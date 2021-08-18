Koh Samui’s 5 most popular hotels

Visiting the tropical island of Koh Samui definitely offers an escape from the normal hustle and bustle of daily life. Here, you can relax, unwind and recharge while on white, sandy beaches. As the island is the largest in the Gulf of Thailand, it features many things to do and see for locals and tourists alike. Here, we show you the 5 most popular hotels on Koh Samui.

5 Of Koh Samui’s Most Popular Hotels

1. Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand (SHA Plus+)

For a truly exotic escape with the backdrop of a beautiful, tropical island, staying here is an unparalleled experience. Located in Koh Samui, this luxury resort is set upon powdery white sand, with coconut groves abound. Guests here can definitely relax at the Secret Garden Spa, and have a delicious meal at the Koh Thai Kitchen.

The resort’s hillside luxury villas also feature a private balcony, tropical decor and a majestic infinity pool. Moreover, the resort has free breakfast and a kids’ club that make it great for families who want to experience the island in style. Visitors can also play tennis at the on-site tennis court or rally against each other in a friendly game at the hotel’s game room. This is definitely the place to visit if you are looking for uncompromising luxury on the beautiful island of Koh Samui.

Facilities: Hot tub, steam room, sauna, fitness centre, pool, spa, garden, free breakfast, library, kids’ club, tennis court and game room.

Pricing: 14,108 – 186,797 Baht.

Address: 219 Moo 5, Angthong, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140.

2. W Koh Samui (SHA Plus+)

Just a 5 minute drive to Bo Phut Pier, this luxurious hotel has all the right amenities making it one of the most popular on the island. Moreover, the hotel is close to the Big Buddha statue and the famous Fisherman’s Village, offering plenty of shopping and dining. Located on the hilltop the W is nestled between Maenam and Bo Phut and features 74 private pool villas that overlook pristine beaches.

With ultra chic and cutting edge designs, the W is loaded with amazing decor. Each room has silk lamps and designer furnishings that emit total relaxation. Furthermore, it is easy to experience ultimate serenity by lounging at the large pool or having a spa treatment at the W Bliss Spa.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, steam room, sauna, yoga room, tennis court, restaurants, bar, free breakfast

Pricing: 14,500 baht-139,500 baht

Address: 4/1 Moo 1 Tambol Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

3. Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort (SHA Plus+)

Anantara Lawana is conveniently located in the bustling Chaweng district. However, the impression given by the atmosphere is that of a private Thai home. The hotel also features all the expected amenities of a hotel of its scale, including an extra-large bathroom. Guests here can also enjoy the on-site activities such as horseback riding and fitness centre.

Kids can also have fun at the kids’ club while parents can have a rest. Furthermore, the resort features a hot tub and steam room for ultimate unwinding after a long day of fun in the sun. Each room here features a private plunge pool and a shaded terrace. Great for families, the resort caters to children and even offers a free daily breakfast.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, pool, library, kids’ club, horseback riding, bar, restaurants, free breakfast, hot tub, steam room

Pricing: 6,370 baht-29,480 baht

Address: 92/1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

4. Banyan Tree Samui (SHA Plus+)

The Banyan Tree Samui is a great resort for families as it offers a kids’ club that includes all kinds of games. Moreover, the little ones can enjoy traditional Thai dances, arts and crafts, and a separate children’s pool. The kids’ pool also features a fish fountain and seating area for parents, complete with umbrellas.

Additionally, the hotel offers a game room with Jenga, playing cards and other fun activities. Kids can also enjoy just running around outside in the large lawn with a football or playing table tennis. Moreover, kayaks, snorkelling, and stand-up paddling are offered for free. Upon arriving, kids can feel extra special with a welcome toy and nightly goodies. Aside from the kids’ amenities, the Banyan Tree is a great getaway for couples as it features an elegant spa, hot tub, steam room, and sauna.

Facilities: Pool, kids’ club, library, sauna, steam room, hot tub, spa, massage, snorkelling, game room, hot tub and free breakfast

Pricing: 10,109 – 32,578 Baht

Address: 99/9 Moo 4, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

5. SALA Samui Choengmon Beach (SHA Plus+)

A truly world-class resort located in Choeng Mon Beach, the SALA is renowned for its elegance. SALA Samui is just 10 minutes from Samui airport, Fisherman’s Village and Chaweng’s shopping and nightlife. The resort blends traditional Thai architecture with modern facilities and amenities with the staff offering truly professional service to guests.

The property itself is set upon 80 metres of a white, sandy beach, making it the ultimate tropical escape. Most rooms feature a private swimming pool and open-air bathrooms and showers in lush garden. Furthermore, each suite is equipped with SALA signature toiletries. Adult guests can enjoy the award-winning spa and the state-of-the-art fitness centre. Additionally, the yoga room, steam room and spa offer an exquisite calming experience for guests.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, steam room, yoga room, sauna, pool, library, bar, restaurants, hot tub, free breakfast

Pricing: 4,940 baht-20,837 baht

Address: 10/9 Moo 5, Baan Plai Laem, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

These 5 hotels offer plenty of amenities while being in great locations on Koh Samui. Here, visitors can take advantage of the private pools and beaches while slumbering away in plush bedding at night. With many offering free breakfasts and award-winning spas, these hotels are definitely popular for a reason.

