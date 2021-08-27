Bangkok isn’t particularly known as the most pet-friendly city. However, it does offer a range of condos that will welcome your furry friends of all sizes. Whether you have a cat or dog, we’ve listed some of Bangkok’s pet-friendly apartments, below.

List of Pet Friendly Condos in Bangkok

1. Ashton Morph 38 pet-friendly apartments

Ashton Morph 38 is a pet-friendly condo in Thonglor. Built by Ananda Development Public Co. Ltd. in 2012, the complex consists of a single 32-storey skyscraper with 199 apartments. It’s location is convenient due to its proximity to the Thong Lo BTS Station, Em District, Samitivej Hospital and many restaurants and cafes. Furthermore, it offers a superb range of luxury condos for rent with 1-3 bedrooms and high-quality facilities. They welcome small-size dogs and cats subject to “case by case”.

Facilities: Welcoming lobby, fitness centre, sauna & steam room, rooftop swimming pool, children’s pool, jacuzzi, community garden, WIFI and free shuttle bus service.

Address: 88 Sukhumvit 38 Alley, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

2. Baan Ananda pet-friendly apartments

This pet-friendly condo in Ekkamai allows all sizes of dogs subject to “case by case”. Developed by Western Development, it comprises of 2, 7-storey buildings with a total of 25 units. You can rent out 2-3 bedroom apartments from 37,000 to 80,000 Baht a month. Moreover, Ekkamai BTS Station, Gateway Ekkamai, Big C, Samitivej Hospital and DONKI Mall Thonglor are easily accessible to all residents.

Facilities: 25-metre swimming pool, standard swimming pool with water fountain, fitness centre, sauna, spacious common area and free shuttle bus service.

Address: 61 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

3. Baan Sasida

Cats as well as small, medium to large dogs are all welcome at Baan Sasida. This apartment is set in Phrom Phong and comprises of a single 3-storey structure with 1 floor and 4 units. Here, attractions such as Benjasiri Park and The Em District are just a stones throw away. In addition, Phrom Phong BTS Station is within walking distance. Their facilities are elite and their pet-friendly apartments vary from 81,000 to 85,000 Baht per month (prices are for 1 year term rentals).

Facilities: Swimming pool, gym, keycard access, 24-hour security and secure covered parking. ]

Address: 19/1 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

4. Cosomo Villa pet-friendly apartments

Cosmo Villa is a 11-storey condo with a total of 2 buildings and 35 units. Furthermore, it features spacious 3 bedroom and pet-friendly apartments from 220 sqm. Residents have convenient access to Asok BTS Station, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Terminal 21 Shopping Mall and Queen Sirikit Park.

Facilities: Swimming pool. gym, indoor children’s playground, keycard access, 24-hour security and secure parking.

Address: 33 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

5. Double Trees Residence

Nestled in Thonglor, Double Trees Residence is a 2, 8-storey apartment with 48 units. Some nearby features include Thong Lo BTS Station, J Avenue, Samitivej Hospital and Benjasiri Park. Additionally, it’s home to multiple luxury, full-service and pet-friendly apartments with room styles like; Standard Room (on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floor from 30-33 sqm), Studio (43-48 sqm with a spacious balcony overlooking the city), Suite 1 Bedroom (48-50 sqm with a open plan living and dining area) and finally, Suite 2 Bedroom (5th floor with 65 sqm of space).

Facilities: Swimming pool, fitness centre, steam room & sauna, indoor children’s playroom, pet friendly zone and free shuttle bus service.

Address: 27/3 Phrom Phak Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

6. Downtown 49 pet-friendly apartments

Downtown 49 is a condominium located in an exclusive corner of Sukhumvit 49. It is a low-rise complex with only 8 floors, 2 towers and a total of 135 pet-friendly apartments. Moreover, it’s only a short distance from Bangkok’s top retail malls, entertainment and BTS Thong Lo. Units vary from studio to 3 bedrooms. In addition, it has top-notch facilities for fitness and a garden, library and on-site 24-hour security.

Facilities: Swimming pool, fitness centre with steam room, indoor children’s playroom, pet-friendly zone and free shuttle bus service.

Address: Sukhumvit 49/12 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

7. Ekamai Gardens

Ekamai Gardens is a premium apartment complex featuring 46, 3 and 4 bedroom homes on Sukhumvit Soi 63. Furthermore, its pet-friendly apartments are close to many supermarkets, schools, restaurants and other local facilities. Finally, for quick transit around Bangkok, the BTS Ekamai station is within walking distance.

