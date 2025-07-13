Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order

New initiative targets safety and sanitation

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
338 1 minute read
Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order
Picture courtesy of Matichon

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has introduced the Sukhumvit Model, a project designed to enhance safety, public order, and the quality of life along Sukhumvit Road.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt conducted an inspection of the area on the night of July 10, accompanied by deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich, and other senior officials.

The inspection covered the route from Sukhumvit Soi 39 to Soi 3 in Watthana district, including the Asoke Intersection, extending to sois 4 to 24 in Klong Toey district, spanning over 5 kilometres.

The initiative addresses various urban challenges impacting both residents and tourists.

Governor Chadchart highlighted ongoing issues such as illegal cannabis sales, drug trafficking, homelessness, unauthorised street vending, and unlicensed taxis.

Additional concerns included noise pollution from tuk-tuks, parking violations, inadequate street lighting, limited CCTV coverage, damaged sidewalks, and unsightly overhead communication cables.

Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

“These are not isolated issues – they reflect on the city’s image and affect everyday life. If we can resolve them here, Sukhumvit can serve as a blueprint for the rest of Bangkok,” he stated.

Related Articles

Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat noted that the initiative aligns with Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s directives to ensure residents’ safety and well-being while restoring tourist confidence.

The BMA collaborates with at least eight core agencies, including the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), and the Department of Land Transport (DLT), to implement the plan, reported Bangkok Post.

“The ultimate goal is to make Bangkok a safe, liveable city, free from illegal activities, where residents feel secure and tourists can enjoy their stay with peace of mind,” Theerarat commented.

Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order | News by Thaiger

In similar news, Director General of the Department of Provincial Administration, Chaiwat Juntiraphong, has focused on Bangkok’s busy Sukhumvit area as part of a crackdown on illegal daily rentals in four condominium units.

Latest Thailand News
Man&#8217;s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong Crime News

Man’s failed gold heist thwarted by brave staff in Ranong

16 minutes ago
Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs Crime News

Buriram man caught with stolen motorcycle and drugs

35 minutes ago
Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui Crime News

Thai fraudster caught posing as electricity official on Koh Samui

43 minutes ago
Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia Crime News

Thai soldiers intercept illegal entrants from Cambodia

2 hours ago
Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine Thailand News

Thai man attempts self-poisoning at border over 10000 baht fine

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist&#8217;s body found in canal after Bangkok accident Bangkok News

Motorcyclist’s body found in canal after Bangkok accident

3 hours ago
Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam Bangkok News

Luxury watch worth 5.65 million baht stolen in Bangkok scam

3 hours ago
Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order Bangkok News

Bangkok launches Sukhumvit Model to improve safety and public order

3 hours ago
Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya Pattaya News

Women detain rider accused of blackmail in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days Pattaya News

Woman found dead in car in Sri Racha after two days

4 hours ago
Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt Pattaya News

Thai police capture Chinese suspect in airport escape attempt

4 hours ago
Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri Thailand News

Cyclist saved by locals after seizure collapse in Lop Buri

4 hours ago
Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video) Phuket News

Lifeguard rescues French children from rip current at Kata Beach (video)

4 hours ago
Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man&#8217;s abduction, robbery Pattaya News

Pattaya police detain four over Chinese man’s abduction, robbery

4 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 32 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run Thailand News

Samut Prakan journalist attacked probing hit-and-run

23 hours ago
Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang Thailand News

Ayutthaya abbot scammed, loses 120k baht to call centre gang

23 hours ago
UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution Business News

UNESCO: Thailand primed to lead ASEAN AI revolution

24 hours ago
Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket Phuket News

Guard nabbed with meth stash on duty in Wichit, Phuket

1 day ago
Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft Pattaya News

Chon Buri duo nabbed in midnight aluminium theft

1 day ago
Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover Thailand News

Thai Airways taps ECS group for Swiss cargo takeover

1 day ago
Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge Thailand News

Thai student numbers plummet in Korea as foreign arrivals surge

1 day ago
Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video) Pattaya News

Wild Pattaya club busted: Drugs, violence and shutdown threat (video)

1 day ago
Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video) Bangkok News

Runaway pig sparks traffic chaos on Rama II road (video)

1 day ago
Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown Phuket News

Drug-fuelled horror: Man slashes own throat in Phuket meltdown

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 13, 2025
338 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x