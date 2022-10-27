Best of
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Planning a breakfast date? Looking for the best brunch spots? Want to bring your laptop out and work in a nice cafe? You’re in the right place! Beautiful beaches, an exciting nightlife, and a bustling cafe scene are what Pattaya is famous for. Whether you’re visiting the city with your family, your partner, or you’re on a business trip; the city offers endless entertainment, fun, and food. Here, we’ve compiled a list of the best cafes in Pattaya where you can unwind, eat delicious food, and sip wonderful coffee.
1. Sands Cafe Pattaya
Opening Hours: Daily, 08:00 – 23:30
Address: 352/11, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150
Whether you’re looking for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or just great coffee, Sands Cafe Pattaya is a great place to go. This cafe truly knocks out fantastic fabulous fare to keep everyone happy. We especially love the fish and chips, but the shrimp tartare is also sensational. Other must-tries include beef wellington, grilled lamb, and grilled salmon florentine. Prefer to eat something healthy? Their smoothie bowls are super delicious. Sands Cafe Pattaya also does great desserts, so be sure to leave some room in your stomach. If you love cheese, the strawberry cheese tart and croissant strawberry cream cheese will surely satisfy your sweet tooth. Aside from delicious food, this absolute jewel of a café also boasts good vibes and great views. Sit outdoors when it’s sunny and enjoy your delicious food al fresco. The fresh sea breezes and breathtaking views of the azure water are the cherry on top.
2. Jasmin’s Café
Opening hours: Daily, 08:30 – 22:00
Address: 137 Moo 9 Central Pattaya Rd, Muang Pattaya, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150
Located on Pattaya Klang Road, around a hundred metres from Beach Road, Jasmin’s Café is a great place to escape the busy beach. This cosy cafe is amazingly small, with just around six tables available. The seating space might be limited, but the menu is quite extensive. You can enjoy some delicious Thai and western dishes, along with tasteful coffees, smoothies and shakes. One of the best dishes you definitely have to try is Tom Yum Goong, a delicious shrimp, veggie, lemongrass, and noodle soup. Their Thai fried rice is also a must-try. Stop in for a quick breakfast, or better yet, come by any time of day because the cafe serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
3. Bake n’ Brew
Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 18:00
Address: 9 373/13 Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150
Bake n’ Brew is one of the busiest coffee shops and bakeries in Pattaya. Whether you’re looking for something sweet to eat, a cup of delicious coffee, or amazing Thai food, this cafe has it all. Their menu consists of a wide selection of food, from desserts to European and Asian dishes. The award-winning coffee blend is simply fantastic. Make sure to try the lemon cheesecake and spaghetti alla carbonara when you’re here. In addition, the cafe also offers some amazing vegetarian and vegan options. With tasty food, great coffee, mouthwatering desserts, and pleasant ambiance, Bake n’ Brew is the perfect place to hang out with friends and family or simply chill out with a good book.
4. The Coffee Club
Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 21:00
Address: The Royal Garden Plaza, 218 Moo 10, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150
Whether you need brunch, lunch, or dinner, The Coffee Club can always be an option. This cafe serves top quality food from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The menu ranges from starters, gourmet wraps, open grills to light meals. In addition, you can also enjoy a delicious all-day breakfast menu. The barista is well-trained, so you can be sure to taste some of the best coffee in the City. With modern décor and a welcoming atmosphere, this cafe is a good option to hang out with family and friends after shopping at the mall. There are various branches of The Coffee Club in Pattaya, but the Royal Garden Plaza branch is possibly the most popular.
5. Cabbages & Condoms
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 – 23:00
Address:366/11 Moo 12 Phratamnak 4 Road, Nongprue Banglamung, Pattaya Chon Buri 20150
Cabbages & Condoms is a lovely restaurant by the sea. The name and décor of the restaurant are focused on creating awareness about HIV and its prevention in Thailand. Designed with a garden concept with spectacular sea views, this restaurant is very beautiful, perfect for couples romantic dinner. The menu consists of tasty seafood, Thai, Asian, and European cuisines. They also have vegan and vegetarian-friendly dishes. Their deep-fried crab balls, deep-fried shrimp cakes, chicken with basil, and deep-fried crab balls are not to be missed. In addition to the excellent food, they also offer some fantastic cocktails. The view is beautiful at any time of day. However, if you want to get the most stunning views, make sure to come around sunset time.
There are plenty more cafes in Pattaya, but these five are high on our list right now. They offer both great food and ambience, with aesthetically appealing plating and décor. Therefore, make sure they’re on top of your list too!
If you’re looking for more cool places to hang out in Pattaya, check out these 5 best bars.
