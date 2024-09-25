Photo via: Tripadvisor official website

If you’re a motor racing enthusiast looking for the ultimate adrenaline rush in Bangkok, you’re in for a treat. The city boasts some of the best racing tracks that cater to both amateur drivers and seasoned pros. Whether you’re looking to test your skills or simply enjoy a high-speed thrill, Bangkok’s racing circuits offer an unforgettable experience.

From state-of-the-art facilities to challenging layouts, these tracks provide everything you need for a perfect racing day. Imagine the roar of engines and the smell of burning rubber as you navigate sharp turns and long straights. Bangkok’s motor racing tracks are designed to push your limits and give you a taste of professional racing right in the heart of Thailand.

In this comprehensive article, we’ll explore the best motor racing tracks in Bangkok, highlighting their unique features and what makes them stand out.

Top racing venues in Bangkok

Chang International Circuit

Address: 30, 2, Isan, Mueang Buri Ram District, Buri Ram 31000, Thailand

Chang International Circuit, located in Buriram, is one of the newest and most modern racing facilities in Thailand. This state-of-the-art circuit was designed by German architect Hermann Tilke and opened in 2014. With a total length of 4.554 kilometres, the track features 12 turns and a long main straight, making it suitable for both motorcycle and car racing. BRIC has hosted major international events such as MotoGP and the Thailand Super Series.

The Chang International Circuit provides an exhilarating environment for both drivers and spectators. Its combination of technical corners and long straights allows for thrilling overtaking opportunities. The lush tropical scenery surrounding the track enhances the overall experience.

Bira International Circuit

Address: W2C5+P5G, Pong, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Bira International Circuit, also known as Bira Circuit, is Thailand’s first permanent motor racing venue, opened in 1985. This compact track measures just 2.4 kilometres and features a mix of short straights, chicanes, and a fast downhill double-apex corner. Despite its small size, Bira Circuit has played a significant role in the development of Thai motorsport, hosting various local and regional racing championships.

It offers a unique racing experience with its bumpy surface and challenging layout. The hot and humid climate adds to the thrill of racing here. The circuit also provides opportunities for private events such as driving schools and corporate gatherings.

Kaeng Krachan Circuit

Address: Wangchan, Kaeng Krachan, Phetchaburi 76170, Thailand

Kaeng Krachan Circuit, located in Phetchaburi province, is the longest permanent racing circuit in Thailand. Opened in 2009, this elongated and twisty track features numerous elevation changes as it winds its way through a valley, offering good spectator views of the entire facility. The circuit is divided into three layouts: a full-length 2.9 km track, a medium-length 2.39 km version, and a short 1 km variant.

It provides a challenging and technical driving experience with its variety of corner types and elevation changes. The scenic surroundings add to the appeal of the track, making it a popular destination for both local and international racers.

Taki Racing Circuit

Address: Nakhon Nayok Province (approximately one hour from Bangkok)

Taki Racing Circuit is situated just outside Bangkok and is dedicated to providing an exceptional motorsport experience for both amateur and professional drivers. Established to promote motorsport education and training in Thailand, Taki Racing Circuit focuses on open-wheel racing while also accommodating various other vehicle types.

It offers various training programs tailored to different skill levels—from beginner courses that cover basic techniques to advanced sessions focusing on racecraft and performance driving skills. The facility regularly hosts local races and track days where enthusiasts can drive their own vehicles on the circuit.

Bangkok Racing Circuit (BRC)

Address: Just north of Bangkok (exact address may vary)

Bangkok Racing Circuit is an outdoor facility located just north of the city centre designed for various types of motorsport activities including go-karting, motorcycle racing, and car racing. Known for its accessibility and affordability, BRC has become a popular choice among local racers as well as casual enthusiasts looking to enjoy some high-speed fun.

It provides an exhilarating experience with its diverse vehicle options catering to all levels of experience—from beginners trying go-karting for the first time to experienced racers testing their motorcycle skills on the track. The friendly atmosphere combined with knowledgeable staff makes it easy for newcomers to get involved.

