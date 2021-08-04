Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Vaccine updates for expats; hospital extends hours to accelerate vaccinations
In an effort to accelerate the rollout of vaccines and prevent overcrowding at inculcation centres, MedPark Hospital in Bangkok is opening up vaccination appointments after business hours until August 9 as part of its “Going the Extra Mile, Extra Hours” campaign. The extended hours are from 6pm to 10pm.
MedPark Hospital is participating in the ThailandIntervac project by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Public Health Ministry, an immunisation programme focused on incolucating priority groups in high-risk areas. The priority groups include foreign residents who are 60 years old and above, those with one of the specified underlying conditions, and women who are at least 12 weeks pregnant.
At MedPark Hospital, health officials are administering the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines. To register for a vaccination at the MedPark Hospital, click HERE.
Vaccinations now open to expats 18 and up
Expats are eligible to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, for free, through the Thai government’s programme. The Thai government recently announced vaccinations are now open to the general public 18 years old and above, including expats. Foreign residents can pre-register for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at expatvac.consular.go.th.
Priority is given to foreign residents 60 years and above, women who are pregnant, and those with one of the specified underlying health conditions that puts them at risk of a severe infection if they were to contract Covid-19.
Vaccination sites open to foreign residents in priority groups…
The website ThailandIntervac.com lists hospitals administering Covid-19 vaccines to those priority groups. Check the website for updates.
Bangkok
- Bumrungrad Hospital — Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are being administered at the hospital. The hospital allows expats to specify their preferred vaccine. Click HERE to register.
- Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital — Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are being administered at the hospital. The type of vaccine will depend on availability and allocation. The hospital says the type of vaccine cannot be chosen. Due to the limited supply, this phase of registration is for those who can receive a vaccination on August 13, 16-20 from 1pm to 4pm only. Click HERE to register.
- BNH Hospital — AstraZeneca and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are being administered at the hospital. Click HERE to register.
Chon Buri
- Samithivej Sriracha Hospital — AstraZeneca and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are being administered at the hospital. Click HERE to register.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Controversial food delivery only rule faces criticism
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Thai Airways selling 10 properties to raise capital
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
The 5 Best Cafes in Koh Samui
Thailand News Today | record Covid deaths, ban on ‘mass gatherings’ | August 4
Vaccine updates for expats; hospital extends hours to accelerate vaccinations
8 things to do correctly in Thailand
Thailand’s 5 most absolutely luxurious hotels
Myanmar envoy updated to Brunei’s 2nd Foreign Affairs Minister
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals
Visa Exemption Rule – 56 countries to enter Thailand without a visa
Third phase testing successful for Vietnam Covid-19 vaccine
Phuket police arrest 2 men and seize more than 160,000 methamphetamine pills
Good Morning Thailand | Hemp Ice cream, Thai English proficiency, Covid stats
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
- Cambodia1 day ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Recent comments: