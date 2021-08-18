Connect with us

Best of

Koh Samui’s 5 most popular hotels

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Sala Hospitality Group

Visiting the tropical island of Koh Samui definitely offers an escape from the normal hustle and bustle of daily life. Here, you can relax, unwind and recharge while on white, sandy beaches. As the island is the largest in the Gulf of Thailand, it features many things to do and see for locals and tourists alike. Here, we show you the 5 most popular hotels on Koh Samui.

5 Of Koh Samui’s Most Popular Hotels

1. Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand (SHA Plus+)

For a truly exotic escape with the backdrop of a beautiful, tropical island, staying here is an unparalleled experience. Located in Koh Samui, this luxury resort is set upon powdery white sand, with coconut groves abound. Guests here can definitely relax at the Secret Garden Spa, and have a delicious meal at the Koh Thai Kitchen.

The resort’s hillside luxury villas also feature a private balcony, tropical decor and a majestic infinity pool. Moreover, the resort has free breakfast and a kids’ club that make it great for families who want to experience the island in style. Visitors can also play tennis at the on-site tennis court or rally against each other in a friendly game at the hotel’s game room. This is definitely the place to visit if you are looking for uncompromising luxury on the beautiful island of Koh Samui.

Facilities: Hot tub, steam room, sauna, fitness centre, pool, spa, garden, free breakfast, library, kids’ club, tennis court and game room.

Pricing: 14,108 – 186,797 Baht.

Address: 219 Moo 5, Angthong, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140.

Thailand 5-Star Luxury Beach Resort | Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui

2. W Koh Samui (SHA Plus+)

Just a 5 minute drive to Bo Phut Pier, this luxurious hotel has all the right amenities making it one of the most popular on the island. Moreover, the hotel is close to the Big Buddha statue and the famous Fisherman’s Village, offering plenty of shopping and dining. Located on the hilltop the W is nestled between Maenam and Bo Phut and features 74 private pool villas that overlook pristine beaches.

With ultra chic and cutting edge designs, the W is loaded with amazing decor. Each room has silk lamps and designer furnishings that emit total relaxation. Furthermore, it is easy to experience ultimate serenity by lounging at the large pool or having a spa treatment at the W Bliss Spa.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, steam room, sauna, yoga room, tennis court, restaurants, bar, free breakfast

Pricing: 14,500 baht-139,500 baht

Address: 4/1 Moo 1 Tambol Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

W Koh Samui, Koh Samui, Thailand - Compare Deals

W Koh Samui

3. Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort (SHA Plus+)

Anantara Lawana is conveniently located in the bustling Chaweng district. However, the impression given by the atmosphere is that of a private Thai home. The hotel also features all the expected amenities of a hotel of its scale, including an extra-large bathroom. Guests here can also enjoy the on-site activities such as horseback riding and fitness centre.

Kids can also have fun at the kids’ club while parents can have a rest. Furthermore, the resort features a hot tub and steam room for ultimate unwinding after a long day of fun in the sun. Each room here features a private plunge pool and a shaded terrace. Great for families, the resort caters to children and even offers a free daily breakfast.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, pool, library, kids’ club, horseback riding, bar, restaurants, free breakfast, hot tub, steam room

Pricing: 6,370 baht-29,480 baht

Address: 92/1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Koh Samui Resort | Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort

Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort

4. Banyan Tree Samui (SHA Plus+)

The Banyan Tree Samui is a great resort for families as it offers a kids’ club that includes all kinds of games. Moreover, the little ones can enjoy traditional Thai dances, arts and crafts, and a separate children’s pool. The kids’ pool also features a fish fountain and seating area for parents, complete with umbrellas.

Additionally, the hotel offers a game room with Jenga, playing cards and other fun activities. Kids can also enjoy just running around outside in the large lawn with a football or playing table tennis. Moreover, kayaks, snorkelling, and stand-up paddling are offered for free. Upon arriving, kids can feel extra special with a welcome toy and nightly goodies. Aside from the kids’ amenities, the Banyan Tree is a great getaway for couples as it features an elegant spa, hot tub, steam room, and sauna.

Facilities: Pool, kids’ club, library, sauna, steam room, hot tub, spa, massage, snorkelling, game room, hot tub and free breakfast

Pricing: 10,109 – 32,578 Baht

Address: 99/9 Moo 4, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Megatix - Banyan Tree Samui - Festive Season Special Offer

Banyan Tree Samui

5. SALA Samui Choengmon Beach (SHA Plus+)

A truly world-class resort located in Choeng Mon Beach, the SALA is renowned for its elegance. SALA Samui is just 10 minutes from Samui airport, Fisherman’s Village and Chaweng’s shopping and nightlife. The resort blends traditional Thai architecture with modern facilities and amenities with the staff offering truly professional service to guests.

The property itself is set upon 80 metres of a white, sandy beach, making it the ultimate tropical escape. Most rooms feature a private swimming pool and open-air bathrooms and showers in lush garden. Furthermore, each suite is equipped with SALA signature toiletries. Adult guests can enjoy the award-winning spa and the state-of-the-art fitness centre. Additionally, the yoga room, steam room and spa offer an exquisite calming experience for guests.

Facilities: Salon, fitness centre, spa, steam room, yoga room, sauna, pool, library, bar, restaurants, hot tub, free breakfast

Pricing: 4,940 baht-20,837 baht

Address: 10/9 Moo 5, Baan Plai Laem, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

SALA Samui Chaweng Beach Resort (SHA Plus+), Koh Samui | 2021 Updated Prices, Deals

SALA Samui Choengmon Beach

These 5 hotels offer plenty of amenities while being in great locations on Koh Samui. Here, visitors can take advantage of the private pools and beaches while slumbering away in plush bedding at night. With many offering free breakfasts and award-winning spas, these hotels are definitely popular for a reason.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Best of16 seconds ago

Koh Samui’s 5 most popular hotels
World29 mins ago

Snake pops out of Australian grocery store shelf, local woman helps catch and release reptile
World37 mins ago

Ban lifted on longan fruit to China over mealybugs

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand39 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Millions of Vax on the way, BKK daughter jailed for 12 years | August 18
Thailand44 mins ago

Police raid birthday party at Bangkok resort, arrest 28 people
Thailand1 hour ago

Thief steals 4 trees valued at 18,500 baht from Sa Kaeo home
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides1 hour ago

How to plan the perfect trip to Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Hospitals face alleged favouritism in distribution of vaccines
Thailand2 hours ago

Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 20,515 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Buri Ram grandmother accidentally gets 2 Covid vaccine doses in 1 day
Phuket4 hours ago

Family of Phuket murder suspect does not plan to request bail
Thailand5 hours ago

GMT | Mating macaques in Hua Hin, Phuket adds extra checks at border | August 18
Thailand6 hours ago

18 arrested at Bang Lamung birthday party, ecstasy seized
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Massage businesses file class action suit against government over Covid restrictions
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending