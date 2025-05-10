Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man

Is compassion enough when public resources are used for personal issues and controversy sparks online debate

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 10, 2025
67 1 minute read
Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In an unexpected display of empathy, Pattaya’s municipal officers have drawn both praise and scepticism after assisting a man who caused a scene at a convenience store—by buying him a bus ticket home with their own cash.

The incident unfolded earlier this week when the unidentified man became visibly distressed and agitated inside a convenience store. Onlookers called the police, expecting the man to be detained or reprimanded. But what happened next surprised many.

Upon arrival, municipal officers calmly approached the man and questioned him about his behaviour. He explained that he was overwhelmed with stress, desperate to return to his hometown, but lacked the funds to pay for a ticket. Rather than escalate the situation, the officers made a remarkable decision: they took the man to the local bus station and personally paid for his journey home.

Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The incident quickly gained traction on Thai social media, igniting a wave of mixed reactions from netizens. While some criticised the man for his disruptive behaviour—pointing out that he had earlier been spotted buying grilled chicken—many were moved by the compassion shown by the officers.

“This case shows how much the officers helped him, going above and beyond. They are very kind-hearted,” read one comment applauding the municipal team. Another added, “With the heat, anyone could snap like that. At least they showed humanity.”

Others were more cynical, suggesting that the man may have spent what little money he had on alcohol before appealing for sympathy. “Wouldn’t be surprised if he was a bit tipsy. But fair play to the officers,” one user wrote.

Despite the online debate, the majority of public sentiment leaned in favour of the police’s actions, hailing them as a refreshing reminder of compassion in uniform, reported Pattaya Mail.

A municipal spokesperson later commented, “Our officers are trained to assess each situation with empathy. Not every case needs to end in punishment. Sometimes, a helping hand is the best solution.”

Latest Thailand News
Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man Pattaya News

Thai cops buy bus ticket for broke Pattaya man

2 hours ago
Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility Business News

Thai stock market rebounds despite US tariffs and global volatility

2 hours ago
Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off Phuket News

Phuket cops nab meth dealers after traffic stop tip-off

2 hours ago
White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism Business News

White Lotus filming fails to boost southern Thailand hotel tourism

3 hours ago
Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash Phuket News

Phuket braces for polls as political heavyweights clash

4 hours ago
Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat Pattaya News

Pattaya zoo rolls out ice treats to beat the heat

4 hours ago
Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand Thailand News

Dental assistant arrested for stealing gold in central Thailand

5 hours ago
Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp Bangkok News

Architect slams ‘botched’ Thai Parliament revamp

6 hours ago
Phuket nominee crackdown: 23 guilty, 60 firms busted Phuket News

Phuket nominee crackdown: 23 guilty, 60 firms busted

6 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s &#8216;Spider-Man&#8217; burglar busted scaling estate wall Pattaya News

Pattaya’s ‘Spider-Man’ burglar busted scaling estate wall

7 hours ago
Thailand’s Koh Kut and Koh Mak overwhelmed by tourist surge Thailand News

Thailand’s Koh Kut and Koh Mak overwhelmed by tourist surge

7 hours ago
Malaysian tourist dies after hotel balcony plunge in Patong Phuket News

Malaysian tourist dies after hotel balcony plunge in Patong

7 hours ago
Tour bus flips in northeast Thailand, 36 injured in midnight crash Thailand News

Tour bus flips in northeast Thailand, 36 injured in midnight crash

8 hours ago
Lightning alert: Severe storms to hit 55 provinces in Thailand Thailand News

Lightning alert: Severe storms to hit 55 provinces in Thailand

8 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices Business News

Thailand’s solar rooftop market to see growth amid falling prices

1 day ago
Thai gay man suspected in death of party entertainer Thailand News

Thai gay man suspected in death of party entertainer

1 day ago
Thai durians bound for China amid export scramble Thailand News

Thai durians bound for China amid export scramble

1 day ago
Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok Events

Ascott and Chelsea celebrates the 2024/25 Famous CFC Tour in Bangkok

1 day ago
Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend Pattaya News

Storms loom, but Pattaya still packs out for long weekend

1 day ago
Phuket property market in 2025: Evolving with demand and diversification Property News

Phuket property market in 2025: Evolving with demand and diversification

1 day ago
Thai public slams 450m baht social security calendar Thailand News

Thai public slams 450m baht social security calendar

1 day ago
13 foreign sex workers arrested in undercover operation in Pattaya Pattaya News

13 foreign sex workers arrested in undercover operation in Pattaya

1 day ago
Ancient Buddhist relics unearthed in Korat temple dig Thailand News

Ancient Buddhist relics unearthed in Korat temple dig

1 day ago
Couple claim relatives plan their murder for 120 million baht payout Thailand News

Couple claim relatives plan their murder for 120 million baht payout

1 day ago
Thailand lowers tourist target after 30% drop in Chinese visitors Thailand News

Thailand lowers tourist target after 30% drop in Chinese visitors

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 10, 2025
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Pattaya cop scales new heights to daring rescue helpless child

Pattaya cop scales new heights to daring rescue helpless child

3 weeks ago
Early morning fire destroys bus on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya

Early morning fire destroys bus on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya

3 weeks ago
Man arrested at Bangkok bus terminal with firearm in backpack

Man arrested at Bangkok bus terminal with firearm in backpack

4 weeks ago
Thai bus driver and passenger lose lives in collision with truck

Thai bus driver and passenger lose lives in collision with truck

Monday, April 7, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x