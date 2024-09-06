Most popular luxury cars in Thailand
The luxury car scene in Thailand is really taking off, catching the eyes of car lovers and collectors everywhere. If you’re on the lookout for the best of automobiles, you’ve come to the right place.
Whether you’re a hardcore car enthusiast or someone wanting to make a stylish statement with your next ride, it’s important to get a handle on what’s hot in Thailand’s luxury car market. These beauties are more than just a way to get around; they represent a chic lifestyle with their stunning designs and cutting-edge technology.
We’ve carefully picked out the luxury cars that are turning heads on Thai streets. Find out what makes these cars stand out and why they’re the top picks for those with impeccable taste. As for Consumer Preferences, Thai consumers favour luxury cars that offer comfort, safety features, and advanced technology. Brands such as Bentley, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin are particularly popular among affluent buyers Ready to dive into the world of supreme automotive excellence? Let’s get started and explore the details together.
Top 10 most popular luxury cars in Thailand
BMW
BMW, a German automotive manufacturer, has established itself as a global leader in the luxury car market. Known for its exceptional performance, innovative technology, and iconic design, BMW vehicles are highly sought after by discerning consumers worldwide.
|BMW
|Design
|Performance
|Unique point
|Price
|BMW 3 Series
|Sleek and sporty sedan
|Balanced handling and powerful engines
|Ideal blend of luxury and sportiness
|2,500,000 – 3,500,000 THB
|BMW X5
|Luxurious mid-size SUV
|Comfortable ride and capable off-roading
|Spacious interior and advanced technology
|3,500,000 – 5,000,000 THB
|BMW 7 Series
|Flagship luxury sedan
|Smooth and powerful performance
|Opulent interior and advanced driver assistance systems
|5,000,000 – 8,000,000 THB
|BMW iX
|Electric SUV with futuristic design
|Instant torque and long-range
|Advanced electric powertrain and sustainable materials
|3,500,000 – 5,000,000 THB
Reasons for BMW’s popularity:
- Brand Reputation: BMW’s reputation for quality, reliability, and driving pleasure has solidified its position as a luxury brand.
- Design: BMWs are renowned for their sleek and sporty designs, often setting trends in the automotive industry.
- Technology: The brand is at the forefront of automotive technology, offering advanced features like driver assistance systems, electric vehicles, and connected car technology.
- Performance: BMWs are synonymous with powerful engines, precise handling, and exhilarating driving experiences.
Where can I get a BMW car in Thailand?
- BMW Performance Motors Ramintra
- BMW Performance Motors (Charansanitwong)
- Millennium Auto Siam Paragon
- Millennium Auto Phuket
The brand’s reputation, coupled with its ability to cater to the specific needs and preferences of Thai drivers, has made BMW a popular choice in the Thai automotive market.
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz, a renowned German luxury car manufacturer, has been synonymous with elegance, innovation, and performance for over a century. It is known for its iconic design, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort, Mercedes-Benz vehicles are highly sought after by discerning consumers worldwide.
|Mercedes-Benz
|Design
|Performance
|Unique point
|Price
|Mercedes-Benz E-Class
|Elegant and sophisticated sedan
|Powerful engines and smooth handling
|Luxurious interior and advanced technology
|3,500,000 – 5,000,000 THB
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class
|Flagship luxury sedan
|Smooth and powerful performance
|Opulent interior and advanced driver assistance systems
|5,000,000 – 8,000,000 THB
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|Stylish mid-size SUV
|Comfortable ride and capable handling
|Versatile and practical for various driving conditions
|3,500,000 – 5,000,000 THB
|Mercedes-Benz EQ
|Electric SUV with futuristic design
|Instant torque and long-range
|Advanced electric powertrain and sustainable materials
|3,000,000 – 5,000,000 THB
Reasons for Mercedes-Benz’s popularity:
- Brand Reputation: Mercedes-Benz has a long-standing reputation for quality, reliability, and engineering excellence.
- Technology: Mercedes-Benz is at the forefront of automotive technology, offering advanced features like driver assistance systems, electric vehicles, and connected car technology.
- Performance: Mercedes-Benz vehicles are known for their powerful engines, smooth handling, and comfortable ride.
Where can I get a Mercedes-Benz car in Thailand?
