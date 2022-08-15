Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat

Published

 on 

A new report reveals Thailand is the best country in the world for a wellness retreat.

Slingo experts, Using TripAdvisor, conducted research on which countries have the best resort hotels, wellness, and spa activities as well as the keywords in the reviews for each country.

Thailand came out on top as the ideal destination for a wellness retreat with a score of 9.5/10. Thailand is home to some of the most therapeutic and luxurious retreats in the world and is often referred to as the No.1 spa capital of Asia.

Indonesia recorded a wellness retreat score of 8.5/10 to take second place, and Maldives also recorded 8.5/10. Maldives is famous for its tranquil, white-sand beaches and marine life and has the highest percentage of 4-star and above wellness and spa activities.

Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat | News by Thaiger

The research also looked at countries with the highest-rated wellness activities.

Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat | News by Thaiger

Maldives has 29 total spa and wellness activities, with 88.73% of those rated four stars and higher.

Thailand came second in this category with 2,673 wellness and spa activities to choose from. When those are filtered to four-star ratings and higher, 73.03% of those activities remain. The top-rated activity was from Ocean Sound, offering professional yoga and pilates classes.

Wellness and spa activities in Indonesia totalled 2,067 with 1,482 rated 4 stars and higher reaching 71.70% of the total.

In other holiday news, the US was the most popular destination for standard holidays. With 390 resort hotels across the states, 389 of those are four stars and higher, which equals 99.74%.

SOURCE: Travel Daily News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
NorskTiger
2022-08-15 11:50
    Thailand understands how to set up business opportunites and endorse creative ventures without beong taken over by outside bankers.    This will continue and Thailand is likely to become even MORE of a popular tourism and recreation spot…

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism23 seconds ago

4am alcohol curfew may increase revenue, but also crime, deaths
Chon Buri18 mins ago

Mountain B fire claims 19th life, 23 year old woman dies in hospital
Tourism48 mins ago

Another long weekend brings huge crowds to Surat Thani
Sponsored3 hours ago

British International School Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Travel54 mins ago

Best diving schools in Koh Samui for 2022
Crime57 mins ago

1 dead, 4 injured as gunmen rampage at a Bangkok wedding
Crime1 hour ago

Tenant fined 140,000 baht for keeping dog in Bangkok condominium
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya1 hour ago

Speedo-wearing middle-aged joggers in Jomtien cause uproar
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
Health2 hours ago

Which type of health insurance do you need in Thailand?
Thailand2 hours ago

Gunman wounds 8 in Jerusalem, 48 dead in Israeli Gaza strikes
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand among top 5 destinations for Chinese travelers | GMT
Travel15 hours ago

Where to find underrated international cuisines in Bangkok
Bangkok16 hours ago

Chinatown manhole covers to use art, tech to become cultural map
Transport17 hours ago

Man fights Indian Railways for 22 years for justice (and 9 baht)
Events19 hours ago

Tourism Minister visits Full Moon Party, supports later curfew
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending