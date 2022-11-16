Connect with us

Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!

Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, Gazza day! English speaking skills not up to scratch? Why not employ former England, Newcastle United, and Tottenham football legend Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne?

Believe it or not, Gazza was once employed by his former club Newcastle to act as an interpreter for Brazilian star Mirandinha, who could not speak a word of English when he arrived at the club back in the late 1980s. As you can imagine, there were lots of fun and frolics at the expense of the Brazilian international. He was teaching Mirandinha the days of the week and told him Wednesday, was Wankday. He also showed him how to order a coffee at the club training ground, by telling the barista to f*ck off! That was the phrase for “a coffee, please.”

Gazza’s antics off the pitch were as legendary as they were on it for several clubs including Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough, and Everton, as well as the aforementioned above. As a player he led Spurs to FA Cup final glory, as an England player he helped his national side to a World Cup semi-final, and Euro 96 semi-final, before returning to the UK and helping Rangers win the league and cup double.

Want to hear more funny stories and tales from the former England legend? Well, you can, Gazza is embarking on a mini-tour of Thailand with a series of talk-ins in Phuket, Pattaya, and Bangkok this month.

Gazza takes to the stage in Phuket, Four Points by Sheraton, next Wednesday, November 23, he’s in Pattaya, Pullman Hotel G, two days later on Friday, November 25, and Bangkok, Rembrandt Hotel & Suites, on Sunday, November 23. Tickets cost 6,500 baht, which includes a meet and greet, personal photo, free flow for 90 minutes, a three-course dinner, Q&A, and a live auction, with kick-off at 6pm. The table package for 10 people is 65,000 baht.

To book, contact https://megatix.in.th/highlifethai

Don’t forget to take part in The Thaiger’s World Cup predictor challenge where you can win prizes galore. HERE!

