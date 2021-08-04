Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Vaccine updates for expats; hospital extends hours to accelerate vaccinations

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

In an effort to accelerate the rollout of vaccines and prevent overcrowding at inculcation centres, MedPark Hospital in Bangkok is opening up vaccination appointments after business hours until August 9 as part of its “Going the Extra Mile, Extra Hours” campaign. The extended hours are from 6pm to 10pm.

MedPark Hospital is participating in the ThailandIntervac project by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Public Health Ministry, an immunisation programme focused on incolucating priority groups in high-risk areas. The priority groups include foreign residents who are 60 years old and above, those with one of the specified underlying conditions, and women who are at least 12 weeks pregnant.

At MedPark Hospital, health officials are administering the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines. To register for a vaccination at the MedPark Hospital, click HERE.

Vaccinations now open to expats 18 and up

Expats are eligible to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, for free, through the Thai government’s programme. The Thai government recently announced vaccinations are now open to the general public 18 years old and above, including expats. Foreign residents can pre-register for their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at expatvac.consular.go.th.

Priority is given to foreign residents 60 years and above, women who are pregnant, and those with one of the specified underlying health conditions that puts them at risk of a severe infection if they were to contract Covid-19.

Vaccination sites open to foreign residents in priority groups…

The website ThailandIntervac.com lists hospitals administering Covid-19 vaccines to those priority groups. Check the website for updates.

Bangkok

  • Bumrungrad Hospital — Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are being administered at the hospital. The hospital allows expats to specify their preferred vaccine. Click HERE to register.
  • Samitivej Sukhumvit Hospital — Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are being administered at the hospital. The type of vaccine will depend on availability and allocation. The hospital says the type of vaccine cannot be chosen. Due to the limited supply, this phase of registration is for those who can receive a vaccination on August 13, 16-20 from 1pm to 4pm only. Click HERE to register.
  • BNH Hospital — AstraZeneca and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are being administered at the hospital. Click HERE to register.

Chon Buri

  • Samithivej Sriracha Hospital — AstraZeneca and Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines are being administered at the hospital. Click HERE to register.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 

Recent comments:
image
stuhan
2021-08-04 19:52
So are you telling me after i got a success email that if i am offered a slot for a 1st dose, it will only be in BKK OR CHON BURI a lot of good that would be to me me…
image
Golden-Triangle
2021-08-04 19:57
To be fair, the Sriracha option only became available late last week, I have been fortunate in as much as I have an appointment for next week, I have been registered with about 5 different apps/sites before finally being called forward.
image
stuhan
2021-08-04 20:20
If for me in Korat and that's the only options open bkk or c.b and i get a slot they can give it to someone else, that's just B.S.😡
image
Paco
2021-08-04 20:52
3 hours ago, MrStretch said: 1 Hospital in Khon Kaen, 1 in Chonburi...and all others in Bangkok. Not one hospital in the North or South of the country. This lack of consideration and organization is becoming more frustrating by the…
Thaiger

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Trending