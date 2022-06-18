5 incredible new hotels in Koh Samui worth packing your bags for

Like other tourist areas in Thailand, Koh Samui is slowly awakening from its pandemic-induced slumber. With its breathtaking white-sandy beaches and crystal clear waters, the island invites you to enjoy a memorable summer full of sun. And why not stay in one of Koh Samui’s newly opened hotels to get the freshest views? Here are some of the best new hotels in Koh Samui that you have to try in 2022!

Top 5 new hotels in Koh Samui for 2022

Some have opened since mid-2021, while others have just started welcoming guests. However, all offer the ultimate comfort and style.

1. The Flow Samui Beach Resort

Pricing: 2,999 – 5,128 Baht per night.

Address: 49, 35 M.1, Mae Nam, Amphoe Ko Samui, Surat Thani 84330.

Located in the heart of Maenam, The Flow Samui Beach Resort opened its doors to tourists in March 2022 to much anticipation. The rooms are tastefully decorated with a combination of modern luxury and laid-back tropical vibes. Choose from the spacious pool view bedroom or wake up to the sparkling sea in the ocean view bedroom. If you’re in need of a hideaway, you can be sure to find your zen here since each room has a private terrace with sunbeds and direct access to the pool.

Furthermore, the resort is situated right by the beach. Thus, you can spend your days lying around on the sand, working on your tan, or taking a dip in the calm ocean. Craving for some delicious food and refreshing drinks? Head to the Flow restaurant and try their fantastic menus while watching the waves. Since the restaurant has an open-air seating area, you can basically dine under the stars.

2. U Samui

Pricing: 3,626 – 14,353 Baht per night.

Address: 86 Moo4 Bo Put, Surat Thani 84320.

Opened in late 2021, the U Samui boasts 51 beautiful guest rooms, pool villas, and suites. Thanks to its incredible location on Bangrak Beach, it’s perfect for any traveller looking to completely immerse themselves in serenity. Surrounded by natural beauty and has direct access to the beach, it offers a retreat from the bustle of metropolitan life.

The hotel itself is sure to lift your spirits. The interior is meticulously styled and airy, with wooden accents and luxury linen complementing the resort’s clean and modern architecture. Need to take a break? Relax in the lovely pool or watch the ocean from your sunbed. Want to sample some mouthwatering food? Head to the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Hiwa Kai Kitchen & Bar.

3. Hyatt Regency Koh Samui

Pricing: 6,884 – 23,134 Baht per night.

Address: 99/11 Moo 5, North Chaweng, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320.

With the mesmerising ocean along the rocky coastline and the lush Yang Na and coconut trees surrounding the hotel, Hyatt Regency Koh Samui is the perfect beachfront oasis. With luxury suites, oceanfront pool villa, and presidential pool villa, it boasts the best modern design. Spacious living areas, giant bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and balconies are just some of the features you can expect.

In addition to the fantastic rooms, the hotel boasts six freeform pools cascading to the beach. It’s heaven for those who love swimming. You can spend your days hopping from the lap pool, sunken pool, plunge pool, party pool with a fountain, or the pool by the beach reserved for adults. Travelling with kids? There’s also a kids’ pool with a slide!

4. Kimpton Kitalay

Pricing: 6,797 – 62,475 Baht per night.

Address: 10/79 Moo 5, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320.

Opening its doors for the first time in December 2021, Kimpton Kitalay is ready to make your dream tropical holiday come true. Sitting on Choeng Mon Beach, this seafront resort boasts easy access to the white sands and clear, blue waters. With a captivating fusion of contemporary design and traditional accents, the resort is synonymous with opulence.

Each luxurious room is soaked in natural sunlight and plenty of fresh air thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that open out to the charming private balcony. There are also private oceanfront pool villas if you’re looking for more space and privacy. In addition, this pet-friendly resort has the only Olympic-sized swimming pool in Koh Samui. Finally, bliss out with a relaxing massage in the resort’s incredible spa.

5. Aura Samui Best Beach

Pricing: 2,338 – 5,610 Baht per night.

Address: 125 Moo 3, (near Hin-Ta Hin Yai, Maret, Surat Thani 84310.

For more affordable luxury, the Aura Samui Best Beach can be a great option. Located in Lamai, the hotel is only a few steps away from the famous Grandfather’s Grandmother’s Rocks. The spacious rooms boast the perfect balance between exotic island living and homely-yet-luxurious style. A glittering pool sits at the heart of the hotel, surrounded by a lush tropical garden.

In the early afternoons, many guests find themselves swimming in the pool or taking a dip in the ocean. If you prefer to stay dry, you can relax your eyes and your mind in the green garden or laze around on the private beach. There’s also an on-site restaurant serving delectable dining options. And if you do decide to venture out, the hotel is surrounded by incredible restaurants and famous tourist attractions.

Ready to spend your summer in style? Go book your stay at these incredible new hotels in Koh Samui!

