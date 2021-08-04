Thailand’s 5 most absolutely luxurious hotels

Most travellers have Amazing Thailand featured on their bucket lists, as touring the country is just too good to pass up. Thus, the country’s beautiful temples and epic, tropical islands, makes it iconic for those wanting to experience life in a totally different way. Guests can travel throughout the Kingdom, experiencing different regions and their unique cultures. Also, the world’s most luxurious hotels can be found here offering truly amazing stays.

5 Of Thailand’s Most Absolutely Luxurious Hotels

1. Keemala (SHA Plus+)

The Keemala Phuket hotel overlooks Kamala Village and the majestic Andaman Sea. This amazing resort is near Kamala Beach, making it a convenient place to stay. Boasting a spa and wellness centre, the hotel gives guests access to top notch facilities. Visitors will also sleep in beautifully decorated rooms, complete with private pools and terraces.

Keemala is also registered as a SHA Plus hotel, so travellers can quarantine here in luxury. Furthermore, a restaurant, laundry service and fitness centre will help visitors feel at home. And, the hotel is just a 15 minute drive to Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket, which has an awesome nightlife scene. In summary, Keemala stands-out amongst other eco-friendly hotels due to its renewable structures and relaxing ambience.

Facilities: Swimming pool, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, fitness centre, restaurant, WiFi, bar and breakfast is included as well.

Pricing: 13,051 – 32,670 baht.

Address: 10/88 Moo 6, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket, 83150 Kamala Beach, Thailand.

2. Dusit Thani Pattaya Resort

Dusit Thani Pattaya is what most think of as the classic beachfront resort. A 5 star luxury hotel, the design and decor feature classic Thai-inspired art, with a traditional feel. The lobby itself features ocean views, gardens and classic musicians playing string instruments, making guests’ entry one to remember. Located on the Beach Road, in north Pattaya, it is surrounded by other restaurants and hotels. Moreover, shopping is just a stone’s throw away as well as popular shows.

At Dusit Thani, guests don’t have to look far in order to end up on the beach, taking in the sun, sea, and sand. With 2 restaurants and poolside bars, spending a day in the sun with friends or family definitely offers some good times to be had. Once you have had enough of the hot rays, you can venture inside the hotel and relax by taking advantage of the hotel’s full-service spa. A children’s club is featured on site as well as 3 tennis courts for a bit of family fun. Lastly, your nights can be spared from noise as each room is soundproof, making for a good night’s sleep.

Facilities: Restaurants, poolside bars, outdoor pools, spa, breakfast available, free children’s club, tennis courts, airport shuttle, minibar, soundproofed rooms, LCD TV, satellite TV channels, DVD player, WiFi, refrigerator, free bottled water.

Pricing: 1,700 baht-10,800 baht.

Address: 240/2 Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya (and vicinity), 20150, Chonburi, Thailand.

3. Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand (SHA Plus+)

For a truly exotic escape with the backdrop of a beautiful, tropical island, staying here is an unparalleled experience. Located in Koh Samui, this luxury resort is set upon powdery white sand, with coconut groves abound. Guests here can definitely relax at the Secret Garden Spa, and have a delicious meal at the Koh Thai Kitchen.

The resort’s hillside luxury villas also feature a private balcony, tropical decor and a majestic infinity pool. Moreover, the resort has free breakfast and a kids’ club that make it great for families who want to experience the island in style. Visitors can also play tennis at the on-site tennis court or rally against each other in a friendly game at the hotel’s game room. This is definitely the place to visit if you are looking for uncompromising luxury on the beautiful island of Koh Samui.

Facilities: Hot tub, steam room, sauna, fitness centre, pool, spa, garden, free breakfast, library, kids’ club, tennis court, game room

Pricing: 14,108 baht-186,797 baht

Address: 219 Moo 5, Angthong, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

4. The Siam Bangkok

This stunning hotel will have guests truly appreciate the beauty of a tropical jungle. From the moment guests walk through the entrance, a greenhouse appears, with birds adorning the long, reflecting pool under a glass ceiling. Ferns pour out of planters and the aesthetics are unmistakably Art Deco meets Thai villa.

But, that’s not all. Here the hotel staff truly cater to guests’ individual needs and desires. Essentially, the hotel wants visitors to feel at home, and they are ready to assist you in every possible way. The Siam hotel offers some world-class views while providing relaxing services like massages. Furthermore, guests can choose to take a day off from the endless amounts of sightseeing and lounge by the beautiful outdoor pool.

Facilities: 2 swimming pools, non-smoking rooms, fabulous fitness centre, airport shuttle, spa and wellness centre, restaurant, WiFi available in all areas, bar, breakfast.

Pricing: 12,300 baht-42,800 baht.

Address: The Siam 3, 2 Thanon Khao, Vachirapayabal, Dusit District, Bangkok 10300.

5. Banyan Tree Phuket (SHA Plus+)

Set in a saltwater lagoon, the Banyan Tree Phuket transcends its guests into a tropical fairytale where roads are lined with palm trees. Furthermore, the fields surrounding the hotel feature Allamanda blooms leading to the Bang Tao Bay’s sapphire waters.

The hotel is located in Laguna Phuket’s exclusive community, that is home to 3 kms of sandy shores and more than 30 restaurants and bars. Visitors can use a free shuttle and lagoon boat to get around the property, which also includes a world-class golf course and private beaches. The resort has a whopping 5 spas in which to choose from, as well as 6 dining venues on-site that serve a host of cuisines. The Banyan Tree Phuket has consistently made the top lists of hotels in all of Asia year after year, and it’s no wonder why with its exclusive amenities.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, pool, water park, library, kids’ club, horseback riding, tennis court, steam room, hot tub, golf course, restaurants

Pricing: 7,414 baht-26,958 baht

Address: 33 Moo 4 Srisoonthorn Road Cherngtalay, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Thailand’s visitors will surely be amazed upon stepping into some of the most luxurious hotels in the world. Thus, the hotels’ upscale dining to million-dollar style decor, makes exclusivity and style a top priority. Moreover, each hotel strives to make guests feel like they are VIP from the moment they arrive. Furthermore, with free shuttles and room service, hotels definitely make guests have a stress-free and relaxing stay.

