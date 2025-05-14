Thai girl denied by police father gets support from TV host

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
230 2 minutes read
Thai girl denied by police father gets support from TV host
Noo Dee and Hone Krasae news host | Photo via โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official

A 16 year old Thai girl received educational support from a well-known news host after her mother was diagnosed with brain tumours, and her high-ranking police officer father refused to care for her.

A female massage shop owner, Piao, went to an online community to seek help for her employee, Rung, and Rung’s teenage daughter, Noo Dee. The two wanted to search for relatives as Rung is in critical condition due to brain tumours, and her treatment requires consent from adults.

In addition to the distress over her mother’s condition, Piao stated that Noo Dee was also deeply worried about her educational future. She had just completed junior high school but was unable to continue her studies due to outstanding tuition fees.

Noo Dee attempted to contact her father, whose name is listed on her birth certificate. He is a police colonel with a senior position in the Royal Thai Police (RTP). However, he refused to support her, claiming he had no money to offer. He reportedly gave her 1,000 baht before blocking all communication channels.

Related Articles

On May 12, Noo Dee shared further details of her life story in an interview with the news programme Hone Krasae. She revealed that she managed to locate some relatives following the online post, and that her mother’s treatment and surgery had already taken place.

Thai girl seeks help after mother found with brain tumours
Photo via Facebook/ Nahmkhing Thanyatorn

The teenager said she was still uncertain about her future, especially since her mother may no longer be able to work or care for her.

Noo Dee expressed her desire to continue studying through senior high school and university to achieve her dream of becoming a lawyer. However, due to financial constraints, she planned instead to enrol in a vocational college and work part-time to cover her tuition fees.

Thai police denied to care for daughter, citing his treatment cost
Rung and her employer | Photo via Facebook/ Nahmkhing Thanyatorn

Noo Dee’s police father also gave a brief private interview with Hone Krasae. He claimed that he had previously cared for both Noo Dee and her mother, but said that Rung had left and blocked his contact, stating she was moving to Japan for work.

He added that he was now unable to support Noo Dee, having recently spent nearly 2 million baht on treatment for a blood infection.

Thai girl denied daughter by police father
Noo Dee and her mother’s employer | Photo via Facebook/ Nahmkhing Thanyatorn

Touched by Noo Dee’s determination to pursue her education, the well-known host of Hone Krasae, Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy, publicly pledged to support her studies until she graduates, whether she chooses senior high school or vocational college.

In addition, the popular energy drink brand M-150 and daily product manufacturer Dutch Mill each donated 20,000 baht to help cover her living expenses.

Thai girl denied by police father gets support from TV host
Photo via โหนกระแส [Hone-Krasae] official

Latest Thailand News
Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body Thailand News

Mother searched after monitor lizard found eating infant’s body

6 minutes ago
Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones Phuket News

Phuket soaked and stranded as downpours drench tourist zones

18 minutes ago
Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery sales dip despite cultural event interest

34 minutes ago
True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash Business News

True grit: New boss vows comeback cash in 100-day dash

47 minutes ago
New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans Thailand News

New law expands venues selling alcohol despite Buddhist fest bans

55 minutes ago
Thai woman’s search finds missing mother &#8216;gone with the wind&#8217; Thailand News

Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’

1 hour ago
Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved Thailand News

Car catches fire after recent service, insurance confusion resolved

1 hour ago
Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle Business News

Baht out of luck: Thai currency slips as greenback flexes muscle

1 hour ago
Man arrested for father&#8217;s murder, body found in septic tank Crime News

Man arrested for father’s murder, body found in septic tank

2 hours ago
Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war Business News

Truce or just a tariff tease? Trump and Xi hit pause on trade war

2 hours ago
Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection Phuket News

Five test positive for meth in Phuket migrant worker camp inspection

2 hours ago
Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice Pattaya News

Kratom and disorderly: Pattaya bar raided over illegal jungle juice

2 hours ago
Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive Thailand News

Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

3 hours ago
Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges Bangkok News

Man apprehended in Bangkok over indecent filming charges

3 hours ago
Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists &#8216;animals&#8217; in foul-mouthed tirade Pattaya News

Pattaya tour boat boss calls tourists ‘animals’ in foul-mouthed tirade

3 hours ago
Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People&#8217;s Party Thailand News

Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

3 hours ago
Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video) Thailand News

Homemade rocket explosion causes panic at Thai festival (video)

3 hours ago
Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya Pattaya News

Foreign beggar gang busted for using kids as cash bait in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest Crime News

Military colonel linked to online gambling escapes arrest

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece Crime News

Man arrested in Surat Thani for assaulting niece

5 hours ago
Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht Pattaya News

Brake point: Biker gang batters Pattaya mechanic over 100 baht

5 hours ago
Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine Crime News

Cha-am theft ring busted, stolen goods used to buy methamphetamine

5 hours ago
Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex Thailand News

Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

5 hours ago
Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video) Road deaths

Toyota Fortuner accident in Phetchabun claims life, injures another (video)

6 hours ago
Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach Phuket News

Message in the sand: Nepali tailor found dead on Phuket beach

6 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin7 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
230 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai woman’s search finds missing mother &#8216;gone with the wind&#8217;

Thai woman’s search finds missing mother ‘gone with the wind’

1 hour ago
Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

Desperate Thai mother offers to sell organs to keep son alive

3 hours ago
Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People&#8217;s Party

Chon Buri transgender MP seeks expulsion from People’s Party

3 hours ago
Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

Thai man murders 2 year old stepdaughter for interrupting sex

5 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x