Take control of your health with genetic testing at Bumrungrad International Hospital, Thailand

Our genes make us who we are, but did you know they can also provide invaluable insights into our health history? Yep, by getting a gene testing service at the Preventive Genomics and Integrative Medicine Center of Bumrungrad International Hospital, we can gain a deeper understanding of our health and risk for illnesses. This remarkable advancement in medicine truly takes the old saying “prevention is better than cure” on an entirely new meaning. It might be the key to unlocking a healthier and happier future. But what exactly is it? And how can it help you?

If you’ve always dreamed of a world where illness is prevented before it even takes root, then let us guide you through the magical world of preventive genomics at Bumrungrad International Hospital and show you how it can help you take control of your health and future.

What is preventive genomics at Bumrungrad International Hospital, Thailand?

Preventive genomics is a fascinating field of medicine that uses genetic information to predict and even prevent future illnesses. Through genetic testing, doctors can analyze your cells or tissues to identify changes in your DNA. The samples can be taken from a variety of sources, including blood, cheek swabs, hair, skin, saliva, or even amniotic fluid for pregnant women.

Bumrungrad International Hospital’s Preventive Genomics and Integrative Medicine Center offers convenient options for sample collection. You can either have the samples taken at the hospital or do it from the comfort of your own home. Skilled medical geneticists will analyze the samples in the lab and provide counselling sessions to discuss the results.

The results can provide valuable insights into your health risks and help you identify if you are at a higher risk for certain diseases, such as cancers, heart disease, and other health problems. And as Dr Polakit Teekakirikul, the medical geneticist at Bumrungrad International Hospital, explains, a comprehensive test may only need to be done once in a lifetime as our DNA remains unchanged. Additionally, results can be stored at the hospital for future reference.

How genetic testing can transform your health

So what are the benefits of genetic testing? Well, think of it like a crystal ball that can predict your future health risks. This may sound like something out of a fairytale, but with the help of genetic testing, we can identify potential health risks before they even manifest.

Now, we know what you may be thinking, “But won’t knowing my health risks just cause more stress and anxiety?” It’s true that knowledge can be scary, but as the saying goes, it’s also power. Here’s how it can help you:

1. Proper planning to prevent certain serious diseases

By understanding your health risks, you can make proactive lifestyle changes to prevent the onset of serious diseases. Armed with this information, you can take steps to protect your health and well-being for years to come.

2. Reduce the risk of drug allergy

According to Asst. Prof. Dr. Polakit Teekakirikul, Cardiologist & Medical Geneticist Preventive Genomics and Integrative Medicine, by using genetic testing, doctors can identify patients who are at a higher risk for drug allergies or negative reactions and can make informed decisions about which medications to prescribe, as well as the appropriate dosage. This information can help ensure that patients receive the most effective and safe treatment while reducing the risk of potentially harmful side effects.

In addition, genetic testing can also provide insight into how a patient’s body is likely to respond to certain medications. This can help doctors determine the optimal dosage and duration of treatment, as well as identify potential interactions with other medications the patient may be taking.

3. Family planning

Asst. Prof. Dr. Polakit Teekakirikul also explained that genetic testing can provide insights into the risk of inheriting certain genetic diseases and conditions, which may be passed down from generation to generation. By identifying these potential risks, individuals and couples can make informed family planning decisions and take appropriate steps to manage these risks.

For example, if a genetic test reveals a high risk of passing down a genetic disease, prospective parents can consider options such as genetic counselling, preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD), or adoption. This information can help individuals and couples make choices that can potentially prevent or manage genetic diseases in future generations.

Should you consider genetic testing?

In the past, genetic testing was only available to individuals with symptoms or a strong family history of the disease. However, times have changed, and now genetic testing is accessible to everyone who wishes to predict the risk of developing a disease and take proactive measures to prevent it. Whether you have a personal concern for your health or a family history of inherited illnesses, genetic testing can provide invaluable insights.

If you’re looking to lead a healthy life, genetic testing is a tool that you should definitely consider. With the knowledge gained from genetic testing, you can tailor your diet, exercise routine, and overall lifestyle to fit your unique genetic makeup. Moreover, as explained before, genetic testing is also great for those who are considering starting a family.

What should you prepare before getting genetic testing?

You can actually just show up at Bumrungrad International Hospital and do it right away. However, it’s recommended to make a reservation with the hospital in advance. This allows for proper preparation, including a pre-test genetic counselling session with a doctor to discuss expectations, benefits, limitations, and potential pros and cons. Fasting may be required if you prefer saliva testing. But if you’re okay with other sample collection methods like a blood draw, testing can be done right away. Results typically become available within 3 to 4 weeks.

What happens if you receive a concerning genetic test result, and how can you move forward?

Preventive genomics offers the beauty of providing clear scenarios. If the results are negative, it’s great news and can give you peace of mind. You can continue to take appropriate measures to maintain good health and simply focus on regular checkups.

However, if the results are positive, indicating that you have a genetic mutation and a risk of certain diseases, it can be a little overwhelming. But don’t worry! The professional doctors at Bumrungrad International Hospital will work with you to develop actionable plans. This might include regular monitoring or taking medications to prevent the onset of the disease. They’ll help you through the process and provide support with every step of the way.

For those considering family planning, genetic testing can be especially helpful. If there are potential risks that could harm your future baby, they can refer you to an OB/GYN to discuss options like in vitro fertilization and preimplantation genetic testing. This way, you can ensure that your future family is happy and healthy.

Gene testing services at Bumrungrad

At Bumrungrad International Hospital, they offer the most comprehensive gene testing services in all of Thailand! As the only hospital in the country to offer this cutting-edge gene testing service, Bumrungrad International Hospital Thailand provides a comprehensive array of genetic testing to assess the risk of various diseases. These include:

Cancer gene test. This examines 65 genes associated with up to 10 types of cancer.

Cardiovascular gene test, which analyzes 83 genes associated with inherited heart and vascular diseases and hyperlipidemia.

Pre-pregnancy genetic carrier screening test: which tests over 569 genes to screen for hundreds of genetic diseases that may be passed on to your offspring.

In short, preventative genomics is the future of healthcare. It’s a tool that can help us prevent health issues before they even arise. And with a little bit of knowledge and care, we can blossom into a healthier and happier version of ourselves. So, don’t wait until it’s too late! Take advantage of the gene testing services of Bumrungrad International Hospital, Thailand and start taking control of your health today!

Contact details

Preventive Genomics and Integrative Medicine

Location: Preventive Genomics and Integrative Medicine

Building B, 3rd floor

Contact 02–011–4890, 02–011–4891

Monday through Sunday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

