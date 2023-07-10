Motorcycle merchant falls victim to scam, waits 3 years for 600,000 baht refund

Picture courtesy of ThaiNews – ไทยนิวส์ Facebook

Accompanied by an attorney, a Thai woman set out to report an incidence of fraud. The victim, ‘A’ alleged that the culprit, known as Tae Teppabud Linliamthong, had duped her into buying a high-performance motorcycle and held back on the delivery of the bike since 2020.

At around 10.30am today, attorney Ronnarong Kaewphet and A visited the Royal Thai Police Sports Club on Bangkok‘s Vibhavadi Road to follow up on the case with Deputy Police Chief Surachate ‘Big Joke’ Hakparn.

The fallout came after Tae, also known as Jirakorn (surname withheld), misrepresented his high-performance motorcycle business and, in turn, scammed A. Tae initially assured a refund to the victim but also feigned ignorance about the entire problem. A is a long-standing motorcycle merchant and came into contact with Tae through a mutual acquaintance, Tong, who had close ties with her.

Engaging in conversations through LINE, A eventually agreed to reserve a high-performance motorcycle with a hefty deposit on October 23, 2020. However, things took a sour turn when the agreed date for the motorcycle’s delivery arrived, and Tae started evading all contact. This suspicious activity led A to the Phunphin Police Station in Surat Thani province to complain, having never met Tae or seen the high-performance motorcycle.

Furthermore, after A realised she might have been deceived, she kept reaching out to Tae, who stoutly refuted all allegations of fraud. He reluctantly kept returning portions of the deposit initially made, totalling in the millions. A’s outstanding amount stands at 600,000 baht (US$17,045). Despite her consistent efforts, A has been unable to make contact with Tae and to date, she hasn’t received a refund. This incident led her to attorney Ronnarong.