- Benz BKK Group Co., Ltd
- TTC Motor Co., Ltd
- Benz Star Flag
- Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Ltd
- Benz BKK Autohaus Kanchanapisek (เบนซ์ บีเคเค กาญจนาภิเษก)
Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce, a British luxury car manufacturer, is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, opulence, and unparalleled prestige. With a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, Rolls-Royce vehicles are coveted by the most discerning individuals worldwide.
|Rolls-Royce
|Design
|Performance
|Unique point
|Price
|Rolls-Royce Phantom
|Timeless elegance and opulence
|Smooth and powerful performance
|Handcrafted luxury and bespoke customisation
|15,000,000 – 20,000,000 THB
|Rolls-Royce Ghost
|Sleek and modern design
|Powerful and refined performance
|Luxurious interior and advanced technology
|10,000,000 – 15,000,000 THB
|Rolls-Royce Cullinan
|Luxurious SUV with a commanding presence
|Powerful and capable performance
|Off-road capability and spacious interior
|12,000,000 – 18,000,000 THB
|Rolls-Royce Dawn
|Elegant convertible with timeless design
|Smooth and powerful performance
|Luxurious interior and open-top driving experience
|10,000,000 – 15,000,000 THB
Reasons for Rolls-Royce’s popularity:
- Brand Reputation: Rolls-Royce has an iconic brand image associated with luxury, exclusivity, and tradition.
- Design: Rolls-Royce vehicles are renowned for their timeless and elegant designs, often incorporating intricate details and bespoke customisations.
- Craftsmanship: Each Rolls-Royce is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, ensuring the highest level of quality and attention to detail.
- Performance: Rolls-Royce vehicles offer a smooth, quiet, and luxurious driving experience, thanks to their powerful engines and advanced suspension systems.
Where can I get a Rolls-Royce car in Thailand?
Bentley
Bentley, a British luxury car manufacturer, is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, opulence, and unparalleled prestige. With a rich history dating back to the early 20th century, Bentley vehicles are coveted by the most discerning individuals worldwide.
|Bentley
|Design
|Performance
|Unique point
|Price
|Bentley Continental GT
|Sleek and sporty coupe
|Powerful and refined performance
|Luxurious interior and handcrafted details
|15,000,000 – 20,000,000 THB
|Bentley Bentayga
|Luxurious SUV with a commanding presence
|Powerful and capable performance
|Off-road capability and spacious interior
|12,000,000 – 18,000,000 THB
|Bentley Flying Spur
|Elegant and spacious sedan
|Powerful and refined performance
|Luxurious interior and advanced technology
|15,000,000 – 20,000,000 THB
|Bentley Mulliner
|Bespoke luxury convertible
|Smooth and powerful performance
|Handcrafted details and personalised customisation
|18,000,000 – 25,000,000 THB
Reasons for Bentley’s popularity:
- Brand Reputation: Bentley has an iconic brand image associated with luxury, exclusivity, and tradition.
- Craftsmanship: Each Bentley is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, ensuring the highest level of quality and attention to detail.
- Performance: Bentley vehicles offer a smooth, quiet, and luxurious driving experience, thanks to their powerful engines and advanced suspension systems.
Where can I get a Bentley car in Thailand?
Jaguar
With a history dating back to the 1920s, Jaguar vehicles have captivated drivers worldwide with their combination of luxury, performance, and elegance.
|Jaguar
|Design
|Performance
|Unique point
|Price
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Sleek and sporty SUV
|Powerful and agile performance
|Luxurious interior and advanced technology
|3,800,000 – 5,000,000 THB
|Jaguar I-Pace
|Electric SUV with futuristic design
|Instant torque and long-range
|Advanced electric powertrain and sustainable materials
|3,500,000 – 5,000,000 THB
|Jaguar XF
|Elegant and sophisticated sedan
|Powerful and refined performance
|Luxurious interior and advanced technology
|3,500,000 – 4,500,000 THB
|Jaguar F-Type
|Sporty and iconic coupe or convertible
|Powerful and agile performance
|Engaging driving experience and distinctive design
|4,000,000 – 6,000,000 THB
Reasons for Jaguar’s popularity:
- Brand Reputation: Jaguar has a strong reputation for producing stylish, high-performance vehicles.
- Design: Jaguar cars are known for their sleek and sporty designs, often setting trends in the automotive industry.
- Performance: Jaguar vehicles are equipped with powerful engines and advanced chassis technology, delivering exhilarating driving experiences.
- Technology: Jaguar is at the forefront of automotive technology, offering features like advanced driver assistance systems, electric vehicles, and connected car technology.
Where can I get a Jaguar car in Thailand?
