Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has introduced the Sukhumvit Model, a project designed to enhance safety, public order, and the quality of life along Sukhumvit Road.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt conducted an inspection of the area on the night of July 10, accompanied by deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich, and other senior officials.

The inspection covered the route from Sukhumvit Soi 39 to Soi 3 in Watthana district, including the Asoke Intersection, extending to sois 4 to 24 in Klong Toey district, spanning over 5 kilometres.

The initiative addresses various urban challenges impacting both residents and tourists.

Governor Chadchart highlighted ongoing issues such as illegal cannabis sales, drug trafficking, homelessness, unauthorised street vending, and unlicensed taxis.

Additional concerns included noise pollution from tuk-tuks, parking violations, inadequate street lighting, limited CCTV coverage, damaged sidewalks, and unsightly overhead communication cables.

“These are not isolated issues – they reflect on the city’s image and affect everyday life. If we can resolve them here, Sukhumvit can serve as a blueprint for the rest of Bangkok,” he stated.

Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat noted that the initiative aligns with Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s directives to ensure residents’ safety and well-being while restoring tourist confidence.

The BMA collaborates with at least eight core agencies, including the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and the Department of Land Transport (DLT), to implement the plan, reported Bangkok Post.

“The ultimate goal is to make Bangkok a safe, liveable city, free from illegal activities, where residents feel secure and tourists can enjoy their stay with peace of mind,” Theerarat commented.

In similar news, Director General of the Department of Provincial Administration, Chaiwat Juntiraphong, has focused on Bangkok’s busy Sukhumvit area as part of a crackdown on illegal daily rentals in four condominium units.