Facilities: Welcoming lobby, swimming pool, gym with sauna, children’s outdoor playground, BBQ area and secure covered parking.

Address: 8 Ekamai Soi, Sukhumvit 63 Road, Prakanongnhou, Wattana, 10110.

8. Fullerton Sukhumvit

The Fullerton Sukhumvit is a chic condominium in Bangkok’s core. With an address on the famed Sukhumvit Road (Wattana District), it has all of the city’s modern comforts at your fingertips. Furthermore, Ekamai or Thong Lor BTS Skytrain Stations are both within a 5-minute walk from these pet-friendly apartments.

Facilities: Welcoming lobby, swimming pool surrounded by a green garden area, fitness centre, sauna & steam room and indoor children’s playroom.

Address: 1219/2 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

9. Seven Place Residences

With 18 exquisite properties available for long-term rental; Seven Place Residences provide a unique mix of local and contemporary living in Bangkok. In addition, they offer premier amenities such as a rooftop pool and garden, all under one roof. Their pet-friendly apartments are expansive with loft-like ceilings that flow effortlessly into covered outdoor spaces. Moreover, each unit has scenic views of Bangkok’s cityscapes.

Facilities: Rooftop swimming pool with lounging area, gym and multi-purpose room, keycard access, 24-hour security and secure covered parking.

Address: 988 Sukhumvit 71 Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

10. Ideo Morph 38 pet-friendly apartments

Ideo Morph 38 consists of 2 buildings, each with 10-floors and 361 units. Moreover, it’s a high-rise condo in the heart of Bangkok. Thus, it’s location makes it highly desirable for those working in Bangkok’s Central Business District. Units vary in size and they offer multiple duplex 1 bedroom as well. Local amenities include transportation, as it’s around 300 metres from the BTS Thong Lo.

Facilities: Fitness centre, lobby, rooftop swimming pool, multi-purpose room and free shuttle bus service.

Address: 88 Soi Sukhumvit 38, Sukhumvit Road Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

11. Prime Mansion Promsri

Situated near The Racquet Club as well as The American School of Bangkok and Sametivej Hospital is Prime Mansion Promsri. It is a low-rise building with many pet-friendly apartments inside. In addition, the building has 8 floors and a total of 40 units. There is also 24-hour security, a swimming pool, a fitness centre and a steamroller in the building.

Facilities: Covered swimming pool, gym, steam room, 24-hour security and secure covered parking.

Address: 183 2 Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

12. KATA Boutique Residence

KATA Boutique Residence, also known as KATA Apartment 22 or KATA Sukhumvit 22, is a low-rise apartment complex in the Phrom Phong neighbourhood of Bangkok. This pet-friendly building was built in 2018 and includes 30 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms.

Facilities: Swimming pool with lounging area, fitness centre and indoor children’s playroom.

Address: 22 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.

13. Levara Residence

Levara Residence is a condominium development, with units ranging in size from 3 to 4 bedrooms. Furthermore, it is a single building with 6 floors and 25 condos for rent from 150,000 to 260,000 Baht per month (based on 1 year rental term).

Facilities: 43/2-5 Soi Methee Nives,Sukhumvit24, Klong-Ton, Klong-Toi, Bangkok 10110.

Address: Rooftop swimming pool, gym, clubhouse with outdoor lounging area, 24-hour security and secure covered parking.

14. Mattani Suites

Mattani Suites is a eco-friendly condominium with a vast green space that is powered by a solar rooftop system. Their 2-bedroom apartments are entirely furnished in a contemporary Japanese style with basic and modern furniture. Furthermore, due to their big balconies with excellent views of the city and neighbourhood, units are bright and breezy during the day. The development is a single 7-storey building with a total of 36 units.

Facilities: Swimming pool, gym and children’s outdoor playground with a garden area, pet-friendly zone, electrical car plug-in charging station and free shuttle bus service.

Address: 50/2 Ekkamai 22 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

15. Mitr Mansion

Mitr Mansion is a high-end, twin-building apartment complex on Sukhumvit 31. It offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Moreover, it’s close to Sukhumvit Road, supermarkets, restaurants and The BTS Phrom Phong station is only a short distance away.

Facilities: Swimming pool, gym and a free shuttle bus service.

Address: 27 27/1-10 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.

