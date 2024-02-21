The 5 very best cafe in Bangkok

PHOTO: Dolcetto via Facebook

Bangkok is known for its thriving food scene, and this keen appreciation for fine flavours has seamlessly made its way into the local coffee culture as well. The city is jam-packed with incredible cafes on almost every corner, welcoming in customers with expertly brewed cups of coffee, delicious food, and friendly conversation. Whether you’re looking for strong beans for an afternoon pick-me-up, savour a wholesome brunch, or just a cute place to hang out with friends, we’ve rounded up 5 of the best cafes throughout Bangkok.

Top 5 cafes in Bangkok

Dolcetto Italian Café

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 08:30 to 18:00

Address: 16, 18 Soi Somkid, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Google Maps

Dolcetto Italian Café has everything you’re looking for in a cafe: delicious food, delightful coffee, Instagram-worthy aesthetics, and comfy seating areas. Step inside, and you’ll be transported to a lemon orchard somewhere around the Amalfi Coast. Both the cosy indoor area and the charming outdoor terrace are perfect for brunch or coffee with friends. You could spend an entire day here, munching away delicious Southern Italian delights.

If you come for breakfast, we recommend trying their smashed avocado with crispy Italian sourdough, scrambled eggs, mozzarella and smoked salmon. Craving for pasta? Don’t miss out on their tortiglioni all arrabbiata with Sicilian chilly, which is a flavourful dish with a bit of a spicy kick. They have a wide range of panini options, too, but if we have to choose one, we’ll probably go with the focaccia with porchetta, tomatoes, lettuce, and Cacio e Pepe spread. And true to its name, you’ll also find delicious sweet desserts at Dolcetto Italian Cafè. From pistachio to bomboloni to chocolate mousse, desserts at this cafe will make any day feel like a special occasion.

Glig Cafe

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 18:00

Address: 219 Soi Sukhumvit 49/13 Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

A spacious garden, clean interior, and big windows are what Glig Cafe is all about. Glig is short for “Good Luck I Guess,” and with the four-leaf clover logo, luck really is on your side when you try their delicious offerings. From coffee and matcha to choux and brioche, everything here is as delicious as it looks. We especially love their Hazelnut Chocolate Choux, but if you’re looking for something unique, try the Chamomile & Aloe Vera Choux. Step in to escape the heat with their air-conditioned seating or chill outside in the beautiful garden setting. No matter where you choose to sit, whether inside or out, Glig Cafe ensures you’ll feel comfortable and camera-ready for those insta-worthy photos.

Roots Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 19:00

Address: Several locations across Bangkok. Featured: Market Floor theCOMMONS Thong Lo, Klongtan Nue Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Google Maps

Roots is a beloved cafe chain that has captured the hearts of many with its 10+ locations scattered across Bangkok. This trendy cafe serves up a simple yet creative menu that caters to all coffee lovers. From classic cold brews to monthly specials curated by their talented baristas, there’s always something new to try. Moreover, the team behind Roots is made up of passionate coffee enthusiasts who are committed to showcasing the best of speciality Thai coffee, guaranteeing you a truly exceptional coffee experience.

Among their top hits is the Orange Tonic Cold Brew, a refreshing and velvety delight. For a one-of-a-kind experience, give the Nual-La-Or Cold Brew a try. This special drink features cold brew coffee topped with crunchy Jackfruit Flakes dusted with Fleur De Sel. The result is a delightful blend of sweet and salty flavours. Their heavenly pastries will satisfy any craving you have as well. When you’re in need of a little pick-me-up during a hectic day, Roots is the ultimate go-to spot.

Sauvage

Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 10:00 – 17:00

Address: 99, 395 Chaeng Watthana 10 Alley, Lane 3, Thung Song Hong, Lak Si, Bangkok 10210, Thailand – Google Maps

For the finest dessert cafe in Bangkok, try Sauvage. Each morning, the aroma of freshly baked pastries fills the air, promising a sweet indulgence like no other. Be sure to arrive early to savour the divine Smoked Vanilla Millefeuille, boasting a perfect balance of crispiness on the outside and rich vanilla cream filling on the inside. Don’t miss out on the delectable Miso Caramel Flan as well, ideal for sharing with a friend. Pair these sweet delights with a cold brew coffee or a refreshing Rose Lemonade for an unforgettable dessert experience. While the cosy atmosphere adds to the charm, be prepared for limited space as the cafe tends to get crowded. To secure your spot, make sure to call ahead and reserve your table well in advance.

Factory Coffee

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 16:00

Address: 49 Phaya Thai Rd, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Google Maps

Start your morning right with a cup of coffee from Factory Coffee. This award-winning café has made quite a name for itself and has won awards such as second place at the prestigious World Espresso Awards in 2022. They truly understand the art of coffee beans. Whether you fancy a classic filter coffee or something more adventurous, rest assured that you’ll be treated to a satisfying caffeine boost. Our top pick is the Moscow, an espresso drink topped with rich cream and foam. The sensation of indulging in the creamy layer before savouring the blend of coffee and milk in each sip is simply divine.

In addition to the coffee, their delectable pastries like the Thai Tea Charcoal Croissant, deserve a mention as well. While you may encounter a long queue due to their immense popularity, rest assured that the delicious coffee will make every minute worthwhile.

Brunch, coffee, and the perfect Instagram shot, these 5 cafes in Bangkok have it all! For more cafes in Bangkok, check out the top best cafes in Ekkamai.

