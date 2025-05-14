Thai girl denied by police father gets support from TV host

A 16 year old Thai girl received educational support from a well-known news host after her mother was diagnosed with brain tumours, and her high-ranking police officer father refused to care for her.

A female massage shop owner, Piao, went to an online community to seek help for her employee, Rung, and Rung’s teenage daughter, Noo Dee. The two wanted to search for relatives as Rung is in critical condition due to brain tumours, and her treatment requires consent from adults.

In addition to the distress over her mother’s condition, Piao stated that Noo Dee was also deeply worried about her educational future. She had just completed junior high school but was unable to continue her studies due to outstanding tuition fees.

Noo Dee attempted to contact her father, whose name is listed on her birth certificate. He is a police colonel with a senior position in the Royal Thai Police (RTP). However, he refused to support her, claiming he had no money to offer. He reportedly gave her 1,000 baht before blocking all communication channels.

On May 12, Noo Dee shared further details of her life story in an interview with the news programme Hone Krasae. She revealed that she managed to locate some relatives following the online post, and that her mother’s treatment and surgery had already taken place.

The teenager said she was still uncertain about her future, especially since her mother may no longer be able to work or care for her.

Noo Dee expressed her desire to continue studying through senior high school and university to achieve her dream of becoming a lawyer. However, due to financial constraints, she planned instead to enrol in a vocational college and work part-time to cover her tuition fees.

Noo Dee’s police father also gave a brief private interview with Hone Krasae. He claimed that he had previously cared for both Noo Dee and her mother, but said that Rung had left and blocked his contact, stating she was moving to Japan for work.

He added that he was now unable to support Noo Dee, having recently spent nearly 2 million baht on treatment for a blood infection.

Touched by Noo Dee’s determination to pursue her education, the well-known host of Hone Krasae, Kanchai “Noom” Kamnerdploy, publicly pledged to support her studies until she graduates, whether she chooses senior high school or vocational college.

In addition, the popular energy drink brand M-150 and daily product manufacturer Dutch Mill each donated 20,000 baht to help cover her living expenses.