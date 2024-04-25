Weekend feast alert: Riverside Rendez-vous and Oyster Bar Unlimited at Siam Yacht Club

PHOTO: Riverside Rendez-vous at Siam Yacht Club

A leisurely foodie sesh by the Chao Phraya River is what we all deserve after a long, busy week. And there’s probably no better place to do it than in Siam Yacht Club. Every weekend, this restaurant sitting beneath the Royal Orchid Sheraton is hosting two exciting culinary adventures: Riverside Rendez-vous and Oyster Bar Unlimited.

A lavish spread inspired by European riverside cities

Every Saturday from 01.00 to 05.00 pm at Siam Yacht Club, the Riverside Rendez-vous will take you on a trip through European seaside cities – from the Seine in Paris and Tiber River in Rome to the Thames in London and the Guadalquivir River in Spain.

For 588++ THB per person, the buffet-style Tapas & Canapes Bar offers a range of unlimited small bites and appetisers meticulously crafted to bring out the diverse flavours from different corners of the globe. You’ll be spoilt for choice, with options like Croque Monsieur, Black Pudding with Peas and Blue Cheese, and Shrimp al Ajillo. Moreover, you can also indulge in Italian Meatballs in Marinara Sauce and Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Salad with Smoked Salmon Wrap. And if you’re really in the mood to kick things up a notch, you have the option to upgrade the Tapas & Canapes Bar with free-flow beverages and selected cocktails for 1,488++ THB per person.

In addition to the Tapas & Canapes Bar, you can complement your feast with a range of a la carte mains starting from 488++ THB. Savour the creamy Cacio e, Pepe Paccheri Pasta, dive into the zesty Chicken El Pollo Loco, indulge in the classic comfort of Fish and Chips, or opt for the rich and savoury Beef Bourguignon, the choice is yours!

Save room for dessert because the sweet treats start from only 258++ THB per person. Among the decadent treats, we highly recommend the Mango and Coconut Panna Cotta. This delightful dessert has won over many hearts with its perfect blend of tropical flavours in a silky smooth texture.

An endless parade of oyster

Shuck, slurp, repeat – it’s a never-ending oceanic feast every Friday to Sunday at Siam Yacht Club. The Oyster Bar Unlimited, available from 05.00 to 07.00 pm, invites you to set sail with an exquisite selection of freshly shucked oysters.

All kinds of premium oyster varieties make an appearance here. Think Kumamoto Oyster, Black Pearl Oyster, Gillardeau Oyster, and Fin de Claire Oyster. Additionally, there’s also a captivating lineup of signature creations for the adventurous foodies. These include Oyster Bloody Mary Shooters, Deep-Fried Oysters with wasabi mayo and caviar, and Cheese-Baked Oysters with spinach and bacon.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an oyster feast without delicious condiments. From tangy mignonette sauce to zesty lemon wedges, the chefs expertly make each condiment to elevate the natural flavours of these oceanic treasures. For 1,790++ per person, Siam Yacht Club’s Oyster Bar Unlimited is the weekend seafood soirée that’s worth the splurge.

We suggest visiting on a Saturday to kick things off with the Riverside Rendez-vous and move on to the Oyster Bar Unlimited for an entire day full of delicious food.

Vibrant atmosphere by the river

Both the Riverside Rendez-vous and Oyster Bar Unlimited are perfectly poised at Siam Yacht Club. With views of the Chao Phraya River reflecting the sun during the day and the sparkling lights of Bangkok at night, it’s the perfect place for a weekend feast. Whether you choose to sit in the air-conditioned dining room to escape the heat or outside to soak in the view, your experience is bound to be delightful. Come hungry, leave happy – and maybe a little buzzed too!

To book your spot at Riverside Rendez-vous and Oyster Bar Unlimited, visit Siam Yacht Club’s website.

Sponsored