Audi A8
The Audi A8, a flagship luxury sedan, is renowned for its elegant design, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort. As part of the Audi brand, the A8 embodies the German automaker’s commitment to innovation, quality, and performance.
|Audi A8
|Design
|Performance
|Unique point
|Price
|Audi A8
|Elegant and sophisticated sedan
|Powerful and refined performance
|Luxurious interior and advanced technology
|5,000,000 – 7,000,000 THB
|Audi A8 L
|Extended wheelbase version
|More spacious rear cabin for enhanced comfort
|Ideal for chauffeur-driven executives
|6,000,000 – 8,000,000 THB
|Audi A8 S Line
|The sporty and dynamic version
|More aggressive styling and enhanced performance
|For drivers who seek a blend of luxury and sportiness
|6,500,000 – 9,000,000 THB
|Audi A8 W12
|Flagship model with a powerful W12 engine
|Exceptional performance and luxury
|Ultimate in Audi luxury and technology
|10,000,000 – 12,000,000 THB
Reasons for Audi A8’s popularity:
- Brand Reputation: Audi has a strong reputation for producing high-quality, technologically advanced vehicles.
- Design: The Audi A8 features a sleek and modern design, often setting trends in the automotive industry.
- Technology: The A8 is packed with advanced features, including driver assistance systems, infotainment technology, and a luxurious interior.
- Performance: The A8 offers a comfortable and refined driving experience, thanks to its powerful engines and advanced suspension system.
Where can I get an Audi A8 car in Thailand?
Porsche Panamera
The Porsche Panamera, a luxury sport sedan, is renowned for its combination of performance, elegance, and advanced technology. As part of the Porsche brand, the Panamera offers a unique driving experience that blends sportiness with comfort and luxury.
|Porsche Panamera
|Design
|Performance
|Unique point
|Price
|Porsche Panamera
|Elegant and sporty sedan
|Powerful and agile performance
|Luxurious interior and advanced technology
|6,000,000 – 8,000,000 THB
|Porsche Panamera Turbo
|High-performance version with a powerful engine
|Exceptional acceleration and handling
|For drivers seeking ultimate performance
|8,000,000 – 10,000,000 THB
|Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid
|Plug-in hybrid with electric motor
|Efficient performance and long-range
|For environmentally-conscious drivers seeking luxury
|7,000,000 – 9,000,000 THB
|Porsche Panamera GTS
|The sporty and dynamic version
|Powerful engine and enhanced performance
|For drivers who seek a blend of luxury and sportiness
|7,500,000 – 9,500,000 THB
Reasons for Porsche Panamera’s popularity:
- Design: The Panamera features a sleek and athletic design, combining elements of a sports car with the practicality of a sedan.
- Performance: The Panamera is equipped with powerful engines and advanced suspension systems, delivering a thrilling driving experience.
- Technology: The Panamera is packed with advanced features, including driver assistance systems, infotainment technology, and a luxurious interior.
Where can I get a Porsche Panamera car in Thailand?
- Porsche Centre Bangkok
- Porsche Centre Pattanakarn
- Porsche City Showroom Siam Paragon
- AAS-Porsche Studio Siam Paragon
- AAS-Porsche Centre Bangkok
Maserati
Maserati, an Italian luxury car manufacturer, is renowned for its elegant design, powerful engines, and rich heritage. With a history dating back to 1914, Maserati vehicles have captivated drivers worldwide with their combination of luxury, performance, and Italian style.
|Maserati
|Design
|Performance
|Unique point
|Price
|Maserati Quattroporte
|Elegant and sophisticated sedan
|Powerful and refined performance
|Luxurious interior and Italian craftsmanship
|6,000,000 – 8,000,000 THB
|Maserati Levante
|Stylish mid-size SUV
|Powerful and agile performance
|Luxurious interior and off-road capability
|5,000,000 – 7,000,000 THB
|Maserati Ghibli
|Sporty and dynamic sedan
|Powerful and agile performance
|Luxurious interior and Italian design
|4,500,000 – 6,000,000 THB
|Maserati GranTurismo
|Iconic coupe or convertible
|Powerful and refined performance
|Luxurious interior and Italian design
|6,000,000 – 8,000,000 THB
Reasons for Maserati’s popularity:
- Brand Reputation: Maserati has a strong reputation for producing stylish, high-performance vehicles.
- Design: Maserati cars are known for their sleek and sporty designs, often incorporating elements of Italian craftsmanship and artistry.
- Performance: Maserati vehicles are equipped with powerful engines and advanced chassis technology, delivering exhilarating driving experiences.
- Technology: Maserati is at the forefront of automotive technology, offering features like advanced driver assistance systems, electric vehicles, and connected car technology.
Where can I get a Maserati car in Thailand?
