Pickup plunges 10 metres into water pit in Chon Buri

A white Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck plunged more than 10 metres into a water-filled pit in Chon Buri on Monday, February 19, after reportedly nodding off behind the wheel.

Responding swiftly to the emergency call, police and local rescue teams found the submerged pickup, but to their relief, the 51 year old driver, Thaweesap Kulbutr, had already been rescued by quick-thinking bystanders. Despite the harrowing ordeal, he emerged unscathed and declined to comment to the press.

Eyewitnesses, including 17 year old Phiphat, recounted the heart-stopping moment when the pickup veered off course, narrowly avoiding a direct collision with his motorbike before plunging into the water.

Hero of the hour, 45 year old Somkuan Thasorn didn’t hesitate to plunge into the icy waters, wielding a piece of iron to smash the truck’s window and pull Thaweesap to safety, reported Pattaya News.

As authorities launch an investigation into the incident, suspicions point to drowsy driving as the likely cause.

