Thailand

Driver suffers seizure, crashes into two motorcycles, killing 1

Photo via Sakhon Online

A sedan driver suffered a seizure this morning causing his car to crash into two motorcyclists, killing one, and injuring another on Setthakit 1 Road in Samut Sakhon province. The accident happened in rush hour today at 8.30am.

The 51 year old driver, Wichian Chanla, was injured and sent to a hospital while his four passengers escaped unharmed. Wichian’s black Honda sedan crashed into a footpath on the Setthakit 1 Road, destroying the front of the vehicle.

Thirty year old Sukhon Bao-lor, who was riding a Yamaha XSR155 died at the scene less than ten kilometres from his place of work while 29 year old Thanawat Sisa-art lost his leg. He was found injured near his dark blue motorcycle and near the sedan.

One of the sedan’s passengers, 52 year old Komin Kham-u-patham, informed officers from Kratumban Police Station that they were on their way to work at a house in Soi Khlong Kae, about 14 kilometres from the scene of the accident.

Komin sat beside the driver while the other three passengers slept in the rear.

Komin said Wichian made a strange noise and started jerking like he was suffering from a seizure. He lost control of the car but his foot remained on the accelerator and the vehicle shot across the traffic island onto the other side of the road and crashed into the two motorcycles.

Komin revealed that he tried to pull the handbrake up but it he was too late.

Komin said he was not aware Wichian had any health problems but added that he saw Wichian take a drug in the morning before travelling.

The investigating officer said charges against the driver have not been issued as more questions needed to be asked and security cameras checked before the case could reach a conclusion.

 

