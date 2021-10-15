Guides
5 Thai cooking classes in Phuket
Besides the stunning beaches, jaw-dropping scenery, magical sunsets, and luxurious resorts, if there’s one thing you should enjoy in Phuket, it’s Thai cuisine. Made with generations-old recipes and packed with herbs and spices, Thai cuisine is widely known worldwide for its mouthwatering and interesting tastes. And if you love Thai food, there’s no better way to experience Phuket than to learn how to cook delicious local Thai cuisine! The island is full of great cooking classes to teach you the tricks of the trade. They offer everything to help you learn the real taste of Thailand, from adventures to the local markets and scouting Thai ingredients to the preparation and the cooking process.
So, if you want to learn how to cook your favourite Thai food, here are some of the best cooking schools you should pick.
1. Blue Elephant Cooking Class
Blue Elephant Cooking Class is part of the famous Blue Elephant restaurant. It’s the place to go if you want to learn how to cook traditional Thai dishes with knowledgeable local instructors. The morning classes include a walk to a local market, where you can learn all about Thai ingredients and how they’re used in the local cuisine. While the afternoon classes usually don’t include a trip to the market, you’ll still get to learn all about Thai herbs, spices, vegetables, fruits, and other ingredients that are commonly used in Thai cuisine. You’ll cook a five-course meal, including an appetiser, soup, main dish, side dish, and dessert.
The class is taught in a century-old Sino-Portuguese mansion in Phuket Old Town. You’ll be given a booklet containing the recipes for the meals and have your own working station. Afterwards, you can relax and try all the dishes you’ve made in the elegant dining room.
Opening hours: Open daily from 9.00 am to 10.30 pm.
Address: 96 Krabi Road, Talat Nuea, Muang, Phuket 83000, Thailand.
2. Phuket Thai Cooking Academy
Located near Kathu Waterfall in a residential area between Phuket Town and Patong Beach, Phuket Thai Cooking Academy is a bit of a hidden gem. This Thai cooking school offers professional hands-on classes for beginners, advanced cooking classes, private classes, and specialist vegetarian classes. Besides teaching you how to make Thai cuisines like tom yum goong and som tam, they’ll help you learn some important techniques in Thai cooking, like making curry pastes and coconut milk from scratch. In addition, they also provide team building and fruit carving events.
Both half-day and full-day classes are taught in a comfortable and scenic school. The classes are available in English, Chinese, and Thai. Along with learning Thailand’s most popular food, Phuket Thai Cooking Academy also provide free transportation, certificate of achievement, and recipes.
Opening hours: Monday – Saturday from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm.
Address: 81/23 Soi Chang, Kathu, Phuket 83120, Thailand.
3. Phuket Thai Cooking Class by VJ
Phuket Thai Cooking Class by VJ is another popular Thai cooking school in Phuket. An expert in Thai cooking will teach you how to cook 3 Thai dishes in a 3-hour class. If you join the morning classes, you’ll also have the chance to join a market tour and learn more about the different ingredients used in Thai cuisine. The courses can be tailored to suit your dietary needs, such as vegan or gluten-free dishes. Along with learning how to cook popular Thai dishes, you’ll also learn the best ways to make Thai curry paste with a mortar and pestle.
Phuket Thai Cooking Class by VJ is also available for children. Children aged 10 and above are provided with their own cooking station. On the other hand, younger kids are welcome to learn for free. Located in Kata Beach, the cooking school offers free transport for those who stay in Kata, Karon, Chalong Circle, or Patong.
Opening hours: Open daily from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm.
Address: 90/19 Moobaan Kasemsap Khoktanod Road, Karon, Mueang Phuket District 83100, Thailand.
4. Organic Thai Cooking School
Organic Thai Cooking School offers fun, informative, and intimate courses on how to prepare and cook some of the most delicious Thai dishes. As the name suggests, the cooking school uses as many organic ingredients as possible. The classes include a market tour where you can get an authentic look into Thai culture. You’ll also get a chance to wander around their organic garden farm, where they grow lots of vegetables totally pesticide-free.
The classes in Organic Thai Cooking School are small, with a maximum of 3 students. You can choose to try cooking many different Thai dishes, such as tom kha gai and pork salad. Vegans and vegetarians are welcome as well.
Opening hours: Open daily from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.
Address: 76/3 Moo 2 Phuket, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand.
5. Pum Thai Cooking School
Pum Thai Cooking School is all about simplicity. They show you the easy ways to make traditional Thai dishes using only fresh and natural ingredients available in most countries around the world. Thus, you don’t really need any basic knowledge or skills to start the class. The teachers will thoroughly explain all of the ingredients and teach you all the cooking processes in a very simple way.
You can choose from over 40 Thai dishes to cook, including noodles, curries, stir-fries, and soups. The classes are small to ensure a highly personalised experience. At the end of the class, you’ll receive a recipe book and a certificate.
Opening hours: Monday – Saturday from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm.
Address: 66 Nanai Rd, Pa Tong, Kathu Phuket Phuket 83150, Thailand
These cooking schools let you take home the tricks of Thailand’s culinary trade – so you can always cook your favourite Thai dishes wherever you are in the world.
For more cooking classes in Thailand, read our article on the top cooking classes in Thailand.
