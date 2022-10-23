Missing Russian woman may be lost at sea

While the 53 year old woman reported missing from her hotel in Phuket yesterday still has not been found, more information about the case has been revealed. New details suggest that the Russian woman with a memory condition may be lost at sea.

Authorities updated that the woman reported missing yesterday was last seen around 10am yesterday. She left her room and headed to Nai Thon Beach with a few friends. But at 11am her friends went back to their rooms without her, as she had gone for a swim in the sea.

She swam alone and when she still hadn’t returned to her room at noon, her friends called her phone but no one answered. They accessed her room and found her mobile phone was still in the room. After waiting a few more hours for her to return, The Phuket Express reports they went searching around 4pm, fearing the woman had gone missing.

It was then that they found her shoes and towel, still left on the beach from when the Russian woman went into the sea alone that morning. They contacted the police for help.

Elena Rusradchenko, the 53 year old Russian woman, has been known to have some memory issues so Phuket area police are on high alert trying to locate her in case her disappearance was caused by some sort of medical or mental health issue. So far authorities have not turned up any sign of her or information as to the whereabouts of the missing woman.

A collaborative effort has been launched by various authorities to find the missing woman. The Phuket Tourist Police and the Sakoo Police have been aided by other various search groups. They’ve searched on land and in the sea so far to no avail.

Authorities in Phuket have released an infographic with some CCTV photos of the Russian woman before she went missing and a range of phone numbers to call for anyone who has seen her or has any information as to her whereabouts. The sign is in Thai, but translated to English it reads:

Traveler Lost Nai Thon Beach area on Thursday 20 October 2022 Ms Elena Rusradchenko (pictured) Age 53 years, Russian nationality REPORT Sakoo district administration 076 328 146 or 082 535 0069

Police station 076 328 121

Sirinat National Park 076 328 226

Central District Office 076 311 046

Phuket Tourist Police 076 223 891

Phuket Tourism and Sports Office 076 327 100

Tourism Authority of Thailand Phuket Office 076 221 036