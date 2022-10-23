Guides
5 fun brunch spots in Phuket worth planning the weekend around
Weekends are for indulgence. And what better way to spend it than having a leisurely brunch with the people you love, followed by a sun-soaked lounge by the beach? From free-flow seafood and bottomless drinks to more healthy options, numerous restaurants in Phuket offer a delicious brunch menu that’ll ensure you’re getting the most out of this sacred meal. So, let’s dive into the best brunch spots in Phuket!
The Vijitt Resort Phuket
Opening Hours: Sunday Brunch – Sunday, 12:00 – 15:00
Address: 16 Moo 2, Viset Road, Rawai, Muang, Phuket 83130
Sunday brunch by the beach with a refreshing ocean breeze, live music, expansive mouthwatering buffet food, and free-flow soft drinks — all for only 999 THB? Sign us up! You can enjoy all those and so much more at the Vijitt Resort Phuket. From the fresh salad and cheese station to cold cuts, seafood on ice and live BBQ station, it’s hard to decide where to start. There are also perfectly curated international hot dishes, live cooking stations, as well as Sashimi and deep-fried stations for the kids — the options here seem to go on forever. And then there’s dessert. Oh, the dessert; you can feast on seasonal fresh fruits, chocolate fountains, cakes, pastries, ice creams, and so much more!
As you’d expect, everything is fresh, and the quality is unparalleled. Moreover, the attentive staff always make sure that you’re having the best time. The atmosphere? Unbeatable. And did we mention pool and Kids Club access are included too? Cue all-day lazing by the impressive infinity-edge pool. Note that the 999 THB offer is only valid until 31 October 2022, so book your seat now.
Feelsion Cafe Brunch Phuket
Opening Hours: Thursday – Tuesday, 10:30 – 18:00
Address: 445 1 Phuket Rd, Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000
If your idea of a perfect brunch is savouring mouthwatering Thai food in a beautiful but unusual cafe, then you’ll want to pay a visit to Feelsion Cafe. Located in Phuket Town, the cafe has an artsy-industrial vibe with vintage decorations and tall windows that makes it extra bright and airy. You won’t find a buffer spread here, but rather, a delicious selection of a la carte Thai-inspired menu. The plating and presentation are amazing, but the taste is always the star of the show. Don’t forget to end your meal with desserts. You can choose from an array of beautiful cakes, ice cream, and everything in between. Yum!
Seafood at Trisara Brunch Phuket
Opening Hours: Sunday Jazz Brunch – Sunday, 12:00 – 16:00
Address: 60/1 Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Phuket 83110
The beachfront Seafood at Trisara is, without doubt, one of Phuket’s very best for an indulgent Sunday brunch sesh. You’re beyond spoilt for choice at this fantastic hotel. The curated menu includes everything from fresh seafood to a live BBQ station. But that’s not all. The food counter also has an impressive patisserie section, where you can find all kinds of top-quality pastries. And then there are all kinds of refreshing beverages, such as artisanally crafted Bloody Marys, Sangria, and ice chocolate.
Dive into the scrummy giant prawns and juicy roasted meats while watching the sparkling ocean right in front of you. All of this is serenaded by fantastic live Jazz and the melody of waves tumbling onto shore, which really sets the atmosphere for a perfect Sunday. The Sunday Jazz Brunch at Trisara starts from 2,600++ THB per person for food only. For special occasions, or when you just want to be extra, you can add a bottle of wine (3,200++ THB per person) or champagne (3,900++ THB).
Pure Vegan Heaven
Opening Hours: Monday – Saturday, 08:30 – 18:00
Address: 10, 120 M.5 Soi Ta-iad, Chalong, Phuket, 83000
If healthy, fresh, and plant-based brunch is what you’re looking for, then Pure Vegan Heaven Phuket is for you. True to its name, the restaurant is a haven for vegans, vegetarians, plant-based eaters, and foodies who are just looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle. At this cosy restaurant at Soi Ta-iad, the entire menu is centred around healthy but delicious food. You can find fruit smoothies, detoxing juices, quinoa bowls, vegan burgers, wraps, gluten-free pasta, and some oh-so-sweet cakes.
The interior is simple but chic, with a laid-back vibe that makes it even more lovable. Whether you choose to enjoy your tasty vegan wraps on the bamboo dining tables or on the dining benches on the patio overlooking lush greenery, you’re sure to have a breezy brunch here.
Café Del Mar Phuket Brunch Phuket
Opening Hours: Sunday Brunch – Sunday, 12:00 -16:00
Address:118/19, Kamala, Kathu District, Phuket
Sunday is always a fun day at Café Del Mar Phuket. The Sunday Brunch here is where you can sample all kinds of delicious food until you’re too full to stand up – wine included! Graze your way through the menu and start with the carefully curated cold cuts & cheese or salad. Don’t miss out on the Tex-Mex cuisine and roast beef rib eye as well. And the cold seafood! All fresh, you can almost taste the ocean.
Indulge in your delicious brunch with friends and family while enjoying chilled beats by their resident DJs. And once you’re done munching, you can take a refreshing dip in the pool, cosy up in one of the cabanas, or soak up the sun in a sunbed until sunset swings around. Now that’s what a fun Sunday is all about!
Whether you’re just brunching it up with your gal pals, heading out with your special someone for a brunch date, or taking your parents out for a leisurely meal, there should be something on this list that will tickle your fancy. Get ready to eat and sip your lazy weekends away!
For more restaurants recommendations, take a look at our article on the best beachfront restaurants in Phuket.
