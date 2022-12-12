Connect with us

Crime

Jealous husband shoots his wife before committing suicide

A jealous husband with mental health issues shot and killed his wife yesterday morning because he suspected her of having an affair before turning the gun on himself in the Kabin Buri district.

Police were called to a house at 4.50am in Moo 1 village in tambon Lat Takhian after shots were heard coming from the house of a young couple.

Pol Lt Col Nanthapol Khunlakhon, chief investigator at Sa Bua Police station, and an emergency services team dashed to the house and discovered the dead body of Jenjira Nuangnakchak in the bedroom of the couple’s one-storey house residence. The 22 year old woman had a bullet wound to the right temple of her head.

The dead woman’s husband, Jirawat Chitwin, was lying by her side. The 21 year old man had a head wound and was holding a .38 pistol in his right hand.

Jirawat’s father, Chamlong Chitwin, told police he heard two gunshots and his five-year-old granddaughter crying at about 4.50am. He went into the house to find his son and his wife lying in a pool of blood.

Jirawat was still alive when the emergency services arrived and was rushed to Kabin Buri Hospital, where he later died because of his injuries.

Chamlong told reporters that his son was mentally ill and had accused his wife of having an affair with another man. He suspects Jirawat shot his wife out of jealousy before taking his own life.

A police investigation is ongoing.

There have been several similar incidents this year where an abusive, jealous husband murdered his wife before committing suicide.

In October a man killed his wife in the car park of a condominium in Bangkok before later committing suicide at his house in the southern province of Pattalung.

  • If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

 

 

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

