New Thai booze laws and pink pineapple | Good Morning Thailand

New Thai alcohol laws on the way so home breweries and ‘draft’ and boutique brews will be legal in the future. Also pink pineapples and why they are banned in Thailand. Finally the TAT and wanting to spend 100 million baht for advertising. We’ve got a much cheaper alternative that will bring in a lot more tourists for the TAT!

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.