’s a massive external screen. In addition to games, you may also use this screen to watch a movie under the stars or display anything you want to make your event extra special. You can even use the truck as a promotional tool with its eye-catching LED screen!

Bangkok Gaming Truck offers flexible booking options. You can book your truck by calling +66957966830 (English) or +66659393088 (Thai). Bookings can also be made through Bangkok Gaming Truck’s website by filling out a form or via email at bangkokgamingtruck@gmail.com. Moreover, you can reach out to them on LINE or Instagram to schedule your gaming truck experience.

Fairway Golf and City Club

Opening hours: Daily, 08.00 to 00.00

Address: Fairway Golf and City Club, 2nd floor, 99 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Escape Bangkok’s sweltering heat at Fairway Golf and City Club, the perfect spot to play golf in comfort. Their spacious golf rooms are ideal for fun and competitive games with friends and family. You can also improve your skills with coach lessons and advanced equipment like big screens and TrackMan for swing analysis. You can even unwind with a round or two of karaoke if you want!

Take advantage of the option to order food directly to your golf room. This way, you can savour delicious bites while perfecting your swing. For a change of scenery, you can also dine at the club’s restaurant, providing a refreshing break between rounds. Moreover, Fairway Golf and City Club features a chic bar complete with fantastic music. It’s perfect for unwinding with your loved ones after a round of golf.

Royal Vacation – tour of Bangkok canals with cannabis fine dining

Opening hours: Tour starts at 16.00

Address: Tha Maharaj Pier, 1 1/11 Trok Mahathat, Maharaj Road, Phra Borommaharatchawang, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200, Thailand

For something truly unique, why not cruise down Bangkok canals and then indulge in cannabis fine dining? Your experience begins at 16.00, as you are chauffeured from your hotel to the Chaophraya River pier in a private minivan. Step aboard a private wooden boat at Tha Maharaj Pier and cruise along the river for 1.5 hours, away from the hustle and bustle of commercial dinner cruises.

You’ll get to admire Bangkok’s iconic landmarks such as Wat Arun as the sun sets over the cityscape and even catch a glimpse of the local life. After your scenic journey, return to Tha Maharaj Pier. Here, your driver will escort you to a top-notch fine dining restaurant. Take your reserved seats and prepare your palate for a culinary adventure featuring 5 courses of authentic Thai cuisine infused with cannabis made by a top chef.

Stonegoat Climbing Gym

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 11.00 to 22.00 / Saturday, 10.00 to 22.00 / Sunday, 10.00 to 21.00

Address: Stonegoat Climbing Gym, 36/3 Sukhumvit 69 Alley, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

Stonegoat, nestled at the deep end of Sukhumvit 69 and just a five-minute walk from BTS Phra Khanong station, offers rock climbing opportunities for enthusiasts of all skill levels. Boasting a spacious and air-conditioned facility, it provides both a fitness centre and a place to unwind amidst chill vibes. The venue has six climbing walls dedicated to bouldering, including a distinct island boulder that adds an extra element of challenge. For those seeking a true test of their skills, there’s a 33-meter-long competition wall. It features the most intricate routes designed to challenge professional climbers.

With routes varying from easy to difficult, Stonegoat accommodates individuals looking to push their limits and improve their climbing abilities. Furthermore, the facility offers classes for beginners to refine their techniques alongside experienced instructors.

So, which one of these unique things to do are you going to add to your Bangkok bucket list? Perhaps including all of them could lead to a truly unforgettable adventure in the vibrant city. Have fun!