Lexus LS
The Lexus LS, a flagship luxury sedan, is renowned for its elegant design, advanced technology, and exceptional comfort. As part of the Lexus brand, the LS embodies the Japanese automaker’s commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation.
|Lexus LS
|Design
|Performance
|Unique point
|Price
|Lexus LS
|Elegant and sophisticated sedan
|Powerful and refined performance
|Luxurious interior and advanced technology
|6,000,000 – 8,000,000 THB
|Lexus LS F Sport
|Sporty and dynamic version
|More aggressive styling and enhanced performance
|For drivers who seek a blend of luxury and sportiness
|7,000,000 – 9,000,000 THB
|Lexus LS Hybrid
|Hybrid version with electric motor
|Efficient performance and long-range
|For environmentally-conscious drivers seeking luxury
|7,000,000 – 9,000,000 THB
|Lexus LS Limousine
|Extended wheelbase version
|More spacious rear cabin for enhanced comfort
|Ideal for chauffeur-driven executives
|8,000,000 – 10,000,000 THB
Reasons for Lexus LS’s popularity:
- Brand Reputation: Lexus has a strong reputation for producing high-quality, reliable, and luxurious vehicles.
- Design: The Lexus LS features a sleek and modern design, often setting trends in the automotive industry.
- Technology: The LS is packed with advanced features, including driver assistance systems, infotainment technology, and a luxurious interior.
- Performance: The LS offers a comfortable and refined driving experience, thanks to its powerful engines and advanced suspension system.
Where can I get a Lexus LS car in Thailand?
Aston Martin DB11
The Aston Martin DB11 is a luxury sports car that embodies the British brand’s iconic design, powerful engines, and rich heritage. Known for its sleek lines, handcrafted interiors, and exhilarating performance, the DB11 has captivated drivers worldwide.
|Aston Martin DB11
|Design
|Performance
|Unique point
|Price
|Aston Martin DB11
|Elegant and sporty coupe
|Powerful and refined performance
|Luxurious interior and handcrafted details
|10,000,000 – 12,000,000 THB
|Aston Martin DB11 Volante
|Convertible version with stylish top
|Powerful and refined performance
|Luxurious interior and open-top driving experience
|11,000,000 – 13,000,000 THB
|Aston Martin DB11 AMR
|High-performance version with enhanced power
|Exceptional acceleration and handling
|For drivers seeking ultimate performance
|13,000,000 – 15,000,000 THB
|Aston Martin DB11 AMR Volante
|The convertible version of the AMR
|Powerful and agile performance
|Luxurious interior and open-top driving experience
|14,000,000 – 16,000,000 THB
Reasons for Aston Martin DB11’s popularity:
- Design: The DB11 features a timeless and elegant design, often setting trends in the automotive industry.
- Performance: Equipped with powerful engines and advanced chassis technology, the DB11 offers a thrilling driving experience.
- Technology: Aston Martin has incorporated modern technology into the DB11, including driver assistance systems and infotainment features.
Where can I get an Aston Martin DB11 car in Thailand?
Comparison of top luxury car models
|Model
|Engine Power (HP)
|Interior features
|Price Range (THB)
|Unique Selling Points
|BMW 7 Series
|335-660
|Leather seats, advanced infotainment system, panoramic sunroof
|5,000,000 – 8,000,000
|Advanced driver assistance systems, luxurious interior, powerful engines
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class
|362-621
|Leather seats, advanced infotainment system, panoramic sunroof
|5,000,000 – 8,000,000
|Cutting-edge technology, luxurious interior, comfortable ride
|Rolls-Royce Ghost
|563
|Leather seats, advanced infotainment system, panoramic sunroof
|20,000,000+
|Exquisite craftsmanship, opulent interior, unparalleled luxury
|Bentley Continental GT
|542-626
|Leather seats, advanced infotainment system, panoramic sunroof
|20,000,000+
|Powerful engines, luxurious interior, bespoke customisation options
|Jaguar XJ
|275-470
|Leather seats, advanced infotainment system, panoramic sunroof
|2,500,000 – 3,500,000
|Stylish design, powerful engines, advanced technology
|Audi A8
|340-600
|Leather seats, advanced infotainment system, panoramic sunroof
|4,500,000 – 6,500,000
|Advanced technology, luxurious interior, comfortable ride
|Porsche Panamera
|330-620
|Leather seats, advanced infotainment system, panoramic sunroof
|5,000,000 – 8,000,000
|Powerful engines, sporty design, advanced technology
|Maserati Quattroporte
|350-580
|Leather seats, advanced infotainment system, panoramic sunroof
|5,000,000 – 8,000,000
|Italian design, powerful engines, luxurious interior
|Aston Martin DB11
|527
|Leather seats, advanced infotainment system, panoramic sunroof
|7,000,000 – 10,000,000
|Iconic design, powerful engines, luxurious interior
|Lexus LS
|315-467
|Leather seats, advanced infotainment system, panoramic sunroof
|4,500,000 – 6,500,000
|Reliable, comfortable, and technologically advanced
As you consider your next luxury car purchase, keep in mind factors like price, import taxes, and the availability of service centres. Evaluating financing options, resale value, and eco-friendly models can also guide you in making an informed decision.