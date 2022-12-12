Technology
It’s Bank of the Future for Thai consumers
A survey revealed that Thai consumers are quite happy to go “Bank of the Future” to share personal data to get a better digital banking experience. An encouraging sign given e-commerce platform Shopee announced a permanent end to purchases made by bank payment after a Thai customer was hacked via Shopee and lost tens of thousands of baht from a bank account linked to the app.
Technology consultancy group Capco found almost 90% of 900 respondents living in Bangkok want more efficient online banking services, reported Bangkok Post.
The “Bank of the Future” report revealed the number is the highest among the five markets in Asia-Pacific, compared with 87% in Malaysia and 77% in Singapore.
The report found that accessibility, personalisation and customer support are important factors for Thai respondents.
About 62% revealed they prefer mobile apps as a way to improve their digital experience.
The report revealed about 85% of Thais respondents access financial services via mobile phones, according to a survey of 4,889 respondents in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.
Thai users also preferred an all-in-one digital service, with 76% wanting financial platforms to provide one-stop services.
Head of Capco Thailand Chulayuth Lochotinan believes Thailand has reached a turning point in digital banking.
“Our survey highlights the rising popularity of mobile banking apps and reveals a strong propensity for consumers in Thailand to share their data in exchange for more individually tailored services.
“The research found 82% of Thai respondents wanted to see more personalised insights for their financial services, with more than half willing to share and have their data collected by service providers, while 30% are open to considering the proposal.
“That figure is the highest among the markets surveyed in terms of agreeing to unlock personal data for individually tailored financial products, compared with 29% in the Greater Bay Area, 28% in Malaysia, 22% in Hong Kong and 17% in Singapore.
“The top four data sets Thai respondents would consent to sharing are social media profiles (50%), fitness or health tests (49%), location (47%) and loan and credit history (45%).”
The report also uncovered that Thais believe customer support is a significant factor in improving their online banking experience. About 69% said they would use a financial service if they got better customer support, whereas 49% would like service providers to have chatbots for real-time assistance.
James Arnett, Capco’s managing partner for Asia-Pacific, said digital-savvy, mobile-oriented consumers play a key role in reshaping banks’ priorities and the wider banking ecosystem.
“New technologies grant consumers unprecedented freedom to choose how they engage with banks, access more personalised services, and see a complete view of all their finances.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
It’s Bank of the Future for Thai consumers
Jealous husband shoots his wife before committing suicide
Elevate and enjoy 2023 with an offer at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Patong deckchair touts must double capacity to survive
Two of four robbers still missing after gold shop shooting
Demon drink – new kid on the block kills neighbour with stick
Boat catches fire while anchored at Phuket marina
Tourism milestone: Thailand celebrates 10 millionth visitor
Not holding water – Phuket authorities blameless for floods
South African man on 6-month overstay couldn’t afford to get home
Cambodian assault victim – ex-wife of Australian boss denies involvement
Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Fine Dining with a Phuket View | Amari Phuket
Coconut farmers fight back with monkey-free certificates
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
VIDEO: Policeman fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
-
Hot News3 days ago
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
-
Phuket3 days ago
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
-
Expats3 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Crime2 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
-
Crime3 days ago
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand