Most romantic restaurants in Bangkok for a memorable date night
Have a big date coming up? Whether you’re just getting to know someone or you’ve been together for years, the restaurant you choose can make or break a date night. From lush blossoms hanging from the ceilings to dimly-lit restaurants high above Bangkok, there’s a restaurant to suit whatever your relationship and occasion may be. To help you plan the perfect date, we’ve tracked down the best date night restaurants in the capital.
Here are the most romantic restaurants in Bangkok to woo your boo.
1. Le Normandie by Alain Roux
Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 12:00 – 14:00 and 19:00 – 23:00
Address: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, 48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
Finally proposing to the love of your life? Celebrating a decade-long anniversary? There’s probably no place more heavenly to celebrate a super special occasion and spend a romantic evening than Le Normandie by Alain Roux. Upon stepping into the restaurant, you and your date will be wowed by its vintage crystal chandeliers, golden hues, elaborate flower arrangements, and floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the Chao Phraya River.
Boasting two Michelin stars, the food in Le Normandie by Alain Roux is second to none. With Alain Roux as its Chef Patron, the restaurant serves outstanding classic French cuisine with pure, precise flavours. Therefore, you’ll have an unforgettable fine dining experience. Expect an explosion of flavours with every dish and interesting wine pairing. On top of that, the service is impeccable.
2. Chef’s Table
Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 18:00 – 00:00
Address: State Tower, Chef’s Table Bangkok, 61st Floor, 1055 Si Lom, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
If you’re looking for a unique date night experience, it’s hard to outdo Chef’s Table. Sitting on the 61st floor of the Lebua Tower, the golden and glorious restaurant boasts an awe-inspiring interior coupled with the twinkling lights of Bangkok. The showpiece here is the open kitchen at the heart of the restaurant, with a Molteni stove and a brass-plated stainless steel hood.
But Chef’s Table is not only about its opulent interior and stunning vistas. It also invites you to indulge in a memorable cinematic-gastronomic experience where you can watch Chef Vincent Thierry and his team prepare classic French dishes before your very eyes. With balanced flavours, superb ingredients, and an intimate ambience, there’s no doubt that this two-Michelin-starred restaurant is among the best date night restaurants in Bangkok.
3. Bull & Bear
Opening hours: Daily, 11:30 – 14:30 and 17:30 – 22:00
Address: Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, 55th Floor, 151 Ratchadamri Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Bull & Bear brings Big Apple vibes to the Big Mango. The entryway of Bull & Bear welcomes guests with statues of a bull and a bear in combative stances, the animals representing the stock market trends on Wall Street – a nod to the restaurant’s Manhattan roots. Furthermore, the restaurant boasts a lavish art-deco decor, a show-stopping feather-like chandelier, and the glittering lights of Bangkok outside of its floor-to-ceiling windows.
Specialising in grilled meats and seafood, there’s sure to be something for you and your date on the menu. The 55-Day Dry-Aged Steak and Bone-In Ribeye Steak are some of the most popular items. But if you’re not a big meat eater, the Australian Barramundi and Lobster Pasta will surely delight your taste buds. With an attentive staff, a beautiful interior, dazzling views, and scrumptious food, this dimly-lit restaurant is one of the best date night restaurants for a glam night out.
4. Mia Restaurant
Opening hours: Tuesday – Friday, 17:00 – 23:00; Saturday – Sunday, 12:00 – 14:00 and 17:00 – 23:00
Address: 30 Attha Kawi 1 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
There are no better words than indulgent and magical to describe Mia Restaurant. Walking into the restaurant’s ground floor, you’ll be welcomed by a glass-encased kitchen and an elegant bar space decorated with brass accents and geometric wallpaper. Head upstairs, and you’ll find 3 different dining rooms. These include the yellow Colour Room, the pink Floral Room, and the grey-blue Dark Room. Each room has a distinct theme that can match a certain event or occasion. The Floral Room is particularly popular among lovebirds since it has sweet pink interiors, potted greenery, and beautiful flower arrangements hanging from the ceiling. Talk about a romantic atmosphere!
Helmed by talented chefs Michelle Goh and Top Russell, offers a seasonal tasting menu influenced by the chefs’ professional training in Michelin-starred restaurants around Europe and Asia. Therefore, expect to dine on a delicious 5-course or 7-course tasting menu. It usually starts with Ostra Regal Oyster topped with a zesty pineapple and passionfruit sauce. Then, the meal ends with your choice of dessert, such as the famous Cereal Bowl. Not to worry if you or your date is vegan. Mia Restaurant also offers a vegan and vegetarian tasting menu.
5. Riva del Fiume Ristorante
Opening hours: Daily, 12:00 – 14:30 and 18:00 – 22:30
Address: 300/1 Charoen Krung Rd, Yannawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120
The modern Italian restaurant Riva del Fiume Ristorante ticks all the boxes for a swoon-worthy date with your special someone. Set by the Chao Phraya River and taking inspiration from the allure of Lake Como, the restaurant has an airy, breezy, and stylish vibe while still very elegant. When the weather is nice, sit on the terrace to get a glorious view of the Chao Phraya River. The indoor dining room, on the other hand, is perfect all year round, no matter what the weather. Moreover, with a show kitchen in the dining room, you can watch Executive Chef Andrea Accordi and his team masterfully create seasonally inspired modern Italian Dishes.
Each dish on the menu is exquisite and will take you on a fantastic journey of flavour. A variety of Crudo is featured prominently on the menu. This showcases the team’s talent and the variety of fresh ingredients imported from Italy. You can also find a range of freshly made schiacciata, handcrafted pasta, and gourmet pizza on the menu. With generous portions, you can easily share them with your date for more intimate dining. So, if you’re planning on a special date night, Riva del Fiume Ristorante is definitely one of the best restaurants you can choose.
Now that you know where to go, it’s time to cosy up and fall in love over food with that special someone in these romantic restaurants in Bangkok. From first dates to special anniversaries, a date night in these restaurants will get you all loved up.
