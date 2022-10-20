Connect with us

The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out

Known for its exciting nightlife, stopping by a few bars while you’re in Pattaya is a must. Pattaya offers everything, from hipster hangouts to beachside sun loungers. Whether you sip or gulp, prefer home-brewed beers or top-class mixology, there’s something for every night owl ready to enjoy a glass or two of alcoholic beverages.

With so many bars in the city, you might be wondering which one is the best. So, to help you out, here are some of the best bars in Pattaya that will satisfy your alcoholic soul and give you a memorable nightlife experience.

Havana Bar

Havana Bar

PHOTO: Havana Bar

Opening hours: Daily, 14:00 – 23:00

Address: Ground floor, Holiday Inn Pattaya, 68, 463, 463/99 Thanon Pattaya Sai 1, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Havana is a chic and cosy Bar situated on the ground floor of Holiday Inn Pattaya. It has a retro-Cuban ambience, with a spacious bar and a pool table. Thanks to the comfortable seating, this bar is the perfect spot to unwind and hang out with friends or family. The bar boasts a wide variety of local and imported beers, rum, single malts, and wines. Along with cocktails, smoothies, and juices, they also serve delicious international and Thai cuisine. On the weekend, you can enjoy live music.

Wonder Bar Pattaya

The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Wonder Bar

Opening hours: Sunday, Tuesday – Thursday, 16:00 – 23:00; Friday – Saturday, 16:00 – 23:30; Closed every Monday

Address: 324/10 Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

If you want to feel the ocean breeze and gaze at the stars while sipping on your favourite cocktails, Wonder Bar Pattaya is the place to go. Sitting right on the beach, the open-air bar plays awesome music that blends perfectly with the ocean waves, which creates the perfect atmosphere to relax after a long day of exploring the city. Besides the delicious cocktails, be sure to try the food as well.

Craft Cottage Pattaya

pattaya bar

PHOTO: Craft Cottage

Opening hours: Sunday – Friday, 08:00 – 02:00; Saturday. 08:00 – 00:00

Address:Red Light District, LK Metro Aly, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150

Craft Cottage Pattaya is an excellent bar for beer lovers. This welcoming and quaint bar provides a European bar experience, with an open bar that features comfortable seating and great music. You can sit and relax, chat with your friends, or sing along to the songs. The drinks menu is extensive, including a wide range of craft beers. In addition to the craft beers, the bar also offers tasty Thai and international food, all at a reasonable price. They provide a great breakfast menu and excellent coffee as well.

Hops Brew House

Hops Brew House

PHOTO: Hops Brew House

Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 16:00 – 00:00; Saturday – Sunday, 12:00 – 00:00

Address: 219 Beach Road (South Pattaya), Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150

Established in 1997, Hops Brew House is the first microbrewery in Pattaya. Formerly known as Hopf Brew House, this German beer bar is well-known for its excellent craft brews. A wide selection of home-brewed beers is available here, including dark beer, wheat beer, and brew lager. Therefore, if you love craft beers, make sure to visit this place if you can. In addition to beers, they also serve mouthwatering international and German-inspired bites, such as carbonara, pizza, and pork knuckle sausages.

Coast Beach Club & Bistro

The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Coast Beach Club & Bistro

Opening hours: Open daily from 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM.

Address: Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Soi Nakluea 18, Banglamung, Chon Buri 20150

Part of the Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort, Coast Beach Club & Bistro is one of the most sophisticated bars in Pattaya. It’s located right on the beach, allowing you to enjoy stunning panoramic views of the beach and the ocean. With plush seating by the beach and a covered terrace, this bar is a great place to relax both day and night. During the day, you can soak up the sun on a sun lounger and enjoy the laid back beach vibe or cool off in the refreshing waters. After the sunset, the DJ starts to spin soft tunes, and the mixologists craft delicious cocktails for a fun and sophisticated night. The bar serves international and Thai cuisine, as well as seafood barbeque.

No matter which bar you end up going to, you’re guaranteed to have the best time, with some fantastic drinks, music, and atmosphere. So be ready for a night out to remember!

If you’re looking for the best hotels in Pattaya, make sure to check out article on the top 5 hotels in Pattaya.

 

Artemis080
2021-07-27 18:27
And the award for the most poorly timed article post goes to....
Wanderer
2021-07-27 18:40
Strange that so many places just give the meaningless postal address,  324/10 Banglamung does not really tell anyone anything. 

