The best non-invasive medical procedure in Phuket

Nowadays, less invasive cosmetic procedures can give similar results to invasive procedures. Hence, they’re becoming more and more popular.

For those who don’t want to undergo invasive surgery, many minimally-invasive and non-invasive procedures are available. Not only do these procedures have little to no downtime, but they can also give similar results to the more invasive options. Hence, they’re growing rapidly and becoming increasingly popular worldwide, including in Phuket. From Botox to eyelid surgery, people from all corners of the globe travel to Phuket to get their dream cosmetic procedures. Among the many minimally-invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures on the island, here are the best ones.

1. Eyelid Surgery

One of the best cosmetic procedures you can get in Phuket is Eyelid Surgery. There are now numerous minimally-invasive and even non-invasive techniques to improve the appearance of the eyelids, both the upper and lower lids.

Eyelid surgery is a great option for those with loose or sagging skin on the upper lid, bags under the eyes, drooping lower eyelids, and excess skin or fine wrinkles around the eyelid. After the procedure, you’ll appear more alert, lively, and younger. Moreover, the procedure won’t only improve your appearance but can also correct functional problems and rejuvenate the area. For example, loose skin on the upper eyelid can disturb its natural contour and impair vision. Eyelid surgery can help correct this problem, improving your field of vision.

2. Upper Lip surgery

Upper lip surgery, or lip lift, can give you a permanent fuller pout. It’s a simple surgical procedure that shortens the space between the top of the lip and the nose, also known as the philtrum length. During the procedure, a surgeon will increase the amount of pink tissue that’s visible. Therefore, the lips will look bigger and more prominent. It also makes your upper central teeth more visible when your lips are resting.

There are several types of lip lifts, which you can choose depending on the kind of result you’re looking for. Some types elevate the corners of the lips, while others create a more defined lip border. It’s important to discuss with your surgeon which technique is right for you.

3. Botox

Botox continues to lead in non-invasive cosmetic procedures. Most people get Botox injections to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles since they can relax facial muscles, giving you subtle but effective results. It’s often called a “lunch break” cosmetic procedure since it’s quick, relatively painless, and can make you look well-rested and refreshed right away.

Besides making you look younger, Botox injections can also be used to treat a wide range of conditions. These include chronic migraine, bladder dysfunction, cervical dystonia, lazy eye, hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), eye twitching, and muscle contractures.

4. Filler

Dermal fillers are among the most popular procedures to treat signs of ageing in the face, and it’s easy to see why. They’re inexpensive, convenient, and one of the least invasive treatments that work instantly and subtly to tighten drooping skin, restore volume, correct sun damage, and address deep signs of ageing. After getting a filler injection, you will have plumper, firmer, and smoother skin.

A wide range of filler products is available. They can treat different areas of the body, such as the cheeks, the lips, and nasolabial folds. Lip fillers are probably the most popular types of dermal filler. If you have thin lips, whether naturally or as a result of ageing, lip fillers can increase the volume of your lips.

5. Laser hair removal

Want to remove unwanted hair and enjoy long-term results? Then laser hair removal might be the best procedure for you. The procedure uses a concentrated beam of light (laser) to remove unwanted hair from certain areas of the body. Common treatment locations include the legs, chin, upper lips, armpits, and bikini line. However, it can also be used to eliminate unwanted hair in almost every area of the body, except the area around the eye and skin with tattoos.

Like other types of hair removal treatment, laser hair removal can cause some discomfort. However, it’s typically less painful than other forms of hair removal, such as waxing. Although the result is much more permanent, you do need to be patient since your hair won’t stop growing after just one procedure. Most people need two to six laser hair removal procedures to get their desired results.

6. Acne care

There’s probably nothing more annoying than having acne that won’t go away even after you’ve done everything you can. If you’re tired of getting pimples, Phuket has numerous amazing dermatologists who can professionally help you address the problem. In most cases, your dermatologist will give you a combination of topical treatments and antibiotic tablets to treat your acne. They might also suggest non-invasive treatments like chemical peels.

Chemical peels use a chemical solution to make your skin “blister” and eventually peel off. It allows new layers of skin to grow by removing old skin. As a result, you’ll get a brighter and clearer complexion.

7. Wellness

Thailand is one of the best places in the world for wellness programs. And Phuket is full of amazing wellness retreats that’ll help you rejuvenate your body and soul. From Turkish Hammam and Thai massages to yoga and Muay Thai, joining a wellness program in Phuket can relax your mind, release stress, and enhance your health.

Keep in mind that although these procedures are not invasive, they still need to be performed by experienced medical professionals.