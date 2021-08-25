Connect with us

Man allegedly steals 6 bottles of alcohol gel from restaurant, cleans table before leaving

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Photo via banmuang

A man allegedly stole 6 bottles of alcohol gel from a famous restaurant in Udon Thani, a province in northeast Thailand. But before leaving, the man used the gel to clean a table and chair.

The 38 year old restaurant owner, identified as Alias, says she woke up in the morning and was shocked to find that tables at her restaurant were strewn across the room and chairs were toppled. From the CCTV footage, she saw a man around the age of 50 who appeared to be drunk and had no pants on climbing into the restaurant around 2am. He moistened a tissue with alcohol gel and started cleaning the table and chairs at the restaurant before fleeing with 6 bottles of the alcohol gel. Owner said that she amused by the incident and laughed after seeing the footage.

Owner added that no other valuable items were stolen. She later called officials to spray disinfectant at the restaurant and used a rope to properly secure her restaurant to prevent thieves from entering.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

