Weekend feast alert: Riverside Rendez-vous and Oyster Bar Unlimited at Siam Yacht Club

Photo of Cita Catellya Cita CatellyaPublished: 09:45, 25 April 2024| Updated: 09:46, 25 April 2024
213 2 minutes read
PHOTO: Riverside Rendez-vous at Siam Yacht Club
PHOTO: Riverside Rendez-vous at Siam Yacht Club

A leisurely foodie sesh by the Chao Phraya River is what we all deserve after a long, busy week. And there’s probably no better place to do it than in Siam Yacht Club. Every weekend, this restaurant sitting beneath the Royal Orchid Sheraton is hosting two exciting culinary adventures: Riverside Rendez-vous and Oyster Bar Unlimited.

A lavish spread inspired by European riverside cities

Weekend feast alert: Riverside Rendez-vous and Oyster Bar Unlimited at Siam Yacht Club | News by Thaiger
PHOTO: Main dish at Siam Yacht Club’s Riverside Rendez-vous

Every Saturday from 01.00 to 05.00 pm at Siam Yacht Club, the Riverside Rendez-vous will take you on a trip through European seaside cities – from the Seine in Paris and Tiber River in Rome to the Thames in London and the Guadalquivir River in Spain.

For 588++ THB per person, the buffet-style Tapas & Canapes Bar offers a range of unlimited small bites and appetisers meticulously crafted to bring out the diverse flavours from different corners of the globe. You’ll be spoilt for choice, with options like Croque Monsieur, Black Pudding with Peas and Blue Cheese, and Shrimp al Ajillo. Moreover, you can also indulge in Italian Meatballs in Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Salad with Smoked Salmon Wrap. And if you’re really in the mood to kick things up a notch, you have the option to upgrade the Tapas & Canapes Bar with free-flow beverages and selected cocktails for 1,488++ THB per person.

In addition to the Tapas & Canapes Bar, you can complement your feast with a range of a la carte mains starting from 488++ THB. Savour the creamy Cacio e, Pepe Paccheri Pasta, dive into the zesty Chicken El Pollo Loco, indulge in the classic comfort of Fish and Chips, or opt for the rich and savoury Beef Bourguignon, the choice is yours!

Related news

Save room for dessert because the sweet treats start from only 258++ THB per person. Among the decadent treats, we highly recommend the Mango and Coconut Panna Cotta. This delightful dessert has won over many hearts with its perfect blend of tropical flavours in a silky smooth texture.

An endless parade of oyster

Oyster Bar Unlimited at Siam Yacht Club
PHOTO: Oyster Bar Unlimited at Siam Yacht Club

Shuck, slurp, repeat – it’s a never-ending oceanic feast every Friday to Sunday at Siam Yacht Club. The Oyster Bar Unlimited, available from 05.00 to 07.00 pm, invites you to set sail with an exquisite selection of freshly shucked oysters.

All kinds of premium oyster varieties make an appearance here. Think Kumamoto Oyster, Black Pearl Oyster, Gillardeau Oyster, and Fin de Claire Oyster. Additionally, there’s also a captivating lineup of signature creations for the adventurous foodies. These include Oyster Bloody Mary Shooters, Deep-Fried Oysters with wasabi mayo and caviar, and Cheese-Baked Oysters with spinach and bacon.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an oyster feast without delicious condiments. From tangy mignonette sauce to zesty lemon wedges, the chefs expertly make each condiment to elevate the natural flavours of these oceanic treasures. For 1,790++ per person, Siam Yacht Club’s Oyster Bar Unlimited is the weekend seafood soirée that’s worth the splurge.

We suggest visiting on a Saturday to kick things off with the Riverside Rendez-vous and move on to the Oyster Bar Unlimited for an entire day full of delicious food.

Vibrant atmosphere by the river

A woman eating shrimp by the Chao Phraya river, Riverside Rendez-vous at Siam Yacht Club
PHOTO: Riverside Rendez-vous at Siam Yacht Club

Both the Riverside Rendez-vous and Oyster Bar Unlimited are perfectly poised at Siam Yacht Club. With views of the Chao Phraya River reflecting the sun during the day and the sparkling lights of Bangkok at night, it’s the perfect place for a weekend feast. Whether you choose to sit in the air-conditioned dining room to escape the heat or outside to soak in the view, your experience is bound to be delightful. Come hungry, leave happy – and maybe a little buzzed too!

To book your spot at Riverside Rendez-vous and Oyster Bar Unlimited, visit Siam Yacht Club’s website.

Sponsored

FoodSponsoredThings To Do
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya

Cita Catellya is a journalist and writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter 5 years ago, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence. Cita writes in both English and her native Bahasa Indonesia

Related Articles

Central Embassy celebrates its 10th anniversary with a world-class immersive showcase by Daniel Arsham

Published: 17:44, 22 April 2024

The hidden expenses of car ownership in Bangkok revealed

Published: 13:13, 22 April 2024

Bangkok Metropolitan Council partners with Saifah App for EV travel planning initiative

Published: 09:45, 22 April 2024

Light up your 420 with OG Canna’s unbeatable deals in Bangkok

Published: 19:35, 19 April 2024