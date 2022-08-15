Thailand
Thailand No.1 in the world for a wellness retreat
A new report reveals Thailand is the best country in the world for a wellness retreat.
Slingo experts, Using TripAdvisor, conducted research on which countries have the best resort hotels, wellness, and spa activities as well as the keywords in the reviews for each country.
Thailand came out on top as the ideal destination for a wellness retreat with a score of 9.5/10. Thailand is home to some of the most therapeutic and luxurious retreats in the world and is often referred to as the No.1 spa capital of Asia.
Indonesia recorded a wellness retreat score of 8.5/10 to take second place, and Maldives also recorded 8.5/10. Maldives is famous for its tranquil, white-sand beaches and marine life and has the highest percentage of 4-star and above wellness and spa activities.
The research also looked at countries with the highest-rated wellness activities.
Maldives has 29 total spa and wellness activities, with 88.73% of those rated four stars and higher.
Thailand came second in this category with 2,673 wellness and spa activities to choose from. When those are filtered to four-star ratings and higher, 73.03% of those activities remain. The top-rated activity was from Ocean Sound, offering professional yoga and pilates classes.
Wellness and spa activities in Indonesia totalled 2,067 with 1,482 rated 4 stars and higher reaching 71.70% of the total.
In other holiday news, the US was the most popular destination for standard holidays. With 390 resort hotels across the states, 389 of those are four stars and higher, which equals 99.74%.
SOURCE: Travel Daily News