Comparing features and inclusions

Track Name Length Type of Racing Facilities Notable Events Chang International Circuit 4.554 km Car and motorcycle racing Grandstands, hospitality suites, media centers MotoGP, Super GT, Thailand Super Series Bira International Circuit 2.4 km Car and motorcycle racing Pit complex, control tower, medical center Thailand Super Series, Yamaha Championship Kaeng Krachan Circuit 2.9 km (full), 2.39 km (medium), 1 km (short) Car and motorcycle racing Pit complex, garages, meeting rooms National level races, Honda Racing Festival Taki Racing Circuit 1.2 km Open-wheel racing, go-karts Modern pit areas, advanced timing systems Local races and track days Bangkok Racing Circuit (BRC) Varies based on layout Go-karting, motorcycle racing, car racing Timing systems for competitive racing Local events and casual racing

How to get started in motor racing

Getting into motor racing in Bangkok can be an exhilarating journey, offering diverse tracks and activities.

Tips for beginners

Start Small, and grow your skills. Attend a racing school, such as Singha Racing School at Rangsit Circuit, to receive professional training and learn advanced techniques. Always wear proper safety gear, including helmets, gloves, and suits, to protect yourself during races. Observe and learn from experienced racers, noting their techniques and strategies, which can significantly improve your skills over time.

Choosing the right track

Select tracks based on your skill level and interests. For beginners, go-kart tracks like EasyKart and E-gokart by Monowheel offer a controlled environment to hone skills. Intermediate racers might enjoy the variety at Pathum Thani Speedway or Motor Sports Land (MSL), which feature more complex layouts and longer tracks. Advanced racers should consider challenging tracks like Bangkok Racing Circuit (BRC) for drift racing or Mun Maak Track Days at Thailand Circuit Motorsports Complex for a full spectrum racing experience. Factor in the type of racing you are interested in, whether it’s go-karting, superbike racing, or drift racing, and choose tracks that specialise in those areas.

Essential tips for first-time racers

When racing at Bangkok’s top tracks for the first time, following essential tips enhances your experience and ensures safety.

Safety guidelines

Adhering to safety guidelines is crucial when participating in motor racing. Always wear a helmet and other protective gear, which most tracks mandate. Ensure your kart or vehicle is in good condition by checking the tyres, brakes, and steering before hitting the track. Follow track rules and listen to instructors’ briefings to understand the circuit, especially if it’s a challenging layout like those at Mun Maak Track or Taki Racing Circuit. Keep a safe distance from other racers to prevent collisions.

Booking and reservations

Booking in advance guarantees your slot, especially during peak seasons or special events in 2024. Many tracks, including Bangkok Racing Circuit (BRC), offer online reservations to streamline the process. Check each venue’s schedule to find a time that suits you. For first-time racers, joining an introductory session or a beginner’s day can provide valuable track time without overwhelming competition.

Equipment and gear

Using the right equipment and gear is vital for an optimal racing experience. Wear a fire-resistant racing suit, gloves, and shoes for maximum protection. Some tracks, like Singha Racing School, offer gear rentals, which is convenient for newcomers. Ensure your helmet meets safety standards and fits correctly. If you have personal gear, inspect it for any wear and tear before use. For go-kart tracks such as EasyKart and Impact Speedpark, lightweight and comfortable clothing is recommended to maintain mobility.

Each circuit showcases unique features that cater to different aspects of motorsport while providing well-maintained facilities that enhance the overall experience.

Whether you’re looking to compete in high-stakes races or simply enjoy an afternoon of karting with friends or family members, these tracks provide ample opportunities to indulge your passion for speed and adrenaline-fueled excitement.

So if you’re planning your next motorsport adventure or just want to soak up some high-octane action while visiting Thailand—make sure you check out these incredible racing circuits.

