The 5 underrated apps you need to use in Thailand

Much like the rest of the world, Thais love using apps to navigate their way through life. Of course, there are hundreds of apps to use daily, but we’ve compiled a list of the most underrated apps in the country that won’t only make your life in the Land of Smiles easier but can also get you some fantastic discounts. So, if you’re planning to live or are currently living in Thailand, here are 5 underrated apps you should be using this year, in no particular order.

1. Dan About Thailand

Cost: Free to download and use

Where to download:

If there’s one app that can make your life (or your holiday) in Thailand so much easier, it’s the Dan About Thailand app. Unlike so many apps proceeding regarding Thailand, this app is slick, full of unique content and super cool functionality – and all supported by video. Created by Dan Cheeseman, this free app brings together everything you need for your time in Thailand in one seamless, user-friendly experience. It contains a wealth of guides on what to see, where to go, and what to eat so you can explore the country like never before.

But what makes it different from regular Thailand guides? Well, for starters, much of the content is personally curated and created by Dan himself, who has lived in Thailand long enough to know its ins and outs. Users can contribute their own experiences, too, which creates a community of shared insider insights.

That’s why the Dan About Thailand app has a refreshing authenticity, full of advice that feels personal, relatable, and refreshingly different from the usual guidebook fare. Therefore, you’ll find hidden gems, expat favourites, lesser-known dining spots, and unique events around the country, as well as practical advice on topics like visa requirements, working and Thai culture.

One of the most unique and useful features we’ve come across on this app is ‘Digital Dan.’ You can ask ‘Digital Dan’ any question related to Thailand—anything at all—and get an instant response. Whether you’re looking for business ideas in Thailand, need guidance on visas and immigration, want information about getting a driving license, or even a customized holiday itinerary based on your preferences, you’ll get an answer—all completely free. Best of all, there are no affiliate links or sponsored content influencing the recommendations.

Pros Cons ✅ Authentic recommendations

✅ Huge amount of travel ideas, dining options and events featured throughout Thailand

✅ AI offering instant support and answers of Thai related questions

✅ Rapidly growing community of users

✅ Many unique and cool features ❌ Still fairly new

2. MuvMi

Cost: Free to download; pay per ride based on distance

Where to download:

MuvMi is an affordable ridesharing service that moves you around your neighbourhood and connects you to mass transit. What’s cool is that instead of cars or motorbikes, MuvMi uses fully electric Tuk Tuks, which makes them green and noiseless.

Unlike the Grab app, MuvMi has designated spots where they pick up and drop off customers. Therefore, rather than dropping the pin of where you are and where you want to go, you’ll have to look for the closest pick-up and drop-off points.

You can’t travel outside of the covered area, which is still pretty limited right now. However, they’re slowly adding more pick-up and drop-off locations to serve as many customers as possible. Plus, you can book the whole tuk-tuk or share your ride with a few more passengers depending on your needs.

Pros Cons ✅ Unique, eco-friendly transport

✅ Affordable fares

✅ Convenient ridesharing ❌ Limited coverage areas

❌ Possible wait time

3. Yindii

Cost: Free to download; pay per meal based on the restaurant’s offer.

Where to download:

Did you know that 33% of all food produced globally is either wasted or lost? That’s close to 1.5 billion tons of food wasted every year. Moreover, resources like labour, water, land, and energy used to make the food also go to waste in addition to the food itself. So, if you love food and hate food waste, you should download Yindii.

Yindii is created in an effort to combat the issue of food waste on a local scale. Basically, the app serves as a direct-to-consumer platform for cafés, supermarkets, and restaurants to routinely provide special “Happy Hour Deals” offers with savings of up to 70% on food that would otherwise go to waste.

Yindii deals with a tasty, high-quality surplus of food that supermarkets and restaurants have to dispose of at the end of the day due to an oversupply. This can include high-end bakeries that need to bake fresh every day, buffer restaurants that refill high-quality food up until the last hour, and supermarkets with fresh veggies that weren’t sold.

Don’t worry. You won’t be getting inedible or rotten food. Instead, you’ll get delicious pastries, straight out-of-the-oven bread, and fresh salads that are perfectly edible, untouched, but unfortunately aren’t sold and would otherwise be thrown away.

4. Eatigo

Cost: Free to download; pay based on the restaurant’s pricing and your selected discount.

Where to download:

Do you consider yourself a foodie? If the answer is yes, then you need to download Eatigo right now. Eatigo is Asia’s number-one restaurant reservation platform. They have hundreds of high-end and fine-dining restaurants listed on their websites. These restaurants offer various discounts depending on the time of the day. Moreover, the further away from regular eating peak hours, the cheaper the meals will be. The restaurant and food choices are endless, so scroll away!

Pros Cons ✅ Significant discounts

✅ Wide selection of restaurants

✅ Easy-to-use interface ❌ Time-restricted deals

❌ Limited availability at popular restaurants

5. Klook

Cost: Free to download; pay based on the activity, attraction, or service you booked

Where to download:

Klook isn’t exactly underrated if you’re a regular traveller from Asia. However, if you’re from the rest of the world and haven’t discovered this fantastic app yet, you’re missing out.

For those who love travelling around Thailand and want great discounts, Klook is a must-have on your smartphone. Everything you can think of in regards to hotels, attractions, private airport transport, tours, flights, and many more are all on the app, ready for you to click away.

The good thing about this app is that it has an English language option, which makes it very accessible. Additionally, you can find every information you ever need, from testimonies, exact prices, and what to expect when purchasing a service.

Pros Cons ✅ Wide range of travel services in one app

✅ Competitive pricing and discounts

✅ Hassle-free instant bookings ❌ Inconsistent customer service

❌ Limited local experiences in some regions

Bonus: The Thaiger App

Head over to your PlayStore or AppStore to download these apps right now to live an easier (and cheaper) life in Thailand!

