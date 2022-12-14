Connect with us

Health

Paediatrician on Koh Samui accused of giving expired antibiotics to one-year-old child

Published

 on 

A paediatrician on Koh Samui island has been accused of giving wrong and expired medicine to a one year old child. The child’s mom, who wishes to remain anonymous, says her baby had a common cold with minor symptoms. She says the doctor prescribed three bottles of medicine with one being the antibiotic doxycycline. The mother questioned why the doctor would give antibiotics for a common cold, but the doctor insisted it the medicine was appropriate.

After arriving home, the mother had a gut feeling that something was not right. She gave her baby one dosage of the medicine and then saw that it had expired by seven months. The label on the medicine says that it had expired on April 19, 2022. According to GoodRx, those medicines belonging to the tetracycline class,  such as doxycycline, have been shown to cause Fanconi syndrome in some people. This is a rare form of kidney damage that prevents electrolytes from being absorbed by the body. For this reason, you should never take expired tetracycline. The mother was shocked to find that the doctors prescribed the out-of-date medicine after researching the effects of taking expired doxycycline.

Paediatrician on Koh Samui accused of giving expired antibiotics to one-year-old child | News by Thaiger

The doctor allegedly works in the Bophut town centre area of Koh Samui in a private hospital on the island and also allegedly recently opened his own clinic. The worried mum posted on social media to alert other parents of the dangers of receiving expired medicine, with many commenting that they were shocked to hear of the incident. The doctor’s identity has not been revealed due to defamation laws in Thailand.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Faraday
2022-12-14 08:27
Most medication doesn't go 'off' as long as they're kept in the correct way i.e. stable cool temperature, clean & dry. I would question though, giving Doxycycline to a one year old.  It's not recommended to children under 8 years.…

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime15 mins ago

Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel
Patong39 mins ago

Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand Music Festival Security Guards accused of Sexual Assault | GMT
Sponsored1 hour ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Health2 hours ago

Paediatrician on Koh Samui accused of giving expired antibiotics to one-year-old child
Thailand16 hours ago

Driver suffers seizure, crashes into two motorcycles, killing 1
Thailand17 hours ago

Zookeeper seeks compensation after being bitten by wild monkeys
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Video17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand’s flag carrier airline discusses adding 20 twin-aisle jets
Pollution18 hours ago

Air pollution threatens water supply in Tibetan Plateau for two billion people
Thailand18 hours ago

Young bride-to-be dies in drink driving incident 17 days before wedding
Pattaya18 hours ago

Trance music festival coming up in Pattaya next year
Entertainment19 hours ago

808 Festival security guards accused of sexual assault, touching ‘pussy’
Tourism19 hours ago

Jakarta aims to bring more Thai tourists
World19 hours ago

Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Travel20 hours ago

